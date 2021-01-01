I think we'll lose a few legends eg Divock, possibly Sadio and a few others who might want more football in a world cup year eg Ox, Taki, Gomez. I think we'll also sign perhaps 2 more players for our project.
I have no idea how they season will go, but I think id like to see the younger lads get a chance to go deeper in the cups eg even if we are in the semis or final get Kelleher, Kostas, Curtis, Morton, Carvalho and Harvey on. They need the experience of playing in big games against good players, how else are they going to be useful for the next CL final or the next etc.
I think we have enough talented players to go again. The world cup might throw a spanner in the works.