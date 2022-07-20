-Spurs win a cup and hang around for a while in the title race before finishing 3rd in a two-horse race

-Nunez takes a while to settle in, struggles with confidence, has a barnstorming second half of the season and finishes with around 15-20 goals in all comps

-Luis Diaz ends up in the running for the golden boot

-ten Hag begrudgingly comes across as a decent bloke and United show promise and progress and finish...5th

-Taiwo Awoniyi and Forest take to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, with the big fella bagging double digit goals and Forest finishing somewhere around 10th-12th.

-Palace, Brentford and Southampton get sucked into a relegation battle for much of the season

-Rodgers gets the sack at Leicester

-Howe gets sacked after 'crunch talks' just after the January transfer window slams shut

-Fulham, Bournemouth and Brentford get relegated

-West Ham struggle mightily and the summer of '23 Declan Rice transfer saga gets a nice head start sometime in February

-Arsenal finish 4th, Gabriel Jesus is a revelation for the Gunners and Arsenal twitter rises from the ashes and gets right back to being as insufferable as ever

-Chelsea and Tuchel blow up, he gets the sack, they finish 6th