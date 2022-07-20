Going over the ins and outs for the season, I can't help but see us winning the league. You can't really predict these things, but "on paper", we're going to barnstorm this league. (yeah- the league isn't won there, but you did ask me for my prediction, so you'll sit there and take your medicine!improved- on paper, in the striking department, but they've lost Fernandinho and Jesus (and Sterling, but...).Those two- they were responsible for City grinding out the wins whenever De Bruyne was off or off-sorts. How many times did these two pop up with a goal or assist to get them going or tacti-fouled a player (Fernandinho, the dirty twat!) to keep the other team from scoring and suck the life out of any hope of a late surge?Sterling's not a game-changer. He usually scores when they're on top and just to add to the scoreline, so not a big loss for them. He's more of a guest act, but there's a bit of a loss of assists there.They've lost that bit of "steel" and couple that with the WC when they will be impacted more than us, and I think we'll see a little bit less consistency from them(4 - 6 pts less, is enough). And as I said before, I fully expect 2nd-season syndrome.We pushed them too hard- they're going to have those niggly little injuries due to wear- indicative of SSS. (and they've complained about a small squad size all throughout the 2nd half of last season).. they added Sterling and Koulibaly...a "little" bit of an improvement, and losing Rudiger. I can see them threatening City for second, but ultimately losing out. Their problem has been goals, so they don't have a Lukaku-sized hole there anymore, but Sterling isn't a star goalscorer either- a supporting act. They'll get a few goals more, but ultimately, it won't be enough. Expect a brief battle with 3rd and 4th as well.Elsewhere,seems to also have a little bit of improvement on paper, but not much. I dunno how that twat's going to turn out for them, but I think it will all be about cementing their place in the top 4. 4th is between them and Arsenal.... good window so far. They'll push Spurs and prolly cross swords with Chelsea along the way, briefly.... nah... I can see no improvement in terms of players- Erikssen on a free, Martinez (their only "big" signing) and that 12m lad from Feyenoord. They've lost a bit of dead weight with Mata, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Cavani, but I can see these in ....th!They'll have a league-winning start. New manager bounce and all, the pressing working a bit, but ultimately, it's not ingrained yet and they'll fizzle out. The mentality and belief will also start to falter around the midpoint of the season... and then they'll see a minor surge towards the end of thee season- so in our favor for the following season.They're about where we were back in the early 2000's in terms of transfers. (and under the Cancers and Hodgson)