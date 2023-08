BT/TNT predictions are in. Only Ferdinand has us in the top four, other 4 dont and have Chelsea in there.



I try not to pay much attention to pundit predictions but it was the exact same this time two years ago, we weren't given a chance for the 2021/22 season in any regards really and almost won the lot. Last season the predictions were a bit fairer to us but we done as bad as we have in the last six/seven years plus. Shows what they all knowWith the two signings we've made, and fucking *Surely* two more to follow, I'd be very surprised if we weren't in the top 4. Think I'd be sick, actually. I'm convinced Arsenal/United/Newcastle won't be as good this season. You can't even really say 'as good' about the last two because neither of them were particularly good. I've actually been underwhelmed with everyone else's business really even though Arsenal have a couple of good signings in. If we do our part I don't see how we won't be back in the Champions League barring a disaster because we won't be worse this season than we were last, and we were still almost in it. Have to add 10-15 points to our tally this season which should really be doable. Still worries about the defence until re-enforcements are made but the attack is purring and will win plenty of games by itself. I think if we start the season on the right foot we'll show that at the time being we're probably the best of the rest behind City.As for the rest, aim should certainly be to lift the Europa League. As always in the cups the selections will probably depend on the opposition but I feel we can go the way in one providing the draw is kind, but really we can beat anyone. Some kids will get a go, Bradley/Doak etc. Certainly excited to see how the latter kicks on this season, look forward to seeing him in the stadium where I'm sure every touch will be met with sheer excitement to see what he does.