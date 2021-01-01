We'll win the league. I don't think it'll be a blow out like it was when we last won the title but I think it'll be fairly comfortable (relatively speaking) and won't go to the last game of the season.



Reasons why I think this:



1. We were the superior side to Man City in the second half of the season, that is unquestionable when you look at the points accumulated by both teams over the same period. It took awhile to get back into full flow with Van Dijk returning from a serious injury and Klopp trying to find the right balance for the team meant we dropped more points than we should have done in the first half of the season. We're not having to reintegrate key players going into the season so there should be fewer dropped points early on.





2. We'll be more motivated than City to win the league, Klopp will channel the disappointment of missing out by such a narrow margin in a positive way. City of course will be motivated but they'll want the Champions League more than anything and with them winning back to back to league titles they won't have the same level of motivation to win it's only natural and happens to the best teams. When there is not much difference quality wise between the two teams, one team being a little bit more motivated can make a big difference





3. Salah has a full summer of rest coming and gets a long winter break while the world cup is on due to Egypt missing out when so many other top players will be wearing themselves out in the Qatari heat. Could be such a difference maker if he is much fresher compared with everyone else come the business end of the season. I could actually see this being his best season in a Liverpool shirt he was so good in the first half of the season and bailed us out while rest of the team was getting back up to speed but I think physical and mental fatigue with the AFCON took its toll.





4. Players like Diaz, Konate and Jota will have had time to integrate into the team, we know it takes time for players coming into a Klopp system to be at their best so hopefully there is much more to come from them next season.





5. No Covid related disruptions (hopefully) other teams got devastated by this over Christmas while Man City were fortunate this did not happen to them, it should be a more even playing field next season



Of course injuries can skew predictions like this, so this assumes similar injury levels to the season just gone where there were no catastrophic season ending injuries early on in the season. Not going to predict specific cups as luck comes into it a lot more (see last night for a prime example) but I'd say we'll win at least 1 cup given the overall quality of our squad.

