  Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
The built on the deaths of slaves World Cup will fuck our season up, but no one will give a shit about the 6500 lives lost just so long as we don't win the league
Premier League or Champions League winners. I think we will be out of the FA cup in the 4th or 5th round, and the league cup in the quarter finals.  It will be Man City who everybody will be talking about regarding the quadruple.   
Last time we finished runner-up we won the damn things the following season
  Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
The built on the deaths of slaves World Cup will fuck our season up, but no one will give a shit about the 6500 lives lost just so long as we don't win the league

I actually think the mid season break for a lot of our players will suit us better than most of our rivals. Just hope we start the season with a squad big enough to cope with the intensive schedule pre World Cup.
Impossible to call anything really at the moment isn't it, more so than in previous summers.
Liverpool win the premier league having been ahead all season and win by at least 6 points.
We need to win the league. Its vital this team wins it again. Everything needs to be geared towards it. Anything after that is a bonus.
  Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Hope we can have another tilt at the League, I'd be delighted if we are still in with a shout in May. And of course go deep in the Champions League, our players are so seasoned now I'd be surprised if we don't compete in the League and the European cup. I'd love a little addition to the squad too, Cover for the World cup players, especially Fabinho as Brazil will be in the final I'm sure. Obviously if Sadio goes we need some depth there.
It's a long season, the last games May 28th, FA Cup June 3rd, CL Final June 10th
I actually think the mid season break for a lot of our players will suit us better than most of our rivals. Just hope we start the season with a squad big enough to cope with the intensive schedule pre World Cup.

Yea I was just thinking that, apart from Fabinho I think we'll be alright.
