Were winning this again! City will be our biggest rivals but eventually I think well break them. Chelsea will be a big threat but I think they draw too many and drop silly points due to Tuchel naturally being a cautious manager. Theyll be 1-0 up in games and trying to kill but concede late on. Not worried about United whilst Ole is in charge dont care who is in their team. They remind me a bit of us in 16/17 up until Xmas if 17/18 when Van Dijk comes in. Theyll batter a lot of teams, but also lose high scoring games and come unstuck against the top teams.

Were already 8 points better off on last, on a result comparison basis

Fulham was the first away against a promoted team so replace that with Norwich so +2 points

Burnley we lost at home so +3 points

Chelsea we lost at home so + 1 point

Leeds we drew away so + 2 point



Weve got this!