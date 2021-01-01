Since 18/19, where most people thought we would challenge strongly, every subsequent season many fans and pundits have said we will drop off. They have only got it right once when we lost all our centrebacks. Even now when we have clocked three 90+ point seasons, people think we will drop off.



I don't think its just a anti Liverpool bias, but I think the fact that Klopp has done things in a proper way, fans know we make their clubs look bad and the likes of Chelsea and City have warped peoples brains into thinking there is only one way to be successful.