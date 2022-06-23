I take your point, but our position amongst the highest nobility of the CL is assured. however, as long as Klopp's reign only produces one league title it'll be seen as an underachievement. I want another league title before another CL one. Both would be lovely, of course



I've typically preferred CL over the PL, just something about winning a one-off final that makes it more exciting as well. But think the way we lost the PL last season, with Villa capitulating so pathetically, ended up hitting me harder than the Madrid defeat, and still rankles how City twice pipped us to the title in such fine-margin circumstances. So would kind of prefer the PL to CL next season too if it was only one versus the other. Feel like we'll be in contention for the CL every season under Klopp anyway, whereas each year City will spend another £150m+ on full backs and keep the margin for error in a league race insanely small.In terms of some initial bold/foolhardy predictions:Lampard to actually do slightly better with Everton next season, with the 'dogs of war' approach continuing to be indulged by referees and pundits and helping them climb to the heady heights of around 14-15th. Fans will be thrilled by the progress from the dark days of 16th under Rafa, comparing it to the incredible ascent he inspired in Derby previously.Spurs to flirt with a title challenge under Conte.Rodgers sacked by Leicester around mid-season as their inability to evolve beyond Vardy continues to take its toll.Nottingham Forest to be the strongest of the three promoted teams, with Cooper joining Potter in the 'unglamorous but actually a good manager' camp that stands diametrically opposed to Arteta.The narrative that Reece James is a better RB than Trent because he's physically stronger entrenches itself as commonly accepted wisdom outside of Liverpool fans/sensible pundits, and he goes to the World Cup as the first choice (of four) RB. Will probably then get bought by Man City after Cucurella plays about 15 games all season and Cancelo gets shifted back to LB for the 2023-24 season.Southampton relegated.