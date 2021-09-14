« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 73581 times)

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,500
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #960 on: September 14, 2021, 07:49:19 am »
Were winning this again! City will be our biggest rivals but eventually I think well break them.  Chelsea will be a big threat but I think they draw too many and drop silly points due to Tuchel naturally being a cautious manager. Theyll be 1-0 up in games and trying to kill but concede late on. Not worried about United whilst Ole is in charge  dont care who is in their team.  They remind me a bit of us in 16/17 up until Xmas if 17/18 when Van Dijk comes in. Theyll batter a lot of teams, but also lose high scoring games and come unstuck against the top teams. 
Were already 8 points better off on last, on a result comparison basis
Fulham was the first away against a promoted team so replace that with Norwich so +2 points
Burnley we lost at home so +3 points
Chelsea we lost at home so + 1 point
Leeds we drew away so + 2 point

Weve got this!
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #961 on: September 14, 2021, 07:57:12 am »
We are short in squad numbers, for me we can't win the league with the squad depth. 3rd is most probable finish.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,278
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #962 on: September 14, 2021, 08:20:22 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on September 14, 2021, 07:57:12 am
We are short in squad numbers, for me we can't win the league with the squad depth. 3rd is most probable finish.

This is the boldest, most out of character prediction Ive seen so far in keeping with the mood of the thread
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #963 on: May 20, 2022, 04:16:12 pm »
In about 9 days time it'll be time to revisit this thread and see who's Nostradamus and who is maybe a half glass full type of person.

This will probably sum up the conclusion after revisiting some of the predictions from August 2021 (the transfer thread in August 2021 would be equally interesting):

Quote from: killer-heels on August 29, 2020, 07:30:12 pm
Some of you are fucking idiots.

Including myself who was dismissing the idea that Leeds may struggle back in August.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #964 on: May 21, 2022, 06:33:12 am »
If we win the Cl and dont win the league this season , there is a bit of me that wants a very specific league focus next season. We have won everything under klopp and the one real goal left will be to usurp the Man U league total . I would have no problem in that very specific situation rotating enormously in the 3 cups (4 even if you include the Cwc) in order to give the league full attention . With city around plus Haaland 90 plus points will be needed again
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,425
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #965 on: May 21, 2022, 06:35:40 am »
A treble

We won't win one of the domestic cups

Edit: have found my last post in this thread. Its nearly time!!
« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 06:38:30 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #966 on: May 21, 2022, 02:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on August  9, 2021, 05:24:45 pm
Gonna win the lot.

May have the winner ..says a prayer
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #967 on: May 21, 2022, 02:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on September  2, 2021, 12:50:17 am
Liverpool premier league and champions league double.

Not bad...
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #968 on: May 21, 2022, 03:01:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  9, 2021, 12:03:19 pm
Right now, I think we'll be top 2 in the league and one of the final 4 in the Champions League. That's not to say 2nd place and semi finalists, we could win one or both, but we also ... could not.

As for the league, I'd expect ourselves and Man City to be going for it at the end. Even going into last season, off the back of quite a few losses in the 19/20 season, many still favoured City to go in last season and win it, and after an average start they put a great run together. I'm not sure I see them going 15/20 odd games without defeat, but they aren't going to be easy to top. I'd love for the Champions League defeat to stunt them and see them unable to recover, but I can't really see it doing so, they'll win the majority of their games. Tough one to call but if the injury department is kind to us this year, we should more than fancy our chances.

In Europe, again I think we'll be keen to take the crown back. We went out in pretty disappointing fashion to the Madrid sides in the past couple of years, but I think the end of last season and the fight to get back into the Champions League when it looked unlikely may just spur us on. We were never going to win that tournament without a crowd, and I never felt confident of beating Real Madrid at all, really it was over after the first game. We're probably in for a tougher group than last year, but fans being back is massive, especially if we can get into the knockouts. There's no team that particularly worries me, but they'll always fear playing Liverpool, especially at Anfield. First winners in the post away goals competition?

In the FA Cup and League Cup, hopefully we can win one as we're well overdue to do so. Ideally we can get some kinder draws as we're always getting prem sides. Some lower league draws would be nice where you can rotate and give minutes to squad players and youngsters, but if we draw a good team there's no reason not to play a strong side. I think we actually did that against Arsenal and United last season in the cups but were just missing the goal against Arsenal and the presence of a Van Dijk against United. The key players may not have to play 6 or 7 games in either competition, but they should be there if we're in the latter stages.

Overall I think we stand a good chance of winning silverware this season, with key men back and Anfield hopefully full throughout. We ended last season with outstanding form, and if we can start the league season well with plenty of wins, hopefully we never look back, and take the form into Europe and the other competitions.

Never explicitly predicted a winner for everything but I'd say I guessed quite well. The league has gone down to the wire with ourselves and City and to be fair I did fancy them and expect them to see it through tomorrow. Fancied us to out-do our last two Champions League attempts after going out to both Madrid sides after winning it ... only to meet a Madrid side again in the final game  ;D We just have to do our final part in Paris to cap off an amazing season regardless of tomorrow's outcome.

League Cup and FA Cup feel hard to predict given the draws and all but both have worked out pretty well  8) 8)
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,425
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #969 on: May 22, 2022, 03:46:01 pm »
Club World Champions

this season and next
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #970 on: Today at 06:16:40 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 27, 2021, 02:04:19 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7F7hDYDzwU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7F7hDYDzwU4</a>


Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 13, 2021, 04:51:36 am
The reds have got no money, but we'll still win the league

Ah so close  >:(

This was accurate at least, luckily

Quote from: fredfrop on August 10, 2021, 04:18:52 pm
Klopp signs contract extension
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #971 on: Today at 06:19:27 am »
We fucking win the lot. 💪🏾
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #972 on: Today at 07:20:57 am »
We will win the league.
Honestly believe it...city will not be as good as everyone thinks with haaland



Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,921
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #973 on: Today at 07:43:22 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 07:20:57 am
We will win the league.
Honestly believe it...city will not be as good as everyone thinks with haaland




City will walk  the league. We'll come  second.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #974 on: Today at 07:48:02 am »
Unfortunately I feel that City will finally win the Champions League.

Its like Chelsea between 2005 and 2012.

They get to lots of semis and a final and then eventually win it.

I think we will win the league, personally.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #975 on: Today at 08:45:52 am »
Let's just do the quad next season. Haters can GTF!
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,248
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #976 on: Today at 09:03:43 am »
I think we'll take the league again, last time we ran City to the wire to defend the title they got blown away trying to make it 3, and I fully expect their new galactico will take a while to settle.
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #977 on: Today at 09:13:47 am »
League and European Cup double
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #978 on: Today at 09:15:55 am »
If we keep the front 5 and sign a Wijnaldum replacement well win more big games and win the league. Otherwise probably a similar season!
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #979 on: Today at 09:19:05 am »
I think fighting on four fronts to the end is pretty unhealthy and is a detriment to the strength of team at the business end of the season.
I'd like to jib off the two cups early doors and go full throttle in the league.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #980 on: Today at 09:44:25 am »
PL and winning #7 in the Atatürk (Anfield East).

Carvalho will be a revelation for us.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #981 on: Today at 09:45:58 am »
Think we get one of the big trophies over the line next season. I'll take that right now.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,308
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #982 on: Today at 09:49:50 am »
Jib the domestic cups and win the two that matter.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,342
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #983 on: Today at 09:51:52 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:49:50 am
Jib the domestic cups and win the two that matter.

Dont think the domestic cups dont matter otherwise calling this season a great one is odd.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #984 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
The last couple of weeks are going to inject something extra into the lads for next season and we will win the league, the cl or both
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #985 on: Today at 09:56:31 am »
We'll jib off one of the cups, far to many games. Will win the league
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,342
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #986 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »
There is only one domestic cup game to play this year for us. Safe to say the domestic cups wont be a factor for a while.
Logged

Online VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #987 on: Today at 10:03:59 am »
1-) Will win the charity shield vs City

2-) Will win league cup

3-) Eliminated in early rounds on fa cup

4-) Will be 3rd in group stage in CL and win Europa League.

5-) Will be 3rd in the league. (We will focus on Europa League and will rotate players in league)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 