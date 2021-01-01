« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 66219 times)

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 07:19:55 am
Time to stick my neck out. The table at the end of the season:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Everton
5. Man U

We end up with the FA Cup too, but lose the CL semifinal.
