4th place

Europa winners



Injuries to an aging squad continue to constrain progress, FSG find it hard to lure additional investors, rumours start about foreign bids for Alison, ridiculous rumours persist about Mbappe, Trent has a fabulous season, Virgil has a shocker, Anfield sounds great with extra capacity, the Alternative Premier League Table is kept up to date with more energy and enthusiasm, Klopp says a lot sensible things, people who should know better get wound up by Neville and Keane, we thrash Brighton but cheer Milner, we beat Manchester City and Man Utd but lose to Luton. We believe the world has it in for us. Even Florence Nightingale wouldnt treat sick scousers. Its all stacked against us. The usual mayhem.