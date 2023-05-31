« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 108834 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,345
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm »
Top 4 challenge, Win the Europa League, deep cup runs with a possible win.

Man City will win the league again I feel though.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm »
5th  in league
city
arsenal
united
chelsea or newcastle ahead

europa cup semi final
Logged

Offline theredguy03

  • Put balls in his mouth and nearly choked
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • Coutinho- Used to be Man City's tormentor
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 02:07:27 pm »
Three wins in the away games against the promoted teams.

Haaland gets sent off in one of the league games against us, it's a long shot!  ;D
Logged
My favourite all time LFC player? Tough choice.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,404
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 03:27:16 pm »
Top 4 and a cup, ideally the Europa.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 05:25:48 pm »
4th and the europa league.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,900
  • And Could He Play!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 05:53:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 31, 2023, 01:29:36 pm
When is it we get 5 champions league spots?

Or will the ESL come first?



Its next season isn't it sure i read somewhere providing we finish no lower than 6th we'll be in the champions league again the following season due to our coefficients
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • American Red since 1986
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 06:02:23 pm »
Second or third in the league.  Europa League winners.  Will push Man City to April but will finish 10 points back. 

Oh, and no punishment or repercussions at all for the League Champions and Greatest Team Ever to Play the Game. 
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 06:40:51 pm »
We will win the Premier League.
We will win the Europa League.

Alisson golden gloves.
Trent to break the assist record and be regarded as the best playmaker in the Prem.
Darwin Nunez to score 25+ goals.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 06:55:51 pm »
Depends who else comes in to strengthen the team.
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 07:19:51 pm »
Based on current squad (after McAllister purchase but before any further additions):

4th place
Europa winners

Injuries to an aging squad continue to constrain progress, FSG find it hard to lure additional investors, rumours start about foreign bids for Alison, ridiculous rumours persist about Mbappe, Trent has a fabulous season, Virgil has a shocker, Anfield sounds great with extra capacity, the Alternative Premier League Table is kept up to date with more energy and enthusiasm, Klopp says a lot sensible things, people who should know better get wound up by Neville and Keane, we thrash Brighton but cheer Milner, we beat Manchester City and Man Utd but lose to Luton. We believe the world has it in for us. Even Florence Nightingale wouldnt treat sick scousers. Its all stacked against us. The usual mayhem.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm by Penfold78 »
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • Up the Red Men
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm »
I hope we take the uefa cup seriously. Probably our best chance of winning a trophy.  Wouldnt rule us out finishing 5th given the current squad and defence. Im really not feeling optimistic at this moment.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,275
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 09:41:39 pm »
Title.

Arsenal 4th, scraping in to CL.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm »
I think we'll win the Europa League, pretty confident about that. The league I'm not sure...last season felt like a big knock despite the last quarter of games. Just not sure how we will turn up but strangely feel confident about Europe albeit it is the Europa League.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,358
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm »
Still believe it will be 2nd or 3rd and a trophy. I do think we will win the CL. Thats of course if we do sign more players.

Anything below 4th and its a massive failure. There can't be any excuses this season.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • gerrup the yard
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 10:48:04 pm »
Winning the europa league would be great (then league position doesn't matter for CL anyway)...
..but maybe another cup, and top 4
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,049
  • Seis Veces
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 10:57:11 pm »
Surely a lot of this pessimism surrounding our league finish stems from a fear we won't do the business in the market, because if we do I'd be disappointed with anything below 2nd. Don't think we'll win it or possibly even be within a realistic chance come the business end of the season but if we add to the squad what should be added to the squad then we should be right back up there. I don't think Arsenal will do as well next season points wise and if any of United/Newcastle/Chelsea finish above us next season I'll probably be sick. It might be a bit of a transitional season but I'm hoping this time in 12 months at the earliest we're talking about another title challenge coming up as opposed to scraping top 4 again. There's so much talent in this squad and it's crucial to add to that of course.

As for the rest, I hope more than anything (league title no. 20 aside) that we win the Europa League. I'd value that more than any league position bar 1st, of course that gets you back into the Champions League regardless of league finish, and most importantly, is a major European trophy. Another one on top of that wouldn't be bemoaned.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm »
A full length pre-season and no absurd winter world cup will see us revert to 90 point season form.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 02:09:15 am »
Have a normal non-injury prone season like most other teams and I genuinely think we can top 90 points and see where that takes us. Europa League we can win too unless Real Madrid finish third in their group, drop down to Europa League and we go all legless and unlucky in front of them again. That would be a nice double like we did in 73 and 76.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 