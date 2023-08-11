Here We Go (c)



Its good to see the confidence returning and the pessimism lifting



I was almost at the point where the next guy who called me a blinkered superfan for saying this was an excellent team with very good prospects was going to get the story about how i once told people on RAWK that Poulson might at least add a little badly needed steel to the midfield and they should just calm down and give him a chance at least, because he was our player and there was nothing we could do about itTrue story.Needless to say that didn't go over too well at the time either, although i will add that Kenney came in and we won the League cup that year so there was some fun on the pitch even then, and also as well surviving the Cancers by the skin of our teeth, the biggest win we have ever had thanks to a home game judge and also Purslow in a brief moment of competence nobly stabbing his boss in the back on a 2-1 vote.After that whole experience and 30 years without a league, looking very clear eyed at this years squad and general prospects, i was always like wtf is the problem again? People think we are broken beyond repair? what?and i still say man citys going to shit the bed in relative terms. 2-1 v sheffield huh. very impressive. soon as teams figure out they can be had this year by means of simple graft, well just watch.We have an excellent shot at it. not favorites especially at this time and the call was universally considered insane a month ago but we are right in the mix plain for all to see.