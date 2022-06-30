tonysleft becomes a hero on RAWK betting thread after correctly predicting all 52 of Man Utds penalties in advance.



Howard Webb is awarded an OBE for services to Man Utd



The Alex Ferguson Wrigley's spearmint statue is finally unfoiled, and Lionel Ritchie hits number one with an emotional though slightly spooky song about it.



Howard Webb is named Footballer of the Year



Revelations reveal stuff but nobody cares



Pep Guardiola admits there's "something a bit fishy" about his checking account but since he says it in Spanish nobody cares.



Pep Guardiola regrets ever saying anything in Spanish so now only speaks in proper local Basque.



Phil Foden is discovered attempting to spray paint likenesses of himself on alley walls in Manchester.



Alex Ferguson becomes manager of Manchester United



Frank Lampard and Duncan Ferguson have an onfield bout of fisticuffs and Frank's private education wins out in a fiercesome struggle.



Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson accuses opposition manager of non-matchfixing.



Everton win their opening game to narrowly avoid relegation.



On last day of season Harry Kane does enough to out-dive Richarlison to win Diver of the Year award.



Sports Personality of the Year Award is shared equally between Howard Webb & Abu Dhabi's sponsors



Pep Guardiola stops speaking Basque saying "It's a much harder language to speak than I thought it would be." Instead he will play castanets during all interviews and press conferences.



Bill Kenright tricks Ronaldo into joining Everton.



Ronaldo and Duncan Ferguson have pitch-side confrontation. Duncan Ferguson loses badly.



Everton fans turn on Everton. (Sorry, that's not a bold prediction).



Ronaldo's wages bankrupt Everton on the penultimate day of the season, thus causing much celebration in the Blue eighth of town as Everton triumphantly avoid Final Day relegation.







