Man City will probably be improved. They didn't start as well as they could have last season because of the team gelling around Haaland. They surely have to improve on their points total.



United obviously much improved. Rid of De Gea and Maguire and strengthening elsewhere. And they are on an uphill curve. Maybe some settling in though for new players. CL though might cost them some league points.



We will be improved going forward for sure, remains to be seen about the defence. If Nunez starts converting then maybe just maybe it won't matter how many we concede. And injuries. For some reason I think Szlobozlai will be out for a fair spell - no logic just an instinct.



Villa and Brighton will be fighting over the space in the league left by Spurs who are going to be in the bottom half without Kane and with an inexperienced manager.



Newcastle again improvement but question marks about experience of manager having to deal with CL on top of everything. Chelsea obviously improved. If they have Caicedo he looks very very solid.



Arsenal? You'd think would improve but they seem light to me. And last year's team that missed out on the title by a fraction and then won the charity shield didn't fair too well so maybe Arsenal will fall to a similar fate.





