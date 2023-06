Outside of the reds:



Sky will increase their use of absolute dickheads who are social media famous within their programming. Some matches will have YouTubers/Football Twitter divvies as commentators.

A current, fairly high profile Premier League player will come out as gay.

Saudi Pro League will sign a global TV deal, maybe centered around online streaming.

Leicester, Leeds and Boro to be promoted.

Luton will go down despite getting a result in 3 games against the top six.