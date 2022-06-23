« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 83392 times)

Offline xbugawugax

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1080 on: June 23, 2022, 02:57:25 am »
start off with winning the charity shield. Would be a good mental boost for the rest of the season

end it with CL and EPL.

dont really care about how many darwin scores as long as he is bed in with the squad and contributes to our success.
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1081 on: June 23, 2022, 10:16:55 am »
The cheats to win a PL and CL double.

On the plus side, reckon Pep will walk after that, Silva and Gundogun will also leave and their midfield will be a shadow the season after, when we'll go on to win 3 titles on the bounce.
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1082 on: June 23, 2022, 07:01:06 pm »
The opening day of the World Cup is overshadowed by Mo Salah unveiling his latest pair of shorts.

This follows the scandal involving Trent, when he fakes pulling a calf in the seventh minute of injury time in the last set of games before the World Cup - him and Robbo are seen laughing at a pool party in Florida soon after England are knocked out by Ecuador. Henderson isn't picked for the final 26, and is himself caught giggling after the game. Bellingham is confirmed a Liverpool player for 2023 immediately afterwards.

And quite possibly the biggest off in English football history when Núñez scores in the last minute at Southampton.
Offline TheMissionary

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1083 on: June 23, 2022, 07:31:21 pm »
Reds win the league by 5 points (no final day excitement eh Sky?) and European cup scoring in both halves of the final against Bayern.
Abu Dhabi finish second - Haaaaaland gets golden boot but they score less than this season overall.
Palace win the cup.
West Ham win the League cup.
Abu Dhabi throw a 3 goal lead in the European cup quarter finals in front of 20000 empty seats at the emptyhad.
Fraudiola has a nervous breakdown and is seen screaming "Thrice" at the moon outside a chippy in Deansgate.
Fat Frank Lumplard gets the OBE (Out Before Easter) and Drunken Duncan triumphs in the moral victory of taking them from 19th to 18th but they still go down with Fulham and Brentford.
Wayne Rooney gets Derby out of Div 1 at the first attempt - they'll play in Div 2 in the following season.
Newcastle spend shit loads 2 days before the PL finally crack down on FFP rule breakers and have to send their new players back (make sure you keep the receipt). 
Progress continues apace off the dock road but there's a freak high tide during a storm which washes away the west stand of the Bramley Moor superBoooowl replacing it with one of Anthony Gormley's statues, with a strange smile on its face.
The world cup is cancelled when FIFA have a collective outbreak of conscience - Southgate is chuffed 'cause it allows England to go 7 months without getting beat.
Offline Penfold78

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1084 on: June 23, 2022, 08:59:55 pm »
Im following one of Einsteins bets sayings and no longer attempting any kid of prediction. Suffice to say the reds will surprise me one way or the other. The always do.

Football will sink to a new low with the Qatar World Cup and the innocent, the ignorant and the couldnt care less will still lap it up as if someones served them a 12 course lunch.

Klopp is my last shining beacon of hope for this game.
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1085 on: June 23, 2022, 09:13:41 pm »
Flip of a coin between us and city, again for the league. Bookies might not think so but we all know its a coin toss.

Champs league us to make the final. City will fail again at QF, SF.  They fold under pressure in one off games in the champs league against much inferior opposition.
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1086 on: June 23, 2022, 10:29:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSmoke on June 17, 2022, 12:38:24 pm
Yep, i'm leaning this way at the minute. Desperately want the league again, and properly this time, with fans.

Obviously wouldn't complain about another Champions League win of course, mind!
Lets just be clear.  For 99% of clubs the Champions League is hugely more prestigious and has far greater prominence then any domestic league trophy, including the Premier League. 

The only time its been different is us getting rid of the monkey off our back, with a belated and much needed league championship.

Most European teams would swap 23 maybe more league titles for a Champions League, although i appreciate its a little more relative than that for some.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1087 on: June 24, 2022, 12:35:31 am »
Has anyone said Spurs to win a cup yet? Maybe even the big one with a fair wind and a huge bit of luck. Conte wins stuff and I think they have a brilliant first 13 or so, with Perisic, Bissouma and maybe one or two more coming in. They're nailed-on top 4 either way, before the Conte fatigue sets in in 2023.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1088 on: June 24, 2022, 02:56:29 pm »
Quote from: blamski on June 17, 2022, 12:23:30 pm
I take your point, but our position amongst the highest nobility of the CL is assured. however, as long as Klopp's reign only produces one league title it'll be seen as an underachievement. I want another league title before another CL one. Both would be lovely, of course

I've typically preferred CL over the PL, just something about winning a one-off final that makes it more exciting as well. But think the way we lost the PL last season, with Villa capitulating so pathetically, ended up hitting me harder than the Madrid defeat, and still rankles how City twice pipped us to the title in such fine-margin circumstances. So would kind of prefer the PL to CL next season too if it was only one versus the other. Feel like we'll be in contention for the CL every season under Klopp anyway, whereas each year City will spend another £150m+ on full backs and keep the margin for error in a league race insanely small.

In terms of some initial bold/foolhardy predictions:

Lampard to actually do slightly better with Everton next season, with the 'dogs of war' approach continuing to be indulged by referees and pundits and helping them climb to the heady heights of around 14-15th. Fans will be thrilled by the progress from the dark days of 16th under Rafa, comparing it to the incredible ascent he inspired in Derby previously.

Spurs to flirt with a title challenge under Conte.

Rodgers sacked by Leicester around mid-season as their inability to evolve beyond Vardy continues to take its toll.

Nottingham Forest to be the strongest of the three promoted teams, with Cooper joining Potter in the 'unglamorous but actually a good manager' camp that stands diametrically opposed to Arteta.

The narrative that Reece James is a better RB than Trent because he's physically stronger entrenches itself as commonly accepted wisdom outside of Liverpool fans/sensible pundits, and he goes to the World Cup as the first choice (of four) RB. Will probably then get bought by Man City after Cucurella plays about 15 games all season and Cancelo gets shifted back to LB for the 2023-24 season.

Southampton relegated.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1089 on: June 24, 2022, 03:21:34 pm »
Reds win the title.

Everton go down.

Newcastle finish at minimum 25 points off a Champions League spot.

The Champions League will end with all the usual suspects near the finish line but hopefully this time we go a step further.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1090 on: June 24, 2022, 03:49:02 pm »
We will win the league.
Offline lamonti

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1091 on: June 24, 2022, 04:05:16 pm »
Spurs to start brightly and get talked up as title contenders, like Chelsea were this season.
Offline El Lobo

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1092 on: June 24, 2022, 04:27:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 24, 2022, 03:21:34 pm
Reds win the title.

Everton go down.

Newcastle finish at minimum 25 points off a Champions League spot.

The Champions League will end with all the usual suspects near the finish line but hopefully this time we go a step further.

Quote from: lamonti on June 24, 2022, 04:05:16 pm
Spurs to start brightly and get talked up as title contenders, like Chelsea were this season.

I feel like the concept of 'bold' predictions has sort of got lost :D

Quote from: bradders1011 on June 24, 2022, 12:35:31 am
Has anyone said Spurs to win a cup yet? Maybe even the big one with a fair wind and a huge bit of luck. Conte wins stuff and I think they have a brilliant first 13 or so, with Perisic, Bissouma and maybe one or two more coming in. They're nailed-on top 4 either way, before the Conte fatigue sets in in 2023.

Ahhh see, Bradders gets it
Offline riismeister

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Arsenal will finish 5th.
Offline deano2727

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 12:56:02 am »
One of us or City will win the league. The other will finish 3rd.

We get knocked out of the CL earlier than usual. Either City or PSG finally wins the CL.

Hopefully, we win the league or it could be quite the shite season if that comes true.

I think it will take time to figure out our new style. Thankfully, City are in the same position - as are almost every other big side.
Offline killer-heels

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 01:08:27 am »
Ive predicted us to win the league the past 3 seasons.

However, I dont know how this season will pan out and I am not confident in us winning the league. Think City may have some issues as well.

It could be both of us finish below the 90 point mark.
