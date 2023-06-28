Top 4. No idea where all those folks are getting the idea we're jumping from 67 points to 90 plus. Not unless we spend some serious cash to improve depth and quality. We don't have the pace and power in midfield at all. Lots of skill, no pace, no power. Still, it's only June so we can hope!



I don't think we will jump up to 90 points next season, but we've proved we can do it in the last few years. We went from 69 to 92 in 20/21 to 21/22, and that was whilst we also went to three cup finals! It's no surprise that happened with the best manager of his generation when he was given a squad that had depth and to be fair, actually had a decent ride of it fitness wise. Thing was as well, we only signed Konate who didn't even play as many games as Matip did. Players like Matip and obviously Van Dijk were coming back from injury, and Mane plus a few others raised their levels again throughout the season.Like I said, I don't think we'll get back to that very top level, but it is possible and I think it's obvious to say that recruitment will be key. We've signed one midfielder good enough to come into the side and hopefully make an impact quickly, if we can add two more I'd be absolutely amazed if we didn't add say 10 more points on the board next season, because you'd like to think we're safe with Alisson in goal, the defenders will perform much better if A) protected by an improved midfield and B) fit - and the attack is one of the finest around on its day, because Salah/Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo/Jota are all class players who you'd rely on to deliver in front of goal.It'll probably take time for some new signings to bed in and we surely won't see the very best of them next season, but the basis of a great team is already there, they'll be coming in to play with some top talents and it should bode well for the future. Just have to hope we do bring them in now, and it shouldn't be hope, it should just be expectation but there's plenty of reason to be cynical. Just have to wait and see.