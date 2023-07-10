The new signings (hopefully a couple more to come too) has given me and I presume pretty much everyone renewed confidence for next season. Trophies aren't guaranteed but I honestly think we're going to have a great season. As a disclaimer though I said that 12 months ago and look what happenedThere was a picture yesterday of the running test they always do and if I can remember correctly it had Diaz, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Trent, Jota and Gakpo. Obviously there's more to the squad than that but the oldest players there are only 26 years old. There is so much talent to work with and I'm confident these new lads can help re-invigorate some others around the squad as well as bringing something new themselves.It's only really just hit me how disappointing it is not to be in the Champions League, because I view the situation very similarly to what happened two years ago after a pretty poor season. As soon as we got into it I felt we'd very possibly win it and of course were only one game away from doing so. This isn't me saying we'd definitely win it next season but we'd probably be one of the favourites. As a matter of fact the only two teams I wouldn't really envy playing is Madrid (obviously) and City. August to about March last season we were crap but if we start next season as we ended the last then I'll be very confident of a piece of silverware next season, hopefully more!