Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 114806 times)

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1320 on: June 30, 2023, 09:39:36 am »
Outside of the reds:

Sky will increase their use of absolute dickheads who are social media famous within their programming. Some matches will have YouTubers/Football Twitter divvies as commentators.
A current, fairly high profile Premier League player will come out as gay.
Saudi Pro League will sign a global TV deal, maybe centered around online streaming.
Leicester, Leeds and Boro to be promoted.
Luton will go down despite getting a result in 3 games against the top six.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1321 on: June 30, 2023, 09:49:34 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on June 30, 2023, 12:32:48 am
Champions: Liverpool

Golden Boot: Darwin Nunez

Footballer of the year: Alexis Mac allister

Young Player of the Year: Curtis Jones

Manager of the year: Jurgen Klopp

I said it & I'm saying it with my chest.

Ballon d'Or: Mo Salah
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1322 on: July 1, 2023, 01:01:57 pm »
Hungarian sauces claim our next big signing will be so boss.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1323 on: July 1, 2023, 02:22:42 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on June 30, 2023, 12:32:48 am
Champions: Liverpool

Golden Boot: Darwin Nunez

Footballer of the year: Alexis Mac allister

Young Player of the Year: Curtis Jones

Manager of the year: Jurgen Klopp

I said it & I'm saying it with my chest.
That's the spirit  :thumbup
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1324 on: July 1, 2023, 03:34:46 pm »
86 points.

Lose to Luton.

Win Europa unless we get Sevilla.

United to drop out of top 4.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1325 on: July 1, 2023, 10:19:24 pm »
Nunez Leads Liverpool in All Comps in Goals.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1326 on: July 2, 2023, 01:04:34 am »
1st Liverpool - normal injury season at last, the odd player out for a bit but very manageable.

2nd Man City - at last an injury ravaged unstable season, squad depth does not help as much as they expected, they become a tad powderpuff. Home crowds drop to 20,000.

3rd Arsenal

4th Newcastle

5th Man Utd

Everton go down.

Europa League - Liverpool, memorable final in Dublin against CL dropouts Real Madrid who at last run out of smarmy, greasy luck against us. We finally 'do them in' great style and humiliate them 4-0.

Yep i'd settle for that little lot.

 
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1327 on: July 2, 2023, 07:28:24 am »
I am getting bolder! Top two in the big two, win one
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1328 on: July 2, 2023, 08:06:55 am »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on July  2, 2023, 01:04:34 am
1st Liverpool - normal injury season at last, the odd player out for a bit but very manageable.

2nd Man City - at last an injury ravaged unstable season, squad depth does not help as much as they expected, they become a tad powderpuff. Home crowds drop to 20,000.

3rd Arsenal

4th Newcastle

5th Man Utd

Everton go down.

Europa League - Liverpool, memorable final in Dublin against CL dropouts Real Madrid who at last run out of smarmy, greasy luck against us. We finally 'do them in' great style and humiliate them 4-0.

Yep i'd settle for that little lot.


No, thank you. Sick of them
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1329 on: July 2, 2023, 09:41:43 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on July  2, 2023, 08:06:55 am

No, thank you. Sick of them

Itll be Sevilla.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1330 on: July 2, 2023, 02:03:19 pm »
All the posters is the fsg thread to coalesce around an opinion and go on a retreat. Quite possibly the next Waco.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1331 on: July 2, 2023, 08:11:49 pm »
1st
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1332 on: July 2, 2023, 10:00:30 pm »
I will take anywhere in the top 4 as long as its above both the manc bastards. Winning the league would be awesome too, oh as well as Everton finally going down as well as that other shit club Burnley :)
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1333 on: July 2, 2023, 10:32:03 pm »
3rd in the league

Two finals in the cups with a win in one

Be happy with that.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1334 on: July 3, 2023, 05:05:16 pm »
I think we'll get 4th.  I think we might get a European cup.  Plenty good enough for a season of building for me.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1335 on: July 3, 2023, 05:23:50 pm »
2nd in the league

A domestic cup

United out of the top 4 again
Spurs flirt with relegation
Everton go down
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1336 on: July 4, 2023, 09:07:35 am »
Quote from: redk84 on June 30, 2023, 09:22:37 am
Honestly think with the changes already implemented in the team and the ones that are to come...finding consistency while still competing across 4 fronts will be the key this season.

Bold prediction we will be lucky with players finding form, no longterm injuries, finish in top 2 and win 2 cups...with city having a mini crisis of their own at some point

But what I settle on thinking is that we will have a mixed bag of form and some signings may take a bit of time before being properly introduced into a majority of games which klopp likes to do with some, especially in midfield.
I think we'll finish top 4 with ease and go deep in Europa atleast and maybe one of the other cups.

In terms of other teams...
Chelsea and Arsenal to make up the rest of top 4
All 3 promoted teams to go back down
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1337 on: July 4, 2023, 01:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on August  4, 2022, 10:34:12 am
BBC's pundits predictions......(Soz for the crap formatting)


Predictor                      1st              2nd      3rd          4th
Rob Green                  Man City   Man Utd    Liverpool        Tottenham
Micah Richards          Man City   Liverpool    Tottenham     Arsenal
Rachel Brown-Finnis   Man City   Liverpool   Tottenham      Arsenal
Martin Keown           Man City   Liverpool   Tottenham       Arsenal
Sue Smith                   Man City   Liverpool   Tottenham         Arsenal
Jonathan Woodgate   Man City   Liverpool    Tottenham      Chelsea
Leon Osman             Man City   Liverpool    Tottenham      Chelsea
Pat Nevin                   Man City   Liverpool    Tottenham       Chelsea
Ashley Williams           Man City   Liverpool    Tottenham       Chelsea
Michael Brown           Man City   Liverpool    Tottenham       Chelsea
Izzy Christiansen   Man City   Liverpool    Chelsea          Tottenham
Danny Murphy           Man City   Liverpool    Chelsea          Tottenham
Lindsay Johnson      Man City   Liverpool    Chelsea          Tottenham
Dion Dublin           Liverpool   Man City    Chelsea           Man Utd
Glenn Murray        Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Arsenal
Jermaine Beckford   Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Arsenal
Matt Upson           Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Arsenal
Stephen Warnock   Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Arsenal
Jermaine Jenas      Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Chelsea
Chris Sutton           Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Chelsea
Clinton Morrison     Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Chelsea
Nedum Onuoha     Liverpool   Man City    Tottenham   Man Utd


I'll have a pint of whatever Rob Green is drinking.....

And I might have to stop despising Jermaine Jenas..... just a little
  anybody seen this BBC pundit  predictions for this season?
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1338 on: July 4, 2023, 01:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on July  2, 2023, 01:04:34 am
1st Liverpool - normal injury season at last, the odd player out for a bit but very manageable.

2nd Man City - at last an injury ravaged unstable season, squad depth does not help as much as they expected, they become a tad powderpuff. Home crowds drop to 20,000.

3rd Arsenal

4th Newcastle

5th Man Utd

Everton go down.

Europa League - Liverpool, memorable final in Dublin against CL dropouts Real Madrid who at last run out of smarmy, greasy luck against us. We finally 'do them in' great style and humiliate them 4-0.

Yep i'd settle for that little lot.
   Sounds  about right  - winning Europa  Leauge CUp final in Dublin and domestic cup plus competiting in Prem till May and winning the title
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1339 on: July 5, 2023, 12:00:26 pm »
Sell Mo and Thiago to Al Ahly and use the dosh for Mbappe.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1340 on: July 5, 2023, 12:21:59 pm »
2nd in the league behind Man City
Win the EL
Win the FA Cup
Knocked out in the SF of the League Cup by City

Nunez and Salah to both get 30 goals in all comps
Trent wins POTY
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1341 on: July 5, 2023, 12:51:33 pm »
Cup Treble and those excursions get us 3rd spot.

Saudi FC don't get a CL spot.

City to cheat their way to another title.

Everton finally go down, 9 point deduction in October being there undoing.

And doesn't the PL get 5 spots for the CL 24-25.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1342 on: July 5, 2023, 12:57:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on July  5, 2023, 12:21:59 pm
2nd in the league behind Man City
Win the EL
Win the FA Cup
Knocked out in the SF of the League Cup by City

Nunez and Salah to both get 30 goals in all comps
Trent wins POTY

We will win the league if Salah and Nunez bag 30 goals in all comps and Trent is player of the year.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1343 on: July 5, 2023, 01:03:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  5, 2023, 12:51:33 pm
Cup Treble and those excursions get us 3rd spot.

Saudi FC don't get a CL spot.

City to cheat their way to another title.

Everton finally go down, 9 point deduction in October being there undoing.

And doesn't the PL get 5 spots for the CL 24-25.

more than likely
see my post yesterday on Anfield wrap
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1344 on: July 5, 2023, 01:24:00 pm »
Pep will quit mid season for unexpected reasons.

Everton will be mid table but will get relegated the following year.

United will have a very similar season to last.

Arsenal won't get close to 1st or 2nd.

Don't know what Liverpool will do yet!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1345 on: July 5, 2023, 03:41:08 pm »
We'll be back to our usual selves. First or second, depending on how well we click and what City do. Hendo to lift that beautiful Europa League trophy.

Top four for Arsenal. I expect them to have another good season, in the mix at Christmas but falling off.

One of the Uniteds for the other top four spot, my feeling is Newcastle. A big improvement from Chelsea on last year, but fifth or sixth is the absolute best I'd expect.

Everton in 10th-12th to paper over the cracks.

City investigation to go completely quiet all season, or result in a massive £10k fine.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1346 on: July 5, 2023, 03:57:50 pm »
I think it was mentioned on the Anfield Wrap that we had so many poor performers last year, that it would be highly unlikely our standard could be worse.

With a few really good looking reinforcements I think we'll be comfortably top 4, but probably fading away from being serious contenders for the title. Maybe 10-15 points short of City at the end of the season, but a similar gap between us and 5th spot.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1347 on: July 5, 2023, 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  5, 2023, 12:51:33 pm

And doesn't the PL get 5 spots for the CL 24-25.

I doubt it. The top two countries with the most coefficient points in 23-24 will get one extra spot each. But this is the total no. of coefficient points divided by the total no. of teams.

And there's 8 English teams in Europe next season, including such heavyweights as Arsenal, Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton, and Villa.

They all have to do reasonably well for England to be one of the top two countries. Which is very unlikely.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1348 on: July 5, 2023, 04:48:56 pm »
I'd advise everyone to put this top 5 question to bed till next april
you can revisit it then hopefully out of curiosity - not need
we need to concentrate on top 4, 5th has no guarantee of CL at moment
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1349 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
CL next year is guaranteed no matter where we finish.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 02:28:12 am »
The HT threads will be full of patience, encouragemet and friendship...beat that for boldness!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 03:52:38 am »
we sign mbopp and choo choo and i wake up from my dream

too early to tell. but with the current squad we have

top 4 and a deepish run into europa.

nunez with a gradual improvement but still a bit frustrating

gakpo quietly becomes mr underrated and only will be missed when he is injured(hopefully not too often) or rested(hopefully to manage his fitness)
