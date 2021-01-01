Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Author
Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
farawayred
Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,361
Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
«
Reply #960 on:
Today
at 07:19:55 am »
Time to stick my neck out. The table at the end of the season:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Everton
5. Man U
We end up with the FA Cup too, but lose the CL semifinal.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
What's your bold predictions for the next season?
