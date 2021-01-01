Thats the only maybe in my mind.



Think people are under estimating how hard it will be for an inexperienced team to play CL and Mount a 85+ point season. Unless Saka, Martinelli and Jesus can all play 40-50 games at a high level then itll be difficult for them to progress far in both comps. Still Q marks on depth of quality at full back also.



They did challenge last year and they've strengthened further. So, why not?We'd be keeping our powder dry in the same position. At the end of the day, serious investment is needed to challenge. The Coutinho money was a blessing that made us kick on but once on stop, more should be done to stay there. It was top 4 at best last season for us (our title challenge was over in a couple of games) and it's top 4 at best this season. Will it be top 4 at best next season as well?As far as Cup competitions go, no one can predict what will happen in a knockout competition that partially depends on luck. That's why the league is the best measure IMO.