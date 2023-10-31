« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 152647 times)

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1520 on: October 31, 2023, 09:04:54 am »
Some absolute melts earlier in this thread, some of whom are nowhere to be seen anymore. Must be through sheer embarrassment  :lmao
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1521 on: October 31, 2023, 09:07:59 am »
We are title contenders for sure. Very very strong all across the pitch. I do think a DM would still be a great option ie Andre is someone athletic as a DM in January
Logged

Offline ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1522 on: October 31, 2023, 12:06:43 pm »
We'll see who the title contenders are by Christmas, still too early imo.

Unless people want to add Aston Villa in the title race  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,085
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1523 on: October 31, 2023, 12:08:58 pm »
No need to win the title, we're still developing.
I'll be ok with both cups and the Europa League. 
#humble
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1524 on: October 31, 2023, 12:17:40 pm »
Top 4 feels nailed on which is such a relief given my concerns about where we were heading during last season. A proper title challenge feels possible, we need to be lucky with injuries - definitely ours but also Citys, Rodri being out for a stint would be a game changer.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,981
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1525 on: November 6, 2023, 12:16:53 am »
Who wouldnt have taken 3 points behind City after 11 games if offered it at the start of the season?

If Chelsea take a minimum 1 point (possibly a big if) from their next 2 games and we win at home to Brentford, its been a really good start regardless of the Luton result
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,965
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 05:15:59 pm »
Bump

how did you do?
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 05:19:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 30, 2023, 06:19:26 pm
Top 4.

The Europa League will depend on our transfers.
Better than expected👍
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,881
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 06:16:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August  9, 2023, 06:47:33 am
We will definitely make top four. If we sign Lavia and a left-sided CB, we will be in the mix for the title. The Europa League is ours. The kids will win the League Cup, but we will fall in the semifinals of the FA Cup.
Not too bad... Got the top four and the kids winning the League Cup right. :) Screwed up with the Europa League (which should have been easily ours), and semifinals of the FA Cup was one game too far.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,373
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 06:21:08 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August  7, 2023, 06:31:01 pm
Alexis Mac Allister will become the best #6 in World football.

Not sure this panned out.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,373
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 06:21:50 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August 10, 2023, 06:55:36 pm
I think if City are in for an 80-85 point season, someone else will win the league.

Nope.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm »
i think we will win the league next season

we will get 2 or 3 really top quality players in the summer

another player from the academy will make the first team, could be trey or danns
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 06:24:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  6, 2023, 12:16:53 am
Who wouldnt have taken 3 points behind City after 11 games if offered it at the start of the season?

If Chelsea take a minimum 1 point (possibly a big if) from their next 2 games and we win at home to Brentford, its been a really good start regardless of the Luton result

jurgen was really unlucky in the games against city

so many games at anfield that we should have won diaz misses a sitter and salah scores a worldie and we still dont win
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,520
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 06:28:15 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on August  9, 2023, 10:41:05 am
I am not convinced the problems from last season have been properly addressed and, considering the extra time farago means something like 3 extra games over a season, I feel like the small, inexperienced squad Liverpool have will cost them.

I am not confidentof a return to the CL, even with 5th place now a slot. I am thinking 6th. But 5th is a possibility. Would be surprised if they managed to go better than that, truthfully.
Is what I said. I reckon i was partially right about not addressing the problems, but was happy to be proved wrong by going 15-20 points better than last season.

Still think midfield is a problem, far too open and vulnerable, that has to be addressed with new signings, there is no combination of existing players that makes up for speed and strength of a Rice or a Rodri.

Personally was very surprised by Rice, thought he would be a lot worse. But it shows what a difference a good holding midfielder can make (could Liverpool have won the league with Fabino instead of Endo? Doesn't bear thinking about really).

If Slot can get the right new players and get a good start I would be confident of 3rd again next season:

City
Arsenal
Liverpool
Chelsea

(I see Spurs imploding and Villa struggling with the CL).
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 06:56:47 pm »
If he makes the right additions (and its only one or two), a title challenge.

Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm »
Bold predictions for the 2024-25 season:

1. We finish the season as Premier League champions. 
2. Darwin Nunez scores 20+ league goals.
3. We have the second best defensive record in the Prem.
4. Slot signs Wieffer.
5. Salah is replaced by Kudus.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,633
  • The first five yards........
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 08:51:46 pm »
Only one champions next season. Ipswich Town.

Relegation: The winners of Southampton v Leeds, Brentford and Man United.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,225
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm »
The title will be changed to bald predictions.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • Up the Red Men
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm »
Top 4 challenge. I cant see anything more than that unless we bring in some signings. I can see villa dropout similar to Newcastle. But I think we need to strengthen the midfield. It looks so weak at times. Physically and technically. A good run in the champions league is vital also.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm »
1. Premier League champions
2. Champions League semi finalists.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,070
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm
Top 4 challenge. I cant see anything more than that unless we bring in some signings. I can see villa dropout similar to Newcastle. But I think we need to strengthen the midfield. It looks so weak at times. Physically and technically. A good run in the champions league is vital also.

Whats a top 4 challenge?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm
Whats a top 4 challenge?
Fairly sure you are not serious but I'd say mathematically able to get  top 4 after game week 34 fixtures have been played.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm »
I think well surprise a few again, especially those that will inevitably write us off early doors.
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Nunez to score 4 in a game. Score 100 goals in the prem, but finish 2nd or 3rd. Win a game 8-0. Just see us scoring a lot of goals, but probably won't win anything, due to being quite up and down. Mix 17/18 and 13/14 together and this is probably what you get.
Logged

Offline kermit^^

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 05:09:58 am »
Top 3 & CL final.
And let the kids have fun in both domestic cups.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 05:26:06 am »
5th place, but that's enough for CL qualification
We finish between 9th and 24th in the new CL table, go into the playoffs and win, but go out in the round of 16
4th round of the FA Cup
Quarterfinals of the League Cup

Bit of a meh season all round as we bed in a new manager and new signings
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 