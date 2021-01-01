« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 120704 times)

Offline lgvkarlos

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 06:02:09 pm »
Top 4 and Europa would be a good season
Offline Jookie

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 06:39:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:40:03 pm
Arsenal.

Thats the only maybe in my mind.

Think people are under estimating how hard it will be for an inexperienced team to play CL and Mount a 85+ point season. Unless Saka, Martinelli and Jesus can all play 40-50 games at a high level then itll be difficult for them to progress far in both comps. Still Q marks on depth of quality at full back also.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:39:51 pm
Thats the only maybe in my mind.

Think people are under estimating how hard it will be for an inexperienced team to play CL and Mount a 85+ point season. Unless Saka, Martinelli and Jesus can all play 40-50 games at a high level then itll be difficult for them to progress far in both comps. Still Q marks on depth of quality at full back also.
They did challenge last year and they've strengthened further. So, why not?

We'd be keeping our powder dry in the same position. At the end of the day, serious investment is needed to challenge. The Coutinho money was a blessing that made us kick on but once on stop, more should be done to stay there. It was top 4 at best last season for us (our title challenge was over in a couple of games) and it's top 4 at best this season. Will it be top 4 at best next season as well?

As far as Cup competitions go, no one can predict what will happen in a knockout competition that partially depends on luck. That's why the league is the best measure IMO.
Offline Jookie

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 06:44:51 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:02:09 pm
Top 4 and Europa would be a good season

I suspect 19 out of 20 PL clubs would view that as somewhere between and unbelievable season to a successful one (I understand not all teams are n EL just hypothetically).

City are overwhelming favourites for PL and CL this season. Maybe if Real get Mbappe that change somewhat but as it stands now it would look foolish to predict a different winner for the PL, maybe even CL.
Offline killer-heels

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 06:50:24 pm »
City will walk the league again. Think we will finish third and win a trophy.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 07:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:44:51 pm
I suspect 19 out of 20 PL clubs would view that as somewhere between and unbelievable season to a successful one (I understand not all teams are n EL just hypothetically).
Finishing top four and winning a Europa League would be utopia!
Online bird_lfc

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm »
Top 4 challenge and a long run in the europa league with potential to win it.
