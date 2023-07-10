Right now I don't see us making top 4. We have at least addressed an area of need in signing 2 midfielders that can actually move, but the amount of players we've lost we need at least 3 more through the door, for a decent chunk of money, in a short time, which would be very out of character for our owners.
We are a case study in why you strengthen at the top, because we look very Europa league level to me. I hope I'm wrong of course, but seeing people in here say "hopefully we get top 4 and win a cup" says it all really. We're aiming fairly low, and right now I think we could well miss.