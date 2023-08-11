« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 130183 times)

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1480 on: August 11, 2023, 03:45:11 am »
Get Caicedo through the door and we're title contenders because we''d have significantly improved our midfield. In terms of squad depth (the Europa League), I wouldn't mind another 6/8 hybrid and another centreback. Good to see us showing some ambition.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1481 on: August 11, 2023, 04:30:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 11, 2023, 03:45:11 am
Get Caicedo through the door and we're title contenders because we''d have significantly improved our midfield. In terms of squad depth (the Europa League), I wouldn't mind another 6/8 hybrid and another centreback. Good to see us showing some ambition.
Hear. Hear. We should win the Europa with these lot.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1482 on: August 11, 2023, 09:28:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on August  9, 2023, 07:45:09 am
Well come second and win the Europa.

I revise this to title winners.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1483 on: August 11, 2023, 09:33:55 am »
Quote from: Sharado on August  6, 2023, 04:12:48 pm
Right now I don't see us making top 4. We have at least addressed an area of need in signing 2 midfielders that can actually move, but the amount of players we've lost we need at least 3 more through the door, for a decent chunk of money, in a short time, which would be very out of character for our owners.

We are a case study in why you strengthen at the top, because we look very Europa league level to me. I hope I'm wrong of course, but seeing people in here say "hopefully we get top 4 and win a cup" says it all really. We're aiming fairly low, and right now I think we could well miss.

Would like to have a word with the guy who wrote this, HMS piss the league has just docked on Merseyside.

Jokes. We still need another CB and I think I'd still argue for another [much cheaper] midfielder, but that's 3 elite first choice midfielders brought in.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1484 on: August 11, 2023, 09:34:18 am »
Just wish we had more depth but nice of FSG to finally flash the cash. Top 4 is a must now, expect a solid run in the Europa too with most people expecting us to win it as well.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1485 on: August 11, 2023, 10:19:48 am »


If we can stay in contact with the other teams whilst we are integrating everyone we have an outside chance (less than 10%) of a title challenge, I expect us to drop points in the first half of the season but look really good from Feb/March onwards

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1486 on: August 11, 2023, 10:24:45 am »
Fun. Lots of fun
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1487 on: August 11, 2023, 12:39:30 pm »
Quick update

Quote from: Sharado on August 11, 2023, 09:33:55 am
Would like to have a word with the guy who wrote this, HMS piss the league has just SUNK.

3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1488 on: August 12, 2023, 02:06:46 pm »
Top 4 and maybe either the League or FA cup. 
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1489 on: August 12, 2023, 02:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on August 12, 2023, 02:06:46 pm
Top 4 and maybe either the League or FA cup.

With what players are we gonna win a cup? We have no depth except up top.

6th at best, knocked out of both cups and uefa cup before the semi finals.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1490 on: August 12, 2023, 08:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Jake on August 12, 2023, 02:17:05 pm
With what players are we gonna win a cup? We have no depth except up top.

6th at best, knocked out of both cups and uefa cup before the semi finals.

And a new manager.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1491 on: August 12, 2023, 10:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Jake on August 12, 2023, 02:17:05 pm
With what players are we gonna win a cup? We have no depth except up top.

6th at best, knocked out of both cups and uefa cup before the semi finals.

Sorry my bad - I meant to post we will get relegated, get knocked out of all the cups in the early rounds by teams struggling in their leagues.  Man!  You must be a riot at parties!  We have good enough players and team to win a cup if we have a good run of opponents, and hit top 4 but not win the premier league - I think our defence is to leaky for that
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1492 on: August 12, 2023, 10:08:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 12, 2023, 08:41:17 pm
And a new manager.
Can we keep the manager and ditch some fans instead?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1493 on: August 12, 2023, 10:19:19 pm »
We will win the league
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1494 on: August 12, 2023, 10:30:28 pm »
Man City will probably be improved. They didn't start as well as they could have last season because of the team gelling around Haaland. They surely have to improve on their points total.

United obviously much improved. Rid of De Gea and Maguire and strengthening elsewhere. And they are on an uphill curve. Maybe some settling in though for new players. CL though might cost them some league points.

We will be improved going forward for sure, remains to be seen about the defence. If Nunez starts converting then maybe just maybe it won't matter how many we concede. And injuries. For some reason I think Szlobozlai will be out for a fair spell - no logic just an instinct.

Villa and Brighton will be fighting over the space in the league left by Spurs who are going to be in the bottom half without Kane and with an inexperienced manager.

Newcastle again improvement but question marks about experience of manager having to deal with CL on top of everything. Chelsea obviously improved. If they have Caicedo he looks very very solid.

Arsenal? You'd think would improve but they seem light to me. And last year's team that missed out on the title by a fraction and then won the charity shield didn't fair too well so maybe Arsenal will fall to a similar fate.


Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1495 on: August 13, 2023, 11:52:51 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on August 12, 2023, 10:30:28 pm
Man City will probably be improved. They didn't start as well as they could have last season because of the team gelling around Haaland. They surely have to improve on their points total.

United obviously much improved. Rid of De Gea and Maguire and strengthening elsewhere. And they are on an uphill curve. Maybe some settling in though for new players. CL though might cost them some league points.

We will be improved going forward for sure, remains to be seen about the defence. If Nunez starts converting then maybe just maybe it won't matter how many we concede. And injuries. For some reason I think Szlobozlai will be out for a fair spell - no logic just an instinct.

Villa and Brighton will be fighting over the space in the league left by Spurs who are going to be in the bottom half without Kane and with an inexperienced manager.

Newcastle again improvement but question marks about experience of manager having to deal with CL on top of everything. Chelsea obviously improved. If they have Caicedo he looks very very solid.

Arsenal? You'd think would improve but they seem light to me. And last year's team that missed out on the title by a fraction and then won the charity shield didn't fair too well so maybe Arsenal will fall to a similar fate.

I don't think the sides around us are massively improved with their business so far. Maybe Arsenal have done the best business up to now and obviously City have brought a couple of good players in. I think United's new keeper looks a bit of a clown and can't see Mount/the striker making a huge impact. Thought Newcastle would have spent more but I think Barnes is a really good signing, Chelsea's business hugely underwhelming for me too but I personally think they'll spend another 250 million or so in the next few weeks.

A quality DM and CB now and I don't see why we can't be the best of the rest behind City this season. I think our attack will actually be improved this season, we'll spread the goals out better than last season, a few per week should help us out a lot more than the occasional batterings we handed out to United, Bournemouth, Leeds etc. A top defensive mid with some physicality will give us one of the most exciting midfields in the Prem, which in turn will help the back four, itself still missing another piece. Big last few weeks of this window but if we can negotiate a bit of a tricky start and get the new men in then dare I say it threatens to be a very productive season.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1496 on: August 20, 2023, 02:07:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 12, 2023, 08:41:17 pm
And a new manager.

I hope we are lucky enough to have Klopp for many more years. I'l be heartbroken when he goes.

Quote from: Red1976 on August 12, 2023, 10:06:41 pm
Sorry my bad - I meant to post we will get relegated, get knocked out of all the cups in the early rounds by teams struggling in their leagues.  Man!  You must be a riot at parties!  We have good enough players and team to win a cup if we have a good run of opponents, and hit top 4 but not win the premier league - I think our defence is to leaky for that

I am quite fun aye.

I made a valid point, we don't have enough depth to run the cups. Assuming we want to rest our two good midfielders (Szboz and Mac, Thiago doesnt count he wiont play more than 20-25 games this year) we'll have to play Baj, Jones and Harvey in midfield. Some potential in that 3 but together its gonna get knocked out.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1497 on: August 20, 2023, 02:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Jake on August 20, 2023, 02:07:12 pm


I made a valid point, we don't have enough depth to run the cups.
It's an opinion, not a point.

I on the other hand think that purely depth-wise we've got enough to go far, maybe all the way, in each competition, just like we did two seasons ago. Whether we do or not will depend on many things quite apart from the squad depth, including the way draws fall, form - and the form of the opposition - and a lot of luck.

We can but try
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1498 on: August 20, 2023, 02:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 20, 2023, 02:18:18 pm
It's an opinion, not a point.

I on the other hand think that purely depth-wise we've got enough to go far, maybe all the way, in each competition, just like we did two seasons ago. Whether we do or not will depend on many things quite apart from the squad depth, including the way draws fall, form - and the form of the opposition - and a lot of luck.

We can but try

It is a point of discussion/that supports my debate. Its not a "fact" as its subjective, but lets not argue semantics.

I hope you're right and I'm wrong. I want us to win every game but I expect we'll concentrate our limited resources on getting back into the top 4
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1499 on: August 20, 2023, 03:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 20, 2023, 02:18:18 pm
It's an opinion, not a point.

I on the other hand think that purely depth-wise we've got enough to go far, maybe all the way, in each competition, just like we did two seasons ago. Whether we do or not will depend on many things quite apart from the squad depth, including the way draws fall, form - and the form of the opposition - and a lot of luck.

We can but try
The league cup doesn't really needed depth , we'll play kids until the latter stages and that's out of the way before the pointy end of the season.
By the time the fa cup gets serious I expect we will be out of the running for the league. If we are comfortable for top 5 then we won't need to 'prioritise' league games so could go strong in fa cup or Europa.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1500 on: August 20, 2023, 09:25:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August 11, 2023, 10:24:45 am
Fun. Lots of fun
In addition to fun, I dont think theres any reason why we couldnt finish second in the League. City aside theres nothing Ive seen from another club that suggests theyre in front of us by much if at all
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1501 on: August 26, 2023, 11:06:29 am »
We'll do better than most fans are expecting 👍
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1502 on: August 26, 2023, 11:08:37 am »
Quote from: reddebs on August 26, 2023, 11:06:29 am
We'll do better than most fans are expecting 👍

 :thumbup
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1503 on: August 26, 2023, 12:07:41 pm »
Prediction? 4th

BOLD prediction? 3rd

We're a squad of winners, so I can at least see us reaching the Europa finals. Will we beat Sevilla? That fucking club's luck in that comp never seems to run out.

Yes, we're capable of going on massive win-streaks and lossless streaks- moreso than any of our competitors, bar City, cause that's what we are- we're used to winning and we were Prem champions not long ago. None of the other competitors have that experience, but we're a few injuries away from trouble, and that, no-one can control.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1504 on: August 26, 2023, 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 26, 2023, 12:07:41 pm
Prediction? 4th

BOLD prediction? 3rd

We're a squad of winners, so I can at least see us reaching the Europa finals. Will we beat Sevilla? That fucking club's luck in that comp never seems to run out.

Yes, we're capable of going on massive win-streaks and lossless streaks- moreso than any of our competitors, bar City, cause that's what we are- we're used to winning and we were Prem champions not long ago. None of the other competitors have that experience, but we're a few injuries away from trouble, and that, no-one can control.


3rd or 4th in the league.

Semi Finals in one of the cups - a final depending on the draws

Should be aiming to at least make the final of the Europa.

Maybe I am " too positive " but I can't foresee the combination of Liverpool underperforming to the level of last season plus you'd have to expect with European commitments that teams that over performed last season.

In my eyes Manchester City and to an extent Arsenal are the only two teams in the league that are definitely better than us.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1505 on: August 26, 2023, 04:32:39 pm »
All I know is that it's only a matter of time before our front 6 goes freaking nuclear.

This is the first time under Klopp where we have 2 or even more creative midfielders behind our front 3. They're gonna need some time but they will gel start playing as a unit very soon. They have the potential to be the the most exciting, funnest front 6 we' ve had. Once this happens you can't put the limit on them regardless of who our DM will be.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1506 on: August 26, 2023, 09:30:52 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 26, 2023, 04:23:50 pm

3rd or 4th in the league.

Semi Finals in one of the cups - a final depending on the draws

Should be aiming to at least make the final of the Europa.

Maybe I am " too positive " but I can't foresee the combination of Liverpool underperforming to the level of last season plus you'd have to expect with European commitments that teams that over performed last season.

In my eyes Manchester City and to an extent Arsenal are the only two teams in the league that are definitely better than us.


Yeah no- I can't see us underperforming like last season. A big reason why we underperformed was fatigue from the season before.
That's just part of my opinion on last season- many have tried, but I cannot be reasoned with in that regard, because it makes sense.
That's just a Klopp feature- from Dortmund to Liverpool. It is an everpresent, inconvenient truth that people, both at Dortmund and Liverpool have argued over until the cows came home, yet the pattern remains.

We won't have that this season, so that's worth 1 or 2 places. Maybe... perhaps the new, much less injury-prone recruits will bump us an additional place ... and if we're doing well enough in Jan to be able to address our weaknesses... just maybe.

But then we'll have to deal with fatigue and wear(amidst a rebuild) the season after that. It's always the problem.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1507 on: August 27, 2023, 02:46:16 am »
Agree with the shout that we look a very Europa level side at the moment. We look like a team that can score a lot of goals when it clicks but will concede plenty when it doesn't. It's really hard to judge what level we're at, if we get on a run of form I could honestly see us finishing 2nd. Equally, 1 or 2 injuries in specific positions and I could see us finishing as low as 7th.

I think our main issue last season is still a problem. We are very easy to play through and give up a lot of chances. I think it's clear the squad is now the squad til Jan. Curious to see how we look with Endo in there, I'm hopeful but still cautious as we haven't really left ourselves with much leeway if there are any issues. I would be much more confident if we had a 27 year old Gini in the squad.

Gakpo, Ibou, Nunez, Trent, Szobo and Mac Allister are all under 25 and will play a lot which should hopefully provide a bit more optimism about the future instead of the abject depression we heard last season about our squad being over the hill.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1508 on: Yesterday at 08:18:05 am »
so first break of the season, four games in...

I'll happily admit my previous prediction of 6th was pessimistic! We do look like we have improved compared to last year, and with players missing and being down to 10 men in 2 of the 4 games.

We look like a team that can go toe to toe with anyone, but the long league season doesn't always work like that. City improved this summer and for me are the clear favorites, next year i think this team can challenge them properly.

Top 4 is extremely achievable and certainly a step back in the right direction, watching Arsenal United yesterday, Havertz has regressed that Arsenal team and they were lucky not to be 2-1 down with 5 minutes to go against a very bad United side. We are more than capable of finishing above both of them who both finished top 4.

It will be interesting to see how the season progresses for Newcastle, you could imagine the pressure may start piling on Howe if a few more losses come their way and the impact of European football on the squad may strecth them a bit.

Brighton will be right up there pushing for top 6 but i don't think they can get top four, not unless Ansu Fati lives up to the Messi Regen status.

Spurs are a bit of a darkhorse for top four. Will the new manager bounce continue or fade away. Maybe Harry Kane leaving was best for both parties?

Prediciton:
1. City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Spurs
5. Newcastle
6. Brighton
7. United
8. Chelsea

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1509 on: Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm »
Generally agree with those, except I think Chelsea and Newcastle will be lucky get that high.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1510 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 11, 2023, 03:45:11 am
Get Caicedo through the door and we're title contenders
Might have been correct but funny how a month changes things
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1511 on: Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:18:05 am
so first break of the season, four games in...

I'll happily admit my previous prediction of 6th was pessimistic! We do look like we have improved compared to last year, and with players missing and being down to 10 men in 2 of the 4 games.

We look like a team that can go toe to toe with anyone, but the long league season doesn't always work like that. City improved this summer and for me are the clear favorites, next year i think this team can challenge them properly.

Top 4 is extremely achievable and certainly a step back in the right direction, watching Arsenal United yesterday, Havertz has regressed that Arsenal team and they were lucky not to be 2-1 down with 5 minutes to go against a very bad United side. We are more than capable of finishing above both of them who both finished top 4.

It will be interesting to see how the season progresses for Newcastle, you could imagine the pressure may start piling on Howe if a few more losses come their way and the impact of European football on the squad may strecth them a bit.

Brighton will be right up there pushing for top 6 but i don't think they can get top four, not unless Ansu Fati lives up to the Messi Regen status.

Spurs are a bit of a darkhorse for top four. Will the new manager bounce continue or fade away. Maybe Harry Kane leaving was best for both parties?

Prediciton:
1. City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Spurs
5. Newcastle
6. Brighton
7. United
8. Chelsea
Except I see Newcastle a lot lower and Villa in the mix (despite how poor we made them look)
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1512 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm »
We will win the league. Everything else is irrelevant ...
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1513 on: Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
We will win the league. Everything else is irrelevant ...

I think so too.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1514 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
We will win the league. Everything else is irrelevant ...
Yesss! Bring it on!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1515 on: Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm »
I certainly do not fear City when we play them with this team
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 12:08:20 am »
Well I predicted not a lot back in July (2 signings in).

Now I do reckon we can win the league. I don't see ADFC being the machine they have been. That opens it up. Why not us ? 4 new signings plus Gomez rejuvenated, Gakpo, Thiago*, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Bajcetic all having proper full seasons and us not being in the Champions League. None of the lads who left would be automatic first teamers now. Milner, Hendo, Fab, Keita and Bobby would be back ups. We have legs, precision, control and goals from a midfield that was staggering all last season. And we have added Doak too.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
We will win the league. Everything else is irrelevant ...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
Yesss! Bring it on!
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
I think so too.
Here We Go (c)

Its good to see the confidence returning and the pessimism lifting
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 01:02:18 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:45 am
Here We Go (c)

Its good to see the confidence returning and the pessimism lifting

I was almost at the point where the next guy who called me a blinkered superfan for saying this was an excellent team with very good prospects was going to get the story about how i once told people on RAWK that Poulson might at least add a little badly needed steel to the midfield and they should just calm down and give him a chance at least, because he was our player and there was nothing we could do about it   :lmao  True story.

Needless to say that didn't go over too well at the time either, although i will add that Kenney came in and we won the League cup that year so there was some fun on the pitch even then, and also as well surviving the Cancers by the skin of our teeth, the biggest win we have ever had thanks to a home game judge and also Purslow in a brief moment of competence nobly stabbing his boss in the back on a 2-1 vote.

After that whole experience and 30 years without a league, looking very clear eyed at this years squad and general prospects, i was always like wtf is the problem again? People think we are broken beyond repair? what?

and i still say man citys going to shit the bed in relative terms. 2-1 v sheffield huh. very impressive. soon as teams figure out they can be had this year by means of simple graft, well just watch.

We have an excellent shot at it. not favorites especially at this time and the call was universally considered insane a month ago but we are right in the mix plain for all to see. 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1519 on: Today at 01:26:31 am »
A month ago wed signed two for midfield, and some supposed ITK said 100% we were not signing anyone else. They were proved totally wrong, but I assume some people were taken in, hence the lack of optimism.
