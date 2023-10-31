I am not convinced the problems from last season have been properly addressed and, considering the extra time farago means something like 3 extra games over a season, I feel like the small, inexperienced squad Liverpool have will cost them.



I am not confidentof a return to the CL, even with 5th place now a slot. I am thinking 6th. But 5th is a possibility. Would be surprised if they managed to go better than that, truthfully.



Is what I said. I reckon i was partially right about not addressing the problems, but was happy to be proved wrong by going 15-20 points better than last season.Still think midfield is a problem, far too open and vulnerable, that has to be addressed with new signings, there is no combination of existing players that makes up for speed and strength of a Rice or a Rodri.Personally was very surprised by Rice, thought he would be a lot worse. But it shows what a difference a good holding midfielder can make (could Liverpool have won the league with Fabino instead of Endo? Doesn't bear thinking about really).If Slot can get the right new players and get a good start I would be confident of 3rd again next season:CityArsenalLiverpoolChelsea(I see Spurs imploding and Villa struggling with the CL).