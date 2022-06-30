« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 88861 times)

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1120 on: June 30, 2022, 11:33:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on June 29, 2022, 07:08:15 pm
Salah to go 6 months without a topless instagram selfie

Nunez to score 30 goals
No chance. Hell be holidaying somewhere warm while the World Cups on
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1121 on: July 1, 2022, 08:52:19 am »
I reckon one of Carvalho or Elliott will make their mark this year, and will earn themselves an England call-up (unfortunately).
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1122 on: July 1, 2022, 09:52:16 am »
Loving Spurs' business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1123 on: July 1, 2022, 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July  1, 2022, 08:52:19 am
Carvalho will earn an England call-up

Now that is a bold prediction.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1124 on: July 1, 2022, 03:52:03 pm »
Trent to actually end up playing in midfield.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1125 on: July 1, 2022, 03:58:35 pm »
Spurs to actually win something, I'm gonna go with the FA Cup.  Liverpool to come flying out of the blocks, think it's crucial that we don't have to play catch-up after the long WC break in the middle of the season and reckon we'll be going for the throat just a little more than before.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1126 on: July 1, 2022, 10:27:24 pm »
Liverpool to score at least one goal in a cup final.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1127 on: July 2, 2022, 12:22:09 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July  1, 2022, 08:52:19 am
I reckon one of Carvalho or Elliott will make their mark this year, and will earn themselves an England call-up (unfortunately).

I'd be amazed if Carvalho didn't choose to play for Portugal at a senior level.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1128 on: July 2, 2022, 10:37:37 am »
Neither us or City win the league but one will win the CL.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1129 on: July 3, 2022, 09:09:04 am »
Quote from: Asam on June 28, 2022, 09:15:17 pm
City to win the double
Pep to extend his contract for another 3 seasons
City to sign Bellingham next summer
Salah to leave on a free

We identify what we need to close the gap and wait until the following season to do anything about it

Genuinely spectacular post.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1130 on: July 3, 2022, 10:07:41 am »
Milner to discover a new ironing technique
Salah to use a new Instagram filter for abs shots
Jurgen annoys fans of other teams by being nothing other than nice
We get accused of cheating for something pretty basic like correct ref calls
Everton will be in the relegation zone by Xmas
Fulham go down again
We win two things and the CL is one
Toxicity increases towards us particularly from Man U and Everton fans
Twitter remains a cesspit nobody needs
I post IT'S CLOBBERIN TIME before a win
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1131 on: July 4, 2022, 01:59:21 am »
Fuck the last 10 mins of the season
Fuck Real Madrid
Fuck losing Sadio Mane


ok ok im slowing coming around. Its been a rough off season so far FUCK sorry honestly im healing i am. some footie will help

oh and fuck dazn losing the prem but keeping the cl AND jacking up the rate anyway because now i need that and a second subscription as well. that was the salt the bastards

My predictions so far is those fuck things still piss me off. a bit. so ou first goal and win of the season is gonna be cathartic i mean last season was superb, one of the best ever. why am i mad i dont know. Carvalho from Elliot. Lets go. 



Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1132 on: July 4, 2022, 02:05:41 am »
Better than last season.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1133 on: July 4, 2022, 02:13:34 am »
Quote from: lamonti on July  3, 2022, 09:09:04 am
Genuinely spectacular post.
Deserves a ban.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1134 on: July 4, 2022, 11:20:38 am »
My bold prediction is Everton fans start saying, " To be honest, the Reds are a bit special, you have to admire their football. At times it's truly amazing. My kids are both Reds, I'm very happy for that., they don't have my mental disharmonies."
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1135 on: July 4, 2022, 11:26:12 am »
Was a bit concerned with the Salah stuff but now I am 100% convinced we will win the league.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1136 on: July 4, 2022, 11:44:08 am »
Predictions vs expectations:

Predictions:

Konate to cement himself as 1st choice partner to Virgil. Think he's already edged to the front of the queue, but expect him to be starting most League and CL games.
Jota to score 20+ in all comps
Nunez to be used sparingly ahead of the world-cup but to finish the season strongly and be pushing Jota as first choice central striker by March/April. Will finish with 15+ in all comps.
Salah to win golden boot.
Liverpool to get 93+ points
Liverpool to win 2 or more trophies.

Expectations:
PL - 88 points minimum
CL - Semi Finals (depending on draws in 2nd round/quarter finals)
Get to the final day or final of at least one competition.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1137 on: July 4, 2022, 12:27:46 pm »
tonysleft becomes a hero on RAWK betting thread after correctly predicting all 52 of Man Utds penalties in advance.

Howard Webb is awarded an OBE for services to Man Utd

The Alex Ferguson Wrigley's spearmint statue is finally unfoiled, and Lionel Ritchie hits number one with an emotional though slightly spooky song about it.

Howard Webb is named Footballer of the Year

Revelations reveal stuff but nobody cares

Pep Guardiola admits there's "something a bit fishy" about his checking account but since he says it in Spanish nobody cares.

Pep Guardiola regrets ever saying anything in Spanish so now only speaks in proper local Basque.

Phil Foden is discovered attempting to spray paint likenesses of himself on alley walls in Manchester.

Alex Ferguson becomes manager of Manchester United

Frank Lampard and Duncan Ferguson have an onfield bout of fisticuffs and Frank's private education wins out in a fiercesome struggle.

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson accuses opposition manager of non-matchfixing.

Everton win their opening game to narrowly avoid relegation.

On last day of season Harry Kane does enough to out-dive Richarlison to win Diver of the Year award.

Sports Personality of the Year Award is shared equally between Howard Webb & Abu Dhabi's sponsors

Pep Guardiola stops speaking Basque saying "It's a much harder language to speak than I thought it would be." Instead he will play castanets during all interviews and press conferences.

Bill Kenright tricks Ronaldo into joining Everton.

Ronaldo and Duncan Ferguson have pitch-side confrontation. Duncan Ferguson loses badly.

Everton fans turn on Everton. (Sorry, that's not a bold prediction).

Ronaldo's wages bankrupt Everton on the penultimate day of the season, thus causing much celebration in the Blue eighth of town as Everton triumphantly avoid Final Day relegation.



Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1138 on: July 4, 2022, 04:25:09 pm »
Andy@Allerton

finally proved to be

FrazerKelly@Fazackerly

 ???
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1139 on: July 4, 2022, 04:30:16 pm »
We will win something but less than we deserve after playing some of the best football of the Klopp era whilst City start to decline but still turn over all the weaker teams easily. United and Spurs will be stronger and Villa/Palace to be the surprise packages.


Phil Jones joins Everton
Spurs sign Tom Daley
Arsenal sign someone no-one has ever heard of
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1140 on: July 4, 2022, 04:50:54 pm »
FrazerKelly@Fazackerly

finally proved to really be

Howard Webb's sister

MacclesfieldMandy@AnywhereYouWamtMe

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1141 on: July 4, 2022, 05:10:12 pm »
Here go the BOLD predictions:

- Man City struggle to stay in the top 4..
- Forest take the PL by storm..
- Everton get investigated by PL for FFP violations
- United and Chelsea get hauled through the mud foe their fans' vile chants at Anfield..
- The world cup is coming home.. 🙌
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1142 on: July 4, 2022, 06:01:05 pm »
Quote from: wige on July  4, 2022, 11:44:08 am

Get to the final day or final of at least one competition.



We haven't ever had a boring final day of the season under Klopp

2016- Europa League final
2017- CL qualification goes down to final game
2018- Champions League final + CL qualification goes down to final game
2019- League title went down to the last day + Champions League final
2020- Okay, last days were boring but we won the league so it wasn't really THAT boring
2021- CL qualification goes down to final game
2022- League title went down to the last day + Champions League final

Remember so many seasons over the last two decades where our season was over by April
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1143 on: July 6, 2022, 10:32:58 pm »
City win neither the league or the CL

Jota will shine for us

Ten Hag actually makes united worse

Lampard is the first manager fired





Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
City win the league and becomes the first team since 2007-09 United to become a 3-time in a row PL winner. This after having a thunderstorm start w/ Haaland scoring many goals. I think they will become the sensation team before the world cup, but I think they will have a downside in performance later in the season and this will cost them the CL.

I think it's pretty much the opposite for Liverpool. I think the team will have a slow start, with some great moments - I think Liverpool will absolutely trash Man United at the Old Trafford again, as we get them in 3rd match of the season, where Ten Hag's playing style will still being implemented and their defense will suffer against Liverpool's pressure. But eventually the team will have it's momentum in the second part of the season and this might lead the Reds back to Instanbul after 18 years.

I think Fabio Carvalho will become a starter until the end of the season. Many similarities with Coutinho, would greatly increase the midfield buildup.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 03:29:36 pm »
In EPL sting operation MacclesfieldMandy@AnywhereYouWamtMe is finally outed as Andy@Allerton aka The Real Frank Lampard

The Real Frank Lampard has pitchside punchiepunchie with The Fake Real Frank Lampard. The Real Frank Lampard wins by post knockout.

Luke Shaw Mythbusts Longstanding Slimcea Diet Claims

Steve MacLaren rejoins Manchester United as he is the closest to a Dutchman prepared to join them.

Spurs briefly vie for attention in media headlines with big clubs

Big lump of precariously tabled Tottenham cheese topples

Esther Rantzen new Manchester United PR Exec

Manchester United hire a faintly amusing poet and a speaking dog

Manchester United hire a tannoy so manager Alex Ferguson can shout instructions to Howard Webb from the stand

Prior to big Tottenham away game Manchester United Slimcea Star Luke Shaw is discovered in The Spursy Globe of Cheese

Daniel Levy recruits Duncan Ferguson so they can have a fight.
Levy wins easily.

Bramley Docks is finally completed on the day Everton are flushed giving Alanis Morrisette a new number one with her reworked number two

Antonio Conte is apparently not a top mafioso, he says on MOTD

Gary Neville denies claims he must be on crack to come out with the shit he comes out with saying he's come out with shit all his life, even at nursery school he was renowned for talking bollocks, and then bursts out into a 15 month tearful rant about shit no-one pays any attention to

Micah Richards tries to justify wiping the smile off someone's face by swiping their head off at the neck

Duncan Ferguson beats up Roy Keane on Punditry Challenge Episode One.

tonysleft predicts that Manchester United will get even more penalties next season, a view confirmed by Official Manchester United Referee Howard Webb

Richard Stilgoe writes a quaintly amusing song extolling Manchester United which becomes something of a hit.

Mo Salah has a new hat
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 03:40:50 pm »
The one and only time I made a prediction for a forthcoming season we lost three centre backs. So I'm keeping my mouth shut in future.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 04:10:41 pm »
Man City rocked by scandal regarding fraudulent money laundering practices and flaunting FFP - get fined £5,000.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm »
Forest top 8; Everton relegated: both Spurs and Chelsea to close the gap (but not remove it) to us and City quite a lot.
