It'll be Us Arsenal and City in that order.



City are due for and will have a nice dip. Blue moon posters will blame not rebuilding the midfield even though they spent 80 million on a defender.



Halland will underperform in relative terms. This is clear from his 86% ownership in fantasy.



We'll win the Europa Cup.



Klopp will get 4 red cards on the season nobody on the playing team will get even 1.



a 90 min game somewhere will last 120 mins.



Out defence will finish the season top 3 our offence first by a mile.



Stefan will impress. Elliot will impress.



Many Half time threads will be swerved.













