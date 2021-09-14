« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 71479 times)

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
September 14, 2021, 07:49:19 am
Were winning this again! City will be our biggest rivals but eventually I think well break them.  Chelsea will be a big threat but I think they draw too many and drop silly points due to Tuchel naturally being a cautious manager. Theyll be 1-0 up in games and trying to kill but concede late on. Not worried about United whilst Ole is in charge  dont care who is in their team.  They remind me a bit of us in 16/17 up until Xmas if 17/18 when Van Dijk comes in. Theyll batter a lot of teams, but also lose high scoring games and come unstuck against the top teams. 
Were already 8 points better off on last, on a result comparison basis
Fulham was the first away against a promoted team so replace that with Norwich so +2 points
Burnley we lost at home so +3 points
Chelsea we lost at home so + 1 point
Leeds we drew away so + 2 point

Weve got this!
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
September 14, 2021, 07:57:12 am
We are short in squad numbers, for me we can't win the league with the squad depth. 3rd is most probable finish.
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
September 14, 2021, 08:20:22 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on September 14, 2021, 07:57:12 am
We are short in squad numbers, for me we can't win the league with the squad depth. 3rd is most probable finish.

This is the boldest, most out of character prediction Ive seen so far in keeping with the mood of the thread
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 04:16:12 pm
In about 9 days time it'll be time to revisit this thread and see who's Nostradamus and who is maybe a half glass full type of person.

This will probably sum up the conclusion after revisiting some of the predictions from August 2021 (the transfer thread in August 2021 would be equally interesting):

Quote from: killer-heels on August 29, 2020, 07:30:12 pm
Some of you are fucking idiots.

Including myself who was dismissing the idea that Leeds may struggle back in August.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 06:33:12 am
If we win the Cl and dont win the league this season , there is a bit of me that wants a very specific league focus next season. We have won everything under klopp and the one real goal left will be to usurp the Man U league total . I would have no problem in that very specific situation rotating enormously in the 3 cups (4 even if you include the Cwc) in order to give the league full attention . With city around plus Haaland 90 plus points will be needed again
