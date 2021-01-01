« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 122418 times)

Online exiledintheUSA

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 06:31:01 pm »
Alexis Mac Allister will become the best #6 in World football.
Offline Sharado

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 06:40:59 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm
My bold prediction is that well see much of the same defensive issues as last year and therell be mass discontent with regards FSG, which will begin with glaring deficiencies once the season begins, which will then be amplified following a disappointing end to the transfer window.


Right now this is the thing I feel most confident in predicting for this season. They've got 3 weeks or so to sort this out, or I think the tide has turned. I'm not neccesarily saying full on 'fsg out' protests but I'd expect feelings of ambivalence towards them as owners to turn increasingly hostile with each poor result. Not so much the jovial 'the reds have got no money but we'll still win the league' but banners/songs about what fucking mingebags henry and his mates are.
Offline DaveyHughes

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm »
Top 6 and a decent europa league run.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 07:01:28 pm »
It'll be Us Arsenal and City in that order.

City are due for and will have a nice dip. Blue moon posters will blame not rebuilding the midfield even though they spent 80 million on a defender.

 Halland will underperform in relative terms. This is clear from his 86% ownership in fantasy. 

We'll win the Europa Cup.

Klopp will get 4 red cards on the season nobody on the playing team will get even 1.

a 90 min game somewhere will last 120 mins.

Out defence will finish the season top 3 our offence first by a mile.

Stefan will impress. Elliot will impress.

Many Half time threads will be swerved.






Online gerrardisgod

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 07:03:23 pm »
Jota top scorer and hell bag 25+ in the league (mainly because we seem to be adapting Salah into a creative role).
Offline Ghost Town

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 07:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 03:43:13 pm
My views havent changed since before we made two signings. I felt we needed to spend a lot of money.
My club has spent more than your club nyah nyah nyah
Online 1892tillforever

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 10:42:17 pm »
We'll be fun to watch this season; we'll have several rousing comebacks and several games where we blow leads and drop points in the process or make a seemingly easy game hard. We'll be a big danger in the cups but finish a fair way off the pace in the league due to our inevitable injuries and lack of depth.
