What's your bold predictions for the next season?

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 30, 2023, 09:39:36 am
Outside of the reds:

Sky will increase their use of absolute dickheads who are social media famous within their programming. Some matches will have YouTubers/Football Twitter divvies as commentators.
A current, fairly high profile Premier League player will come out as gay.
Saudi Pro League will sign a global TV deal, maybe centered around online streaming.
Leicester, Leeds and Boro to be promoted.
Luton will go down despite getting a result in 3 games against the top six.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 30, 2023, 09:49:34 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on June 30, 2023, 12:32:48 am
Champions: Liverpool

Golden Boot: Darwin Nunez

Footballer of the year: Alexis Mac allister

Young Player of the Year: Curtis Jones

Manager of the year: Jurgen Klopp

I said it & I'm saying it with my chest.

Ballon d'Or: Mo Salah
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 01:01:57 pm
Hungarian sauces claim our next big signing will be so boss.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 02:22:42 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on June 30, 2023, 12:32:48 am
Champions: Liverpool

Golden Boot: Darwin Nunez

Footballer of the year: Alexis Mac allister

Young Player of the Year: Curtis Jones

Manager of the year: Jurgen Klopp

I said it & I'm saying it with my chest.
That's the spirit  :thumbup
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 03:34:46 pm
86 points.

Lose to Luton.

Win Europa unless we get Sevilla.

United to drop out of top 4.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm
Nunez Leads Liverpool in All Comps in Goals.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 01:04:34 am
1st Liverpool - normal injury season at last, the odd player out for a bit but very manageable.

2nd Man City - at last an injury ravaged unstable season, squad depth does not help as much as they expected, they become a tad powderpuff. Home crowds drop to 20,000.

3rd Arsenal

4th Newcastle

5th Man Utd

Everton go down.

Europa League - Liverpool, memorable final in Dublin against CL dropouts Real Madrid who at last run out of smarmy, greasy luck against us. We finally 'do them in' great style and humiliate them 4-0.

Yep i'd settle for that little lot.

 
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 07:28:24 am
I am getting bolder! Top two in the big two, win one
