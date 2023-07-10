« previous next »
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1360 on: July 10, 2023, 12:41:48 am
Bit more confident after recent signings. clear out will make rotation harder. silly defensive mistakes done us last year. sort them out and we might do far better than 4th.
4th at least.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1361 on: July 10, 2023, 07:35:02 am
Does it actually matter if we came 4th or 5th with the new CL format in the 24/25 season allowing 5 English teams?
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1362 on: July 11, 2023, 01:46:38 pm
Non LFC prediction: but I think City win the Champions League next year and will probably win two or three of the next four.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1363 on: July 12, 2023, 11:28:17 am
The new signings (hopefully a couple more to come too) has given me and I presume pretty much everyone renewed confidence for next season. Trophies aren't guaranteed but I honestly think we're going to have a great season. As a disclaimer though I said that 12 months ago and look what happened  ;D

There was a picture yesterday of the running test they always do and if I can remember correctly it had Diaz, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Trent, Jota and Gakpo. Obviously there's more to the squad than that but the oldest players there are only 26 years old. There is so much talent to work with and I'm confident these new lads can help re-invigorate some others around the squad as well as bringing something new themselves.

It's only really just hit me how disappointing it is not to be in the Champions League, because I view the situation very similarly to what happened two years ago after a pretty poor season. As soon as we got into it I felt we'd very possibly win it and of course were only one game away from doing so. This isn't me saying we'd definitely win it next season but we'd probably be one of the favourites. As a matter of fact the only two teams I wouldn't really envy playing is Madrid (obviously) and City. August to about March last season we were crap but if we start next season as we ended the last then I'll be very confident of a piece of silverware next season, hopefully more!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1364 on: July 12, 2023, 03:56:47 pm
Hard to predict until the season starts and we see what condition we're in and if we make any more signings.

I see us getting top 4 definitely- if we didn't then I think something is seriously wrong.

Most important thing for us will be to improve defensively this season by a hell of a lot. Trent and VVD looked lost a lot of last season so I'm really hoping they've put it behind them and return to the levels we know they should be at.

Top 4 and the Europa League/FA Cup would do me. I don't see us going to toe to toe with City sadly.

I could be totally wrong as Diaz, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, if all fit and firing could give anyone a run in Europe.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1365 on: July 12, 2023, 07:11:44 pm
Liverpool will be crowned champions and will win the UEFA Cup so long as we avoid Sevilla.

Everton finally flush.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1366 on: July 17, 2023, 09:14:41 am
I predict fewer points than last season. Alisson Becker stood between us and being relegation contenders. One injury to him and we're back to our two consistently world class performers in Van Dijk and Salah being the wrong side of 30.

Going to need a huge step up from the likes of Gakpo, Diaz, Núñez and Jota for us to challenge for top 4. I expect the new midfielders will take 6 months to settle, as most Klopp players tend to.

Still waiting for a big statement signing to show FSG are serious about this rebuild. It feels very nervy.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1367 on: July 17, 2023, 04:54:05 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on July 17, 2023, 09:14:41 am
I predict fewer points than last season.

LOL
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1368 on: July 17, 2023, 07:15:34 pm
With a juicy weeks rest/prep before each PL fixture and no European travel, Chelsea and Spurs make top 5.  Under the new UEFA format 2024/25, that secures them CL riches.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1369 on: July 17, 2023, 11:20:12 pm
Well i was going to wait till the first weekend to make my calls but i have one prediction already:


Trent's going to put himself firmly in the top 5 players in the world over the course of this next season . July 17 

Edit 1.  Bajectic's going to really step up as is Jones.  July 17
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1370 on: August 4, 2023, 06:42:48 pm
Am growing concerned now, I thought Mac Allister and Szob were the start of a summer of well-planned transfers. What Im now seeing is a positive gloss on a small panic. Its great weve found some income from Hendo and Fab but it leaves transition season hanging there like a bad smell over 23/24.

Id be really happy with CL qualification either via winning the UEFA or top 4. However, it will require our physios and medical staff to have much less work to do than normal, and thats down to sheer luck. It will also depend on the successful transition of on-field leadership to players who can inspire the others to perform at an intensely high standard.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1371 on: August 4, 2023, 11:43:49 pm
Gapko & Núñez to score 20+ goals each in the League this season.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 03:36:33 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on July 17, 2023, 09:14:41 am
.
Still waiting for a big statement signing

Ooooohhhh, yes please! Neymar for 150m would say plenty.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 04:10:24 am
Villa will be in the fight for the top 4
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 05:23:32 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 17, 2023, 11:20:12 pm
Well i was going to wait till the first weekend to make my calls but i have one prediction already:


Trent's going to put himself firmly in the top 5 players in the world over the course of this next season . July 17 

Edit 1.  Bajectic's going to really step up as is Jones.  July 17

this and you forgot elliot. looking forward to him progressing hopefully with a functional midfield. a year older, wiser and looks stronger in pre season
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 07:22:00 am
New wave modern romantics meets dazzling urbanite. Fluffed collars, angled lapels with a verboseness to the outfits. Recycled new is the modus, with a hint to autumnal colours and pastels. Think Lulu meets Selwyn Froggitt.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:24:10 am by CHOPPER »
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 09:17:56 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:22:00 am
New wave modern romantics meets dazzling urbanite. Fluffed collars, angled lapels with a verboseness to the outfits. Recycled new is the modus, with a hint to autumnal colours and pastels. Think Lulu meets Selwyn Froggitt.

A bold prediction there. I think flares will make a comeback and hope both skin fades and shitty plastic crocs disappear into oblivion.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 10:22:00 am
We'll qualify for the champions league. Hopefully, in both ways available to us.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on July 11, 2023, 01:46:38 pm
Non LFC prediction: but I think City win the Champions League next year and will probably win two or three of the next four.

Not if Pep fucks off.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 am
"Bold", you say. OK.

I predict that every club will finish the season with the same number of points. Liverpool will be declared champions on goal difference. Manchester United will be relegated having been 30 seconds away from being champions themselves.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm
Another treble for Abu Dhabi, League cup for Arsenal.
Well likely finish 4th.
That could change by the time the transfer window shuts ofcourse.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 01:07:31 pm
City for the league
United, Arsenal and Newcastle in top 4

We'll miss out on top 4 but will have a good run in Uefa.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 01:08:27 pm
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 01:07:31 pm
City for the league
United, Arsenal and Newcastle in top 4

We'll miss out on top 4 but will have a good run in Uefa.

That would be a disaster and could result in a change of manager. Klopp’s not hanging around if we come below fourth.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 02:11:01 pm
Right now im more of a pessimist than i was at the end of last season. We've brought in two decent midfield options but overall we've stood still squad wise with the amount of players that have departed whilst others have improved around us. I'll reserve judgement until the window closes but i'd say we'll be in a battle for 4th at the moment and hopefully a cup final win.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1384 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1385 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1386 on: Today at 01:47:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:08:27 pm
That would be a disaster and could result in a change of manager. Klopps not hanging around if we come below fourth.
Salah will definitely be off if we miss out on CL again. Player of his quality shouldn't be playing in the Europa League, nor VVD and Allisson.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1387 on: Today at 04:12:48 pm
Right now I don't see us making top 4. We have at least addressed an area of need in signing 2 midfielders that can actually move, but the amount of players we've lost we need at least 3 more through the door, for a decent chunk of money, in a short time, which would be very out of character for our owners.

We are a case study in why you strengthen at the top, because we look very Europa league level to me. I hope I'm wrong of course, but seeing people in here say "hopefully we get top 4 and win a cup" says it all really. We're aiming fairly low, and right now I think we could well miss.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1388 on: Today at 04:16:08 pm
Think we'll comfortably finish top 4 based on having the firepower to blow away a lot of the worst teams in the league. There will be some poor results from us not being as compact or defensively sound as we'd like but its going to be an exciting ride and I'm really looking forward to it starting now
