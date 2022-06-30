Get to the final day or final of at least one competition.
We haven't ever had a boring final day of the season under Klopp
2016- Europa League final
2017- CL qualification goes down to final game
2018- Champions League final + CL qualification goes down to final game
2019- League title went down to the last day + Champions League final
2020- Okay, last days were boring but we won the league so it wasn't really THAT boring
2021- CL qualification goes down to final game
2022- League title went down to the last day + Champions League final
Remember so many seasons over the last two decades where our season was over by April