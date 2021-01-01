« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 75273 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 12:30:27 pm »
I dont see why we cant fight on all 4 fronts again next season. Our approach this season was spot on. I dont like the nonsense revisionism from some just because the final week of the season didnt tilt in our favour - there was always a chance this could happen. We just have to keep doing the right things and keep putting ourselves in a position to win. Thankfully we have smart people running the club who can look at this a bit more dispassionately. Thats needed when you win or lose. We wouldnt have won in Madrid if we listened to the revisionist nonsense of supporters after Kiev.

My prediction for next year is we will fight on all 4 fronts again. Get our head straight, strengthen the squad, have a quality preseason and get a few of the younger lads into or closer to the first team   and I think anything is possible.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:32:04 pm by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,807
  • JFT96.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm »
I've got a feeling we'll come out strong in the league and we'll be top when the World Cup break comes around. City might just struggle a touch in adapting Haaland. Not a big lead, maybe 3 or 4 points, but I think we'll set the pace. Who knows post Qatar.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 12:58:33 pm »
We need a nice and easy fixture list to start us off to hopefully rack up a few kickings and minimise risk of a hangover. Probably very similar to this season; top 2 in the league, latter stages of the Champions League. Hopefully the breaks go our way this time.
Logged

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:12:04 am
Think youre on the wrong forum thread lid

Isnt that Liverpool are Shirte one??  ;D
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,563
  • Seis Veces
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:58:33 pm
We need a nice and easy fixture list to start us off to hopefully rack up a few kickings and minimise risk of a hangover. Probably very similar to this season; top 2 in the league, latter stages of the Champions League. Hopefully the breaks go our way this time.

Feel the exact same. I think there's two teams that can realistically win the league and a handful you'd expect to see fighting in Europe at the death. I'm not completely discounting anything, if you told me now Chelsea would win the league next season I'd be surprised but not shocked, but you just can't look past ourselves and City and the usual suspects in Europe. As you say next year we might get things our way in one of them, hopefully both.

As for everything else I see no reason why we can't do our best again in the FA Cup or League Cup. I think Klopp's outlook has usually always been to pick a side that can beat the opposition. If we play a League 1 side at home you're going to get squad players and young lads in but we've proven time and time again that can be enough. A firm of teenagers beat a lower league quality side a couple of years back, the win against Shrewsbury at Anfield was really good too. On the other hand if we're playing a side around us in the league in a cup tie you'd expect to see a stronger side to give us more a chance of beating them. I hope that these successes in the domestic cups this season aren't seen as something to just 'complete the set' in a way, I hope we try and win them again going forward in addition to the big ones.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,547
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 01:38:12 pm »
Predictions can wait until we see what we do in the transfer window and who stays or goes. Well be ready to go and all will be behind us when the new season kicks off, no concerns there.

I do expect us to shake things up a bit. We need a more consistent and less stressful ways of piercing through low block teams - which is most teams against us. Can easily see some completely unexpected signings and more pronounced roles for some young players like Elliot or Carvalho.

Well challenge again and once it comes closer to the end - well be stronger because of the experience of this season.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 02:17:45 pm »
We'll win the league. I don't think it'll be a blow out like it was when we last won the title but I think it'll be fairly comfortable (relatively speaking) and won't go to the last game of the season.

Reasons why I think this:

1. We were the superior side to Man City in the second half of the season, that is unquestionable when you look at the points accumulated by both teams over the same period. It took awhile to get back into full flow with Van Dijk returning from a serious injury and Klopp trying to find the right balance for the team meant we dropped more points than we should have done in the first half of the season. We're not having to reintegrate key players going into the season so there should be fewer dropped points early on.


2. We'll be more motivated than City to win the league, Klopp will channel the disappointment of missing out by such a narrow margin in a positive way. City of course will be motivated but they'll want the Champions League more than anything and with them winning back to back to league titles they won't have the same level of motivation to win it's only natural and happens to the best teams. When there is not much difference quality wise between the two teams, one team being a little bit more motivated can make a big difference


3. Salah has a full summer of rest coming and gets a long winter break while the world cup is on due to Egypt missing out when so many other top players will be wearing themselves out in the Qatari heat. Could be such a difference maker if he is much fresher compared with everyone else come the business end of the season. I could actually see this being his best season in a Liverpool shirt he was so good in the first half of the season and bailed us out while rest of the team was getting back up to speed but I think physical and mental fatigue with the AFCON took its toll.


4. Players like Diaz, Konate and Jota will have had time to integrate into the team, we know it takes time for players coming into a Klopp system to be at their best so hopefully there is much more to come from them next season.


5. No Covid related disruptions (hopefully) other teams got devastated by this over Christmas while Man City were fortunate this did not happen to them, it should be a more even playing field next season

Of course injuries can skew predictions like this, so this assumes similar injury levels to the season just gone where there were no catastrophic season ending injuries early on in the season. Not going to predict specific cups as luck comes into it a lot more (see last night for a prime example) but I'd say we'll win at least 1 cup given the overall quality of our squad.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 02:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 02:17:45 pm
We'll win the league. I don't think it'll be a blow out like it was when we last won the title but I think it'll be fairly comfortable (relatively speaking) and won't go to the last game of the season.

Reasons why I think this:

1. We were the superior side to Man City in the second half of the season, that is unquestionable when you look at the points accumulated by both teams over the same period. It took awhile to get back into full flow with Van Dijk returning from a serious injury and Klopp trying to find the right balance for the team meant we dropped more points than we should have done in the first half of the season. We're not having to reintegrate key players going into the season so there should be fewer dropped points early on.


2. We'll be more motivated than City to win the league, Klopp will channel the disappointment of missing out by such a narrow margin in a positive way. City of course will be motivated but they'll want the Champions League more than anything and with them winning back to back to league titles they won't have the same level of motivation to win it's only natural and happens to the best teams. When there is not much difference quality wise between the two teams, one team being a little bit more motivated can make a big difference


3. Salah has a full summer of rest coming and gets a long winter break while the world cup is on due to Egypt missing out when so many other top players will be wearing themselves out in the Qatari heat. Could be such a difference maker if he is much fresher compared with everyone else come the business end of the season. I could actually see this being his best season in a Liverpool shirt he was so good in the first half of the season and bailed us out while rest of the team was getting back up to speed but I think physical and mental fatigue with the AFCON took its toll.


4. Players like Diaz, Konate and Jota will have had time to integrate into the team, we know it takes time for players coming into a Klopp system to be at their best so hopefully there is much more to come from them next season.


5. No Covid related disruptions (hopefully) other teams got devastated by this over Christmas while Man City were fortunate this did not happen to them, it should be a more even playing field next season

Of course injuries can skew predictions like this, so this assumes similar injury levels to the season just gone where there were no catastrophic season ending injuries early on in the season. Not going to predict specific cups as luck comes into it a lot more (see last night for a prime example) but I'd say we'll win at least 1 cup given the overall quality of our squad.


Sir your dissertation has been so logically laid out. I award you a first 😁
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,072
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 02:25:20 pm »
I will say something a bit controversial here but now that Kloppo and the majority of this squad have won evrey major available to us after the Cup wins this season, I'd "fuck off" the FA Cup and League Cup next season.

It's not a stick you can beat Kloppo with now that he doesn't take the Cups seriously.  Focus on League and Champions League again.
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,165
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 02:34:33 pm »
Depends on the reinforcements

Right now the fact is we scored less goals than usually

Logged

Offline Andre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 06:36:43 pm »
Make it to all three finals and be in contention for 1st place in league come gameweek 38.

Nah, just kidding. No team is that good.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,858
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 07:47:31 pm »
Not sure about these shouts of fuckin off the domestic cups. Werent we 14 points behind before we even started the FA Cup. Its not like during the early rounds any of the main first 11 play much. The main difference this season was we got some decent draws for a change.

I dont think us going all the way in the Cups had a massive impact on us not winning the other two, we dont focus on them above the league or CL. If wed have not won them we may have ended up with nothing this season.

No doubt we all know which are the two priorities at the start and Im sure well be challenging for both once again, but if we can pick up bonuses along the way Im all for it
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 08:19:54 pm »
League and CL Champions.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,635
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 08:21:18 pm »
Charity Shield
League Cup
FA Cup
League Title
European Cup
World Cup
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 08:25:43 pm »
The usual priorities
League. Though with the sports washers involved it's a near perfect season required
CL. There are really only a few teams still geared to win it, Us, Madrid, city and maybe Chelsea / psg anyone else would be a surprise.
Any other cup is a bonus
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:47:31 pm
Not sure about these shouts of fuckin off the domestic cups. Werent we 14 points behind before we even started the FA Cup. Its not like during the early rounds any of the main first 11 play much. The main difference this season was we got some decent draws for a change.

I dont think us going all the way in the Cups had a massive impact on us not winning the other two, we dont focus on them above the league or CL. If wed have not won them we may have ended up with nothing this season.

No doubt we all know which are the two priorities at the start and Im sure well be challenging for both once again, but if we can pick up bonuses along the way Im all for it

Yeah fuck that,we'll win the lot or at least go down trying.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 428
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 08:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 02:17:45 pm
We'll win the league. I don't think it'll be a blow out like it was when we last won the title but I think it'll be fairly comfortable (relatively speaking) and won't go to the last game of the season.

Reasons why I think this:

1. We were the superior side to Man City in the second half of the season, that is unquestionable when you look at the points accumulated by both teams over the same period. It took awhile to get back into full flow with Van Dijk returning from a serious injury and Klopp trying to find the right balance for the team meant we dropped more points than we should have done in the first half of the season. We're not having to reintegrate key players going into the season so there should be fewer dropped points early on.


2. We'll be more motivated than City to win the league, Klopp will channel the disappointment of missing out by such a narrow margin in a positive way. City of course will be motivated but they'll want the Champions League more than anything and with them winning back to back to league titles they won't have the same level of motivation to win it's only natural and happens to the best teams. When there is not much difference quality wise between the two teams, one team being a little bit more motivated can make a big difference


3. Salah has a full summer of rest coming and gets a long winter break while the world cup is on due to Egypt missing out when so many other top players will be wearing themselves out in the Qatari heat. Could be such a difference maker if he is much fresher compared with everyone else come the business end of the season. I could actually see this being his best season in a Liverpool shirt he was so good in the first half of the season and bailed us out while rest of the team was getting back up to speed but I think physical and mental fatigue with the AFCON took its toll.


4. Players like Diaz, Konate and Jota will have had time to integrate into the team, we know it takes time for players coming into a Klopp system to be at their best so hopefully there is much more to come from them next season.


5. No Covid related disruptions (hopefully) other teams got devastated by this over Christmas while Man City were fortunate this did not happen to them, it should be a more even playing field next season

Of course injuries can skew predictions like this, so this assumes similar injury levels to the season just gone where there were no catastrophic season ending injuries early on in the season. Not going to predict specific cups as luck comes into it a lot more (see last night for a prime example) but I'd say we'll win at least 1 cup given the overall quality of our squad.

Problem with injuries is that we get hit pretty rough with them. Last season was a complete phenomena and probably not repeatable. I still rub my eyes in disbelief that Matip, Gomez, Keita and Origi were not laid out on treatment tables for half the season.

Sadly, I see a bit of correction happening with those four (well three, Origi's gone). As a result we'll need the likes of Rhys Williams getting more game time than I'd like.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,296
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 08:41:40 pm »
We are winning all 4 next season. Going to be epic  :wave
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:41:40 pm
We are winning all 4 next season. Going to be epic  :wave
Yes mate! Roll on next season :)
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 01:22:36 am »
I think we'll lose a few legends eg Divock, possibly Sadio and a few others who might want more football in a world cup year eg Ox, Taki, Gomez. I think we'll also sign perhaps 2 more players for our project.

I have no idea how they season will go, but I think id like to see the younger lads get a chance to go deeper in the cups eg even if we are in the semis or final get Kelleher, Kostas, Curtis, Morton, Carvalho and Harvey on. They need the experience of playing in big games against good players, how else are they going to be useful for the next CL final or the next etc.

I think we have enough talented players to go again. The world cup might throw a spanner in the works.

Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,342
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 02:37:17 am »
Fuck all the cups off bar the CL and go all out for the league.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 02:39:14 am »
Number 20 will happen. I don't know what else we'll win but just a gut feeling already that there is determination from Klopp and the players to take command of the title race from the off like we did in 2019-20.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 04:16:28 am »
I never predict we'll win the league so this time i predict we'll win the league
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • Stargazer
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 04:21:16 am »
- Luis Diaz finally realising he isn't a LW, but a mercurial no.9
- Konate making Haaland looking like a child.
- Jota to win golden boot.

No.20
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 