Well I predicted not a lot back in July (2 signings in).
Now I do reckon we can win the league. I don't see ADFC being the machine they have been. That opens it up. Why not us ? 4 new signings plus Gomez rejuvenated, Gakpo, Thiago*, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Bajcetic all having proper full seasons and us not being in the Champions League. None of the lads who left would be automatic first teamers now. Milner, Hendo, Fab, Keita and Bobby would be back ups. We have legs, precision, control and goals from a midfield that was staggering all last season. And we have added Doak too.