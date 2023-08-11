so first break of the season, four games in...
I'll happily admit my previous prediction of 6th was pessimistic! We do look like we have improved compared to last year, and with players missing and being down to 10 men in 2 of the 4 games.
We look like a team that can go toe to toe with anyone, but the long league season doesn't always work like that. City improved this summer and for me are the clear favorites, next year i think this team can challenge them properly.
Top 4 is extremely achievable and certainly a step back in the right direction, watching Arsenal United yesterday, Havertz has regressed that Arsenal team and they were lucky not to be 2-1 down with 5 minutes to go against a very bad United side. We are more than capable of finishing above both of them who both finished top 4.
It will be interesting to see how the season progresses for Newcastle, you could imagine the pressure may start piling on Howe if a few more losses come their way and the impact of European football on the squad may strecth them a bit.
Brighton will be right up there pushing for top 6 but i don't think they can get top four, not unless Ansu Fati lives up to the Messi Regen status.
Spurs are a bit of a darkhorse for top four. Will the new manager bounce continue or fade away. Maybe Harry Kane leaving was best for both parties?
Prediciton:
1. City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Spurs
5. Newcastle
6. Brighton
7. United
8. Chelsea