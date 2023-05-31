Surely a lot of this pessimism surrounding our league finish stems from a fear we won't do the business in the market, because if we do I'd be disappointed with anything below 2nd. Don't think we'll win it or possibly even be within a realistic chance come the business end of the season but if we add to the squad what should be added to the squad then we should be right back up there. I don't think Arsenal will do as well next season points wise and if any of United/Newcastle/Chelsea finish above us next season I'll probably be sick. It might be a bit of a transitional season but I'm hoping this time in 12 months at the earliest we're talking about another title challenge coming up as opposed to scraping top 4 again. There's so much talent in this squad and it's crucial to add to that of course.



As for the rest, I hope more than anything (league title no. 20 aside) that we win the Europa League. I'd value that more than any league position bar 1st, of course that gets you back into the Champions League regardless of league finish, and most importantly, is a major European trophy. Another one on top of that wouldn't be bemoaned.