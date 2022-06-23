« previous next »
What's your bold predictions for the next season?

Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 23, 2022, 10:16:55 am
The cheats to win a PL and CL double.

On the plus side, reckon Pep will walk after that, Silva and Gundogun will also leave and their midfield will be a shadow the season after, when we'll go on to win 3 titles on the bounce.
Commie Bobbie

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 23, 2022, 07:01:06 pm
The opening day of the World Cup is overshadowed by Mo Salah unveiling his latest pair of shorts.

This follows the scandal involving Trent, when he fakes pulling a calf in the seventh minute of injury time in the last set of games before the World Cup - him and Robbo are seen laughing at a pool party in Florida soon after England are knocked out by Ecuador. Henderson isn't picked for the final 26, and is himself caught giggling after the game. Bellingham is confirmed a Liverpool player for 2023 immediately afterwards.

And quite possibly the biggest off in English football history when Núñez scores in the last minute at Southampton.
TheMissionary

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 23, 2022, 07:31:21 pm
Reds win the league by 5 points (no final day excitement eh Sky?) and European cup scoring in both halves of the final against Bayern.
Abu Dhabi finish second - Haaaaaland gets golden boot but they score less than this season overall.
Palace win the cup.
West Ham win the League cup.
Abu Dhabi throw a 3 goal lead in the European cup quarter finals in front of 20000 empty seats at the emptyhad.
Fraudiola has a nervous breakdown and is seen screaming "Thrice" at the moon outside a chippy in Deansgate.
Fat Frank Lumplard gets the OBE (Out Before Easter) and Drunken Duncan triumphs in the moral victory of taking them from 19th to 18th but they still go down with Fulham and Brentford.
Wayne Rooney gets Derby out of Div 1 at the first attempt - they'll play in Div 2 in the following season.
Newcastle spend shit loads 2 days before the PL finally crack down on FFP rule breakers and have to send their new players back (make sure you keep the receipt). 
Progress continues apace off the dock road but there's a freak high tide during a storm which washes away the west stand of the Bramley Moor superBoooowl replacing it with one of Anthony Gormley's statues, with a strange smile on its face.
The world cup is cancelled when FIFA have a collective outbreak of conscience - Southgate is chuffed 'cause it allows England to go 7 months without getting beat.
Penfold78

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 23, 2022, 08:59:55 pm
Im following one of Einsteins bets sayings and no longer attempting any kid of prediction. Suffice to say the reds will surprise me one way or the other. The always do.

Football will sink to a new low with the Qatar World Cup and the innocent, the ignorant and the couldnt care less will still lap it up as if someones served them a 12 course lunch.

Klopp is my last shining beacon of hope for this game.
Gray Hamster

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 23, 2022, 09:13:41 pm
Flip of a coin between us and city, again for the league. Bookies might not think so but we all know its a coin toss.

Champs league us to make the final. City will fail again at QF, SF.  They fold under pressure in one off games in the champs league against much inferior opposition.
Gray Hamster

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 23, 2022, 10:29:12 pm
Quote from: RedSmoke on June 17, 2022, 12:38:24 pm
Yep, i'm leaning this way at the minute. Desperately want the league again, and properly this time, with fans.

Obviously wouldn't complain about another Champions League win of course, mind!
Lets just be clear.  For 99% of clubs the Champions League is hugely more prestigious and has far greater prominence then any domestic league trophy, including the Premier League. 

The only time its been different is us getting rid of the monkey off our back, with a belated and much needed league championship.

Most European teams would swap 23 maybe more league titles for a Champions League, although i appreciate its a little more relative than that for some.
bradders1011

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 24, 2022, 12:35:31 am
Has anyone said Spurs to win a cup yet? Maybe even the big one with a fair wind and a huge bit of luck. Conte wins stuff and I think they have a brilliant first 13 or so, with Perisic, Bissouma and maybe one or two more coming in. They're nailed-on top 4 either way, before the Conte fatigue sets in in 2023.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 24, 2022, 02:56:29 pm
Quote from: blamski on June 17, 2022, 12:23:30 pm
I take your point, but our position amongst the highest nobility of the CL is assured. however, as long as Klopp's reign only produces one league title it'll be seen as an underachievement. I want another league title before another CL one. Both would be lovely, of course

I've typically preferred CL over the PL, just something about winning a one-off final that makes it more exciting as well. But think the way we lost the PL last season, with Villa capitulating so pathetically, ended up hitting me harder than the Madrid defeat, and still rankles how City twice pipped us to the title in such fine-margin circumstances. So would kind of prefer the PL to CL next season too if it was only one versus the other. Feel like we'll be in contention for the CL every season under Klopp anyway, whereas each year City will spend another £150m+ on full backs and keep the margin for error in a league race insanely small.

In terms of some initial bold/foolhardy predictions:

Lampard to actually do slightly better with Everton next season, with the 'dogs of war' approach continuing to be indulged by referees and pundits and helping them climb to the heady heights of around 14-15th. Fans will be thrilled by the progress from the dark days of 16th under Rafa, comparing it to the incredible ascent he inspired in Derby previously.

Spurs to flirt with a title challenge under Conte.

Rodgers sacked by Leicester around mid-season as their inability to evolve beyond Vardy continues to take its toll.

Nottingham Forest to be the strongest of the three promoted teams, with Cooper joining Potter in the 'unglamorous but actually a good manager' camp that stands diametrically opposed to Arteta.

The narrative that Reece James is a better RB than Trent because he's physically stronger entrenches itself as commonly accepted wisdom outside of Liverpool fans/sensible pundits, and he goes to the World Cup as the first choice (of four) RB. Will probably then get bought by Man City after Cucurella plays about 15 games all season and Cancelo gets shifted back to LB for the 2023-24 season.

Southampton relegated.
disgraced cake

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 24, 2022, 03:21:34 pm
Reds win the title.

Everton go down.

Newcastle finish at minimum 25 points off a Champions League spot.

The Champions League will end with all the usual suspects near the finish line but hopefully this time we go a step further.
mickeydocs

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 24, 2022, 03:49:02 pm
We will win the league.
lamonti

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 24, 2022, 04:05:16 pm
Spurs to start brightly and get talked up as title contenders, like Chelsea were this season.
El Lobo

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 24, 2022, 04:27:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 24, 2022, 03:21:34 pm
Reds win the title.

Everton go down.

Newcastle finish at minimum 25 points off a Champions League spot.

The Champions League will end with all the usual suspects near the finish line but hopefully this time we go a step further.

Quote from: lamonti on June 24, 2022, 04:05:16 pm
Spurs to start brightly and get talked up as title contenders, like Chelsea were this season.

I feel like the concept of 'bold' predictions has sort of got lost :D

Quote from: bradders1011 on June 24, 2022, 12:35:31 am
Has anyone said Spurs to win a cup yet? Maybe even the big one with a fair wind and a huge bit of luck. Conte wins stuff and I think they have a brilliant first 13 or so, with Perisic, Bissouma and maybe one or two more coming in. They're nailed-on top 4 either way, before the Conte fatigue sets in in 2023.

Ahhh see, Bradders gets it
riismeister

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
June 27, 2022, 11:42:29 pm
Arsenal will finish 5th.
deano2727

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 12:56:02 am
One of us or City will win the league. The other will finish 3rd.

We get knocked out of the CL earlier than usual. Either City or PSG finally wins the CL.

Hopefully, we win the league or it could be quite the shite season if that comes true.

I think it will take time to figure out our new style. Thankfully, City are in the same position - as are almost every other big side.
killer-heels

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 01:08:27 am
Ive predicted us to win the league the past 3 seasons.

However, I dont know how this season will pan out and I am not confident in us winning the league. Think City may have some issues as well.

It could be both of us finish below the 90 point mark.
anandg_lfc

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 04:14:56 am
We will win the league this year by a comfortable margin and end up beating chelsea's long standing clean sheet record in a season. Expecting us to crash out early in domestic cups and CL. Both Nunez and Salah will score 30+ goals. 
Gifted Right Foot

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 05:44:03 am
Milner doesn't win the beep test
nerdster4

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 07:22:09 am
I would have no issue in concentrating on the league . Its the one with unfinished business in.

Playing an 11 of
Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Matip Tsimikas
Keita Jones Elliott
Carvalho firmino jota

In the cups will get us reasonably far. We need to get to number 20

Sambo25

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 07:51:07 am
Premier League Champions
rocco

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 08:02:09 am
Us to win the league  8)
Fruity

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 08:29:42 am
At the end of last season I thought we would definitely win the league this season. Felt we would have the momentum to do it. However Mane has left and not sure what is going on with Salah. Both us and City have had changes so depends how they work out. Think Spurs and to a lesser extent Arsenal look better. Chelsea not so much.

So currently with Salah staying I think we won't be as reliant on Nunez as City will be on Haaland but who knows. So I am sticking with the PL for now.
stevieG786

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 10:22:48 am
Premier league winners - Liverpool FC, runners up Manchester City
Champions league winners - Manchester City, runners up PSG, We go out in the Semi's
FA Cup Winners - Aston Villa, runners up Tottenham, we go out in quarters
League Cup Winners - Manchester City, Runners up Manchetser United, we go out in the last 16

Top 6
1. Liverpool FC
2. Manchester City
3. Chelsea
4. Tottenham
5. Manchester United
6. Arsenal

Relegated
18. Everton
19. Brentford
20. Fulham

Top scorer
Mo Salah

Top assister
Mo Salah


Promoted from the championship
Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough
Sheffield United
Keith Lard

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 12:42:28 pm
Predictions:
1. We win the league. I think well be neurotic about dropping a single point that well treat each game like a cup final (similar to the year we won it). Plus we just have a stupidly strong front five
2. Liverpool, Man City or PSG to win the Champions League. If we get one more midfield signing in, I fancy us to do it
3. Man City or Arsenal with the FA Cup - theyll both take it seriously this year
4. Liverpool win the League Cup - our second string and youth will take us far. Id love us to go deep in the League Cup next season

Whatever happens I expect another amazing ride.
jonnypb

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 01:21:21 pm
I think we'll win one of the Premier League, or Champion league.  Although both will be extremely difficult when up against the oil cheats.

We'll win the FA Cup again and Spurs will finally get to the league cup final after fielding full strength teams in each game to get there, only to lose to one of the other London teams in the final.

Mane rings Salah and tells him that he made a huge mistake leaving Liverpool and Salah signs a new contract.

Henderson is Bellinghams room mate at the world cup and convinces him to sign for Liverpool.

Lampard loses his shit against Klopp after Everton go 3 nil down at Anfield, Ulla doesn't like the Fat Tory's attitude and confronts him in the tunnel at full time.

England get knocked out in the QF of the world cup after Southgate fields the most defensive minded team possible and Kane gets booked for his 5th dive of the game and creates nothing, yet Southgate refuses to bring him off and bring on one of the younger and more talented attacking minded players.
Mozology

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 03:42:36 pm
Mane leaving is a huge blow, the cloud hanging over Salah's future doesn't help either. We'll still get over 80 points with ease, but I've a feeling we won't reach 90.

We've a strong squad so I can see us reach a SF (at least) in one of the domestic cups even with weakened starting line ups.

We get to the quarters/semis of the CL pretty easily most years under Klopp, can see us do that again. 

Just seem to lack that certain "something" in the really big games, need to turn those 0-0's and 1-1's into 1-0's and 2-1's respectively. Think we've become a bit predictable. Be interesting to see if we try a 4-2-3-1 in those critical games.

1. City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Spurs
5. Arsenal
6. West Ham

3rd/4th round FA cup

Qtrs/SF Carabao

Qtrs/SF CL

Sign a top class midfielder (Barella for example) then I can see us win silverware. We're too over reliant on Fab and Thiago.
Son of Spion

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm
Liverpool will win the league, and by more than a few points too.
JohnSullie

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 08:18:19 pm
Kick the S***t out of City again in everything that Fa Cup semi final was amazing.
Ocean Red

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 08:41:44 pm
We win the Premier League, we will be flying out of the blocks like in 19/20 when we won it! and treat every league game like a cup final.
We go out of both domestic cups before the semi finals. We get to another Champions League final, and as long as it is not against man city or real madrid in the final, we will win that too.
Asam

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 09:15:17 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on June 23, 2022, 10:16:55 am
The cheats to win a PL and CL double.

On the plus side, reckon Pep will walk after that, Silva and Gundogun will also leave and their midfield will be a shadow the season after, when we'll go on to win 3 titles on the bounce.

City to win the double
Pep to extend his contract for another 3 seasons
City to sign Bellingham next summer
Salah to leave on a free

We identify what we need to close the gap and wait until the following season to do anything about it
KloppCorn

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm
Quadruple because I was joking and said to a few Liverpool  fans. I actually think we can do it if Klopp manages the squad more which he will with 5 subs because he would indeed throw 5 subs on if they are all fit and inform to go. That’s why I disagree with people that say Klopp didn’t use Shaq,Origi,Taki,Keita,Ox more etc to relieve Fabinho,Thiago,Hendo,Milner duties. The reason why Thiago plays every game is because he’s so good. One of a kind. Even when you rest him you bring him off the bench to change the tempo to your favour. Fabinho never gets rested in a QUAD run which we had last season. We have a very good squad and believe we can do it all. I said it as a joke last season but reckon we can do it now after seeing it with my own eyes.
bird_lfc

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
We either win the league or nothing for me. Think City will finally win the CL and prioritise that and we take home the title.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Win every game obviously.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm
Win the league cup

Finish second

Hospitalise a few City players

Fuck Their bus up
Keith Lard

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm
Win the league cup

Finish second

Hospitalise a few City players

Fuck Their bus up

Lmao fuck their bus up  solid prediction that
farawayred

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 05:01:37 am
We do a treble of some kind, but including the league and the CL.
