« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 110195 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,349
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1280 on: June 28, 2023, 01:19:33 pm »
Top 4 challenge, Win the Europa League, deep cup runs with a possible win.

Man City will win the league again I feel though.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1281 on: June 28, 2023, 02:07:24 pm »
5th  in league
city
arsenal
united
chelsea or newcastle ahead

europa cup semi final
Logged

Offline theredguy03

  • Put balls in his mouth and nearly choked
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • Coutinho- Used to be Man City's tormentor
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1282 on: June 28, 2023, 02:07:27 pm »
Three wins in the away games against the promoted teams.

Haaland gets sent off in one of the league games against us, it's a long shot!  ;D
Logged
My favourite all time LFC player? Tough choice.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,427
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1283 on: June 28, 2023, 03:27:16 pm »
Top 4 and a cup, ideally the Europa.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1284 on: June 28, 2023, 05:25:48 pm »
4th and the europa league.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • And Could He Play!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1285 on: June 28, 2023, 05:53:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 31, 2023, 01:29:36 pm
When is it we get 5 champions league spots?

Or will the ESL come first?



Its next season isn't it sure i read somewhere providing we finish no lower than 6th we'll be in the champions league again the following season due to our coefficients
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • American Red since 1986
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1286 on: June 28, 2023, 06:02:23 pm »
Second or third in the league.  Europa League winners.  Will push Man City to April but will finish 10 points back. 

Oh, and no punishment or repercussions at all for the League Champions and Greatest Team Ever to Play the Game. 
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1287 on: June 28, 2023, 06:40:51 pm »
We will win the Premier League.
We will win the Europa League.

Alisson golden gloves.
Trent to break the assist record and be regarded as the best playmaker in the Prem.
Darwin Nunez to score 25+ goals.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1288 on: June 28, 2023, 06:55:51 pm »
Depends who else comes in to strengthen the team.
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1289 on: June 28, 2023, 07:19:51 pm »
Based on current squad (after McAllister purchase but before any further additions):

4th place
Europa winners

Injuries to an aging squad continue to constrain progress, FSG find it hard to lure additional investors, rumours start about foreign bids for Alison, ridiculous rumours persist about Mbappe, Trent has a fabulous season, Virgil has a shocker, Anfield sounds great with extra capacity, the Alternative Premier League Table is kept up to date with more energy and enthusiasm, Klopp says a lot sensible things, people who should know better get wound up by Neville and Keane, we thrash Brighton but cheer Milner, we beat Manchester City and Man Utd but lose to Luton. We believe the world has it in for us. Even Florence Nightingale wouldnt treat sick scousers. Its all stacked against us. The usual mayhem.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2023, 07:25:59 pm by Penfold78 »
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • Up the Red Men
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1290 on: June 28, 2023, 08:35:56 pm »
I hope we take the uefa cup seriously. Probably our best chance of winning a trophy.  Wouldnt rule us out finishing 5th given the current squad and defence. Im really not feeling optimistic at this moment.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,275
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1291 on: June 28, 2023, 09:41:39 pm »
Title.

Arsenal 4th, scraping in to CL.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1292 on: June 28, 2023, 09:45:48 pm »
I think we'll win the Europa League, pretty confident about that. The league I'm not sure...last season felt like a big knock despite the last quarter of games. Just not sure how we will turn up but strangely feel confident about Europe albeit it is the Europa League.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,398
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1293 on: June 28, 2023, 09:46:00 pm »
Still believe it will be 2nd or 3rd and a trophy. I do think we will win the CL. Thats of course if we do sign more players.

Anything below 4th and its a massive failure. There can't be any excuses this season.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • gerrup the yard
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1294 on: June 28, 2023, 10:48:04 pm »
Winning the europa league would be great (then league position doesn't matter for CL anyway)...
..but maybe another cup, and top 4
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • Seis Veces
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1295 on: June 28, 2023, 10:57:11 pm »
Surely a lot of this pessimism surrounding our league finish stems from a fear we won't do the business in the market, because if we do I'd be disappointed with anything below 2nd. Don't think we'll win it or possibly even be within a realistic chance come the business end of the season but if we add to the squad what should be added to the squad then we should be right back up there. I don't think Arsenal will do as well next season points wise and if any of United/Newcastle/Chelsea finish above us next season I'll probably be sick. It might be a bit of a transitional season but I'm hoping this time in 12 months at the earliest we're talking about another title challenge coming up as opposed to scraping top 4 again. There's so much talent in this squad and it's crucial to add to that of course.

As for the rest, I hope more than anything (league title no. 20 aside) that we win the Europa League. I'd value that more than any league position bar 1st, of course that gets you back into the Champions League regardless of league finish, and most importantly, is a major European trophy. Another one on top of that wouldn't be bemoaned.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1296 on: June 28, 2023, 11:26:23 pm »
A full length pre-season and no absurd winter world cup will see us revert to 90 point season form.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 02:09:15 am »
Have a normal non-injury prone season like most other teams and I genuinely think we can top 90 points and see where that takes us. Europa League we can win too unless Real Madrid finish third in their group, drop down to Europa League and we go all legless and unlucky in front of them again. That would be a nice double like we did in 73 and 76.
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 03:31:28 am »
Top 4. No idea where all those folks are getting the idea we're jumping from 67 points to 90 plus. Not unless we spend some serious cash to improve depth and quality. We don't have the pace and power in midfield at all. Lots of skill, no pace, no power. Still, it's only June so we can hope!
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,470
  • ...All the best
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 07:41:54 am »
Title challenge.

I'm extremely optimistic and the main reason is the new shape.

We still have an incredible squad, majority of players that won everything and performed at the highest level only two years ago. The main reason we failed last season wasn't the quality of players but the failure to get the best out of them for some reason. If it wasn't so the switch to the new shape wouldn't have done anything for us.

It took the switch to the new shape to get them back performing. Cynics say we didn't beat the top teams, well it's the same teams we struggled mightily beforehand. It's the dross where you collect points to be up top.

The new shape makes perfect sense for us. Get the bodies in the middle to improve counter-press and dominate the teams. Most importantly we got one of the best and most talented player in the world in his best position where he can give us double digits in goals and assists not to mention dominate most games.

The other factor is Darwin. If it fully clicks for him we're going nuclear. Mo and Cody will do their thing.

Klopp will be tempted imo to test the good old 433 once again but if it fails at least now we have an excellent plan B we can go to.

Don't underestimate the power of the champion.
Logged

Offline Disintegration

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • Kicking Against The Pricks
    • Attempted blog, didn't last long. As always.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 am »
With the squad as it is, 7th and EL final defeat topped off by the owners deciding to roll the dice on a new manager.

To me, avoiding something along those lines will depend on whether FSG are taking this window seriously enough. Im not convinced they are, sadly.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,580
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 09:16:27 am »
Can pretty much envision any scenario, from winning both the title and EL - to having an even worse season than the last one. It will depend on one single thing for me - are we going to fix the availablity of players, through both buying players, better preseason, conditioning, luck, whatever. If we do - we can do anything. If we don't, we can fall as low as you want.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • Seis Veces
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 am »
Quote from: quasimodo on Yesterday at 03:31:28 am
Top 4. No idea where all those folks are getting the idea we're jumping from 67 points to 90 plus. Not unless we spend some serious cash to improve depth and quality. We don't have the pace and power in midfield at all. Lots of skill, no pace, no power. Still, it's only June so we can hope!

I don't think we will jump up to 90 points next season, but we've proved we can do it in the last few years. We went from 69 to 92 in 20/21 to 21/22, and that was whilst we also went to three cup finals! It's no surprise that happened with the best manager of his generation when he was given a squad that had depth and to be fair, actually had a decent ride of it fitness wise. Thing was as well, we only signed Konate who didn't even play as many games as Matip did. Players like Matip and obviously Van Dijk were coming back from injury, and Mane plus a few others raised their levels again throughout the season.

Like I said, I don't think we'll get back to that very top level, but it is possible and I think it's obvious to say that recruitment will be key. We've signed one midfielder good enough to come into the side and hopefully make an impact quickly, if we can add two more I'd be absolutely amazed if we didn't add say 10 more points on the board next season, because you'd like to think we're safe with Alisson in goal, the defenders will perform much better if A) protected by an improved midfield and B) fit - and the attack is one of the finest around on its day, because Salah/Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo/Jota are all class players who you'd rely on to deliver in front of goal.

It'll probably take time for some new signings to bed in and we surely won't see the very best of them next season, but the basis of a great team is already there, they'll be coming in to play with some top talents and it should bode well for the future. Just have to hope we do bring them in now, and it shouldn't be hope, it should just be expectation but there's plenty of reason to be cynical. Just have to wait and see.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 am »
2nd in PL

EL winners

One decent domestic cup run, semis at least

There will be a Just Stop Oil protest in the derby and Pickford will try to rugby tackle one of the protestors with a flying dive but will miss by a  mile injuring himself in the process and VVD won't be able to suppress a fit of the giggles
Logged
first ever avatar..... ben(d)oak

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 12:03:43 pm »
Impossible to make a prediction until the window is closed but right now as it stands 4th will be an ask. I'd be okay with that and a cup with the present squad.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,592
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 12:16:20 pm »
City to win the title again. Discussion around sportswashing and making the PL a one horse joke become louder.

Chelsea to be underwhelming again and finish outside of the top 4.

We'll win the Europa League.

We'll finish third. Diaz, Gakpo and Salah implement themselves as our first choice front 3.

Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 12:30:58 pm »
We'll finish no higher than 3rd or no lower than 5th

Get to one domestic cup semi final

We'll win the Europa if we avoid Spanish teams.

Trent's gonna finish 2nd in POTY after Haaland, gonna have an incredible season.

Can see another 30+ season for Mo
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 02:23:56 pm »
Right now with (only) Macca in here is the vote from the West Cork jury.
In a scrap for 3-6th. ADFC and Arsenal fighting for the league.
Last 8 of Europa League and depends on who we meet.
A good run in a domestic cup.

I'll come back to this when the window closes.

Right now we need 2-3 more first team players for me.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,954
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Disintegration on Yesterday at 09:05:47 am
With the squad as it is, 7th and EL final defeat topped off by the owners deciding to roll the dice on a new manager.

To me, avoiding something along those lines will depend on whether FSG are taking this window seriously enough. Im not convinced they are, sadly.
Fucking hell, or should that be fucking lol

Bold predictions, not bald, sickly, cowering timorous beasties
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 03:22:05 pm »
Europa league winners .second in the league.but a good way short of city.Arsenal to finish outside of the top four.everton go down
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 07:00:20 pm »
6th at best.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,176
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1311 on: Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm »
If we get the 3/4 midfielders and defender we need to rejuvenate our engine room Title winners. If not? Anywhere from 4th to 7th.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1312 on: Yesterday at 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
If we get the 3/4 midfielders and defender we need to rejuvenate our engine room Title winners. If not? Anywhere from 4th to 7th.

4 to 5 players in? Absolutely no chance, mate.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1313 on: Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm »
My bold prediction:

We dont lose to any of the following this coming season:
City, United, Arsenal.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 12:26:35 am »
4th in the league. Just.

The team will struggle against teams that counter with speed due to an aging defence. This will put more pressure on the midfield.

Semi finals in the EL, turned over by one of the Spanish teams.

Trent moving to spend more time in central midfield because of his speed and long range passing ability. Slowly phasing out Henderson into a back up Milner role. Promotion of a squad RB, possible Ramsey to cover.
McAllister to be a revelation. Thiago slowly phased back to 1 game a week.
Greater game time for Bajcetic and Jones.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Champions: Liverpool

Golden Boot: Darwin Nunez

Footballer of the year: Alexis Mac allister

Young Player of the Year: Curtis Jones

Manager of the year: Jurgen Klopp

I said it & I'm saying it with my chest.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,954
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 01:13:30 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:32:48 am
Champions: Liverpool

Golden Boot: Darwin Nunez

Footballer of the year: Alexis Mac allister

Young Player of the Year: Curtis Jones

Manager of the year: Jurgen Klopp


I like the way you think. :thumbup
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • American Red since 1986
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 05:03:27 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:32:48 am
Champions: Liverpool

Golden Boot: Darwin Nunez

Footballer of the year: Alexis Mac allister

Young Player of the Year: Curtis Jones

Manager of the year: Jurgen Klopp



As crazily optimistic and far-fetched as this all sounds, I think all of these happening exactly as predicted here is still more likely than us finishing 7th. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 