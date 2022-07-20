« previous next »
Nottingham and Leeds will finish in top half of the table.
Conte and Arteta will be sacked before the end of the season.
Westham will have a disaster of a season and they'll barely avoid relegation.
Fulham will almost mathematically guarantee relegation by Christmas time.
Ten Hag and Tuchel will literally fight during the Chelsea-Utd match.
-Spurs win a cup and hang around for a while in the title race before finishing 3rd in a two-horse race
-Nunez takes a while to settle in, struggles with confidence, has a barnstorming second half of the season and finishes with around 15-20 goals in all comps
-Luis Diaz ends up in the running for the golden boot
-ten Hag begrudgingly comes across as a decent bloke and United show promise and progress and finish...5th
-Taiwo Awoniyi and Forest take to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, with the big fella bagging double digit goals and Forest finishing somewhere around 10th-12th.
-Palace, Brentford and Southampton get sucked into a relegation battle for much of the season
-Rodgers gets the sack at Leicester
-Howe gets sacked after 'crunch talks' just after the January transfer window slams shut
-Fulham, Bournemouth and Brentford get relegated
-West Ham struggle mightily and the summer of '23 Declan Rice transfer saga gets a nice head start sometime in February
-Arsenal finish 4th, Gabriel Jesus is a revelation for the Gunners and Arsenal twitter rises from the ashes and gets right back to being as insufferable as ever
-Chelsea and Tuchel blow up, he gets the sack, they finish 6th
Ten Hag and Tuchel will literally fight during the Chelsea-Utd match.


Bitch-Slap Fest 2.0...
I am going to say the luck of the cheats is rippled by an Injury to the all in bet on blobfishfaced Haaland. Their new policy of gearing the game around him tragically backfires and they have their worst season in ten twelve years.
We will have three players scoring over 20 goals each. It's never happened in the PL era has it? Maybe in all comps, never in the League I'm fairly sure.
Edit, I am now suspecting no team has had 2 goalscorers net over 20 in the Premier league in one season.
Manchester is going to win the season.
Manchester is going to win the season.
The rainy season?
