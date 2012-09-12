« previous next »
What's your bold predictions for the next season?

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1040 on: June 4, 2022, 10:43:27 pm »
The built on the deaths of slaves World Cup will fuck our season up, but no one will give a shit about the 6500 lives lost just so long as we don't win the league
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1041 on: June 4, 2022, 11:27:22 pm »
Premier League or Champions League winners. I think we will be out of the FA cup in the 4th or 5th round, and the league cup in the quarter finals.  It will be Man City who everybody will be talking about regarding the quadruple.   
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1042 on: June 5, 2022, 08:27:49 am »
Last time we finished runner-up we won the damn things the following season
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1043 on: June 5, 2022, 10:17:20 am »
The built on the deaths of slaves World Cup will fuck our season up, but no one will give a shit about the 6500 lives lost just so long as we don't win the league

I actually think the mid season break for a lot of our players will suit us better than most of our rivals. Just hope we start the season with a squad big enough to cope with the intensive schedule pre World Cup.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1044 on: June 5, 2022, 03:13:30 pm »
Impossible to call anything really at the moment isn't it, more so than in previous summers.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1045 on: June 5, 2022, 06:09:03 pm »
Liverpool win the premier league having been ahead all season and win by at least 6 points.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1046 on: June 5, 2022, 09:09:38 pm »
We need to win the league. Its vital this team wins it again. Everything needs to be geared towards it. Anything after that is a bonus.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1047 on: June 6, 2022, 02:34:09 am »
Hope we can have another tilt at the League, I'd be delighted if we are still in with a shout in May. And of course go deep in the Champions League, our players are so seasoned now I'd be surprised if we don't compete in the League and the European cup. I'd love a little addition to the squad too, Cover for the World cup players, especially Fabinho as Brazil will be in the final I'm sure. Obviously if Sadio goes we need some depth there.
It's a long season, the last games May 28th, FA Cup June 3rd, CL Final June 10th
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1048 on: June 6, 2022, 02:36:17 am »
I actually think the mid season break for a lot of our players will suit us better than most of our rivals. Just hope we start the season with a squad big enough to cope with the intensive schedule pre World Cup.

Yea I was just thinking that, apart from Fabinho I think we'll be alright.
« Reply #1049 on: June 6, 2022, 04:11:16 am »
Jurgen's already asked to book tickets to Istanbul, so we are definitely winning Big Ears. I'd add at least one of the other 3 trophies in my prediction, hopefully the league, because we truly deserve to be on the right side the so called 'thin margin' by now.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1050 on: June 12, 2022, 05:02:12 am »
I had a random flash yesterday just like, I dunno, imagined some goalmouth scramble, us scoring some scrappy goal

And it kicked in for me. That's what I want

I predict loads and loads and loads of goals. Crazy goals. Easy goals. Crafty goals. Free kicks. Dodgy pens.

Don't care. I want us to score the most goals in a season yet.

Allison to score, again!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1051 on: June 12, 2022, 08:04:35 am »
Nunez is going to finish top scorer and we are going to score in 90 minutes in a final.

CL/League double this season
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1052 on: June 12, 2022, 08:31:19 am »
Endless ennnnnnnnnndless articles comparing Haaland and Nunez.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1053 on: June 12, 2022, 10:25:30 am »
Endless ennnnnnnnnndless articles comparing Haaland and Nunez.

Also, endless mentioning of the fees and how Haaland "only" cost £50 million.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 12:10:58 am »
I think we are nailed on to win the league. I think last year's experience will be fresh in the players minds come August. When we won the league we played with a mentality to dare not drop a single point. The disruption of the world cup, key injuries and Haalands form are potential problems. But I think we will adopt that relentless approach like we did in 19/20.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 12:34:06 am »
I think next season will depend on which of Haaland and Nunez settle in best, whilst the odds always lie with City given they are better flat track bullies, we will be better next year I suspect. 8 games won by 1 goal and 8 draws is a fine line away from an improvement.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 12:35:05 am »
Win the Community Shield, go out the domestic cups in the early rounds, win the League and Champions League, Salah to score 35 goals in the League, Diaz and Nunez to get at least 15 each.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 01:03:14 am »
We will win the league and CL. Salah and Jota to score 40+ & 30+ goals respectively.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm »
Being 14 points ahead with 5 games to go would be lovely. .
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:15:36 am »
Keita will play 80% of league games
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 10:25:49 am »
Being 14 points ahead with 5 games to go would be lovely. .

Being 16 ahead with five to go would be better
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 10:33:58 am »
We'll win the title and again be in contention for a quadruple late in the season.
