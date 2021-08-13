« previous next »
What's your bold predictions for the next season?

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
August 13, 2021, 12:38:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 12, 2021, 11:48:45 pm
Champions again. We have the best coach and that means so much. The squad, so long as it remains injury-free, is also arguably the best in the Premier League and certainly the most battle-hardened. They know what it takes to win games and cups and to recover from being down in a match to take all three points. There isn't a single team that they will fear, including Man City. We also have Anfield. That's worth more than Guardiola's purse. He knows it too. When these three things come together they make Liverpool truly formidable. Allez!

Aha, someone who actually 'gets' what being a Red means.

Nice one Yorky lad

 :)

One wee prob tho mate...what about the European Cup?

 ;)


Incidentally. On same tack. Watching Kloppie's pre-match press conference, thank god Jurgen also totally 'gets' what being a Red is all about - and boy did he let James Pearce know it too.   ;D
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
August 27, 2021, 02:04:19 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7F7hDYDzwU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7F7hDYDzwU4</a>
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:19:11 am
In regards where we finish in the league it's tempting to say 2nd or even 3rd after not signing anyone in this window - I don't think 4th as I don't see us finishing below utd

So that leaves City and Chelsea, I don't see Chelsea winning the league this season, even though they look strong and won the Champions League last season, the final was probably one of the worst games City played, plus winning the league is much tougher over the course of a whole season

So I think again it's between us and City, if we get an injury free season (obviously) then I tip us to win the league but will probably go down to the wire. We do look strong, this group is together a good while now, they know how to win and dig out results, we've secured most of our top players on new contracts

I'm worried about Mane's form, we really need him to find the form from seasons past, Salah is not a worry, Jota/Firmino together will do a job to say the least

Champions League- we should get out of the group, after that it's tough to say but would be disappointed to not get past the QF stage
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:32:52 am
Top 4 should be straight forward enough, and as usual, we don't have the depth in the squad to challenge for the two domestic cups, so it'll be a run at the CL and league.

Fans being back will help so much in the CL.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:35:02 am
Ok. I go back to Yorkie's post above. We have the ground full, a top manager (who bounces back from errors and bad luck), top backroom staff and a tough, determined, talented, hungry (after the last debacle of a season), winning group of players.
I wouldn't trade managers, nor supporters, nor players.
I would have no fear playing anyone else in the division so why can't we challenge and win it ?
A win.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:38:24 am
Top 3 and at least quarters in the CL.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:39:02 am
Our manager and his coaching team remain the most important competitive edge we have over our rivals. We shouldnt lose sight of this. Nor the fact that we still have an incredible team. They might not reach 99/97 points again, but they are elite in so many departments and have CL-winning and title-winning experience under their belts. We go again.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:41:23 am
Had us down as PL winners, but to be honest the Ronaldo signing has freaked me out, he could drag them to the title.

 ???
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:47:02 am
No serious injuries over the season we'll challenge and have a fantastic chance of winning the title.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:48:48 am
Even after the disappointment of not taking 3 points against Chelsea we can still finish top dogs once again.

Then again I thought we would do it last September and especially so once we came out of our tough period top in December.

Things didn't work out like that and success this season will just all depend on whether the supporting cast can make match winning contributions when required.

CL is wide open, I'm not bothered what new toys the other have, if we turn up we can win that as well.

Let's get that win the next game spirit back.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:52:07 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on August 13, 2021, 12:38:56 pm
Aha, someone who actually 'gets' what being a Red means.

Nice one Yorky lad

 :)

One wee prob tho mate...what about the European Cup?

 ;)


Incidentally. On same tack. Watching Kloppie's pre-match press conference, thank god Jurgen also totally 'gets' what being a Red is all about - and boy did he let James Pearce know it too.   ;D

Cheers Timbo.

European Cup, I don't know. What do you think? An English team ought to win it since the Premier League is now pulling away from the others in terms of overall quality. I can see a period of domination, a bit like the late 70s/early 80s. We'll win it again in the near future. But will it be us this season?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:56:49 am
I still think we have the strongest team in the league.

Best keeper, best CB, best RB and best LB, best CDM, best attacker.

Just need to get a bit lucky with injuries and suspensions.

Squad wise we have never been on an even keel with the oil clubs anyway, this season again is no different.

Up the reds, up number 20, up number 7!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:58:54 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:48:48 am
Then again I thought we would do it last September and especially so once we came out of our tough period top in December.


Same here.  I remember speaking to my old man and saying if we win 2-3 more over Christmas, we'll blow the league away as their heads will drop.

We didn't win again for about 4 years after that though haha
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 11:41:23 am
Had us down as PL winners, but to be honest the Ronaldo signing has freaked me out, he could drag them to the title.

 ???

Ronaldo  :-X

Been wandering around Europes slower leagues for 3/4 years

Up the Reds - We've every chance in all comps, even without new trinkets
A win for the Liverpool country

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 12:32:30 pm
Would certainly worry more about Chelsea than Utd. Just don't see how they are improved that much to be honest. Indeed, my sincerest hope is that the giant ego has the same effect on the Mancs as he had on Portugal at the Euros and they implode. Can't wait for Fred and McTominay to start pestering the wee golem for double the wages now that they've found all that money down the back of the sofa. And what happens to the saintly Rashford once he's fit? Really hope that Leicester take fourth from them  ;D
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 12:43:36 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 11:41:23 am
Had us down as PL winners, but to be honest the Ronaldo signing has freaked me out, he could drag them to the title.

 ???

Ronaldo scored 28 goals in his first season after going to Juve, and the team as a whole scored 20 fewer goals than in the previous season. I think he's gonna score 20+ goals for them and they're going to finish lower than last season. I think he makes them more likely to win against open sides like Norwich and Arsenal but far more likely to lose against combative sides like Burnley or Leeds.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 12:45:12 pm
Not very bold these predictions, I'd say they're more erring on cautious than anything.

Bold should be Ole making a relevant comment post match rather than the inane ramblings of a starry eyed child.

Or Roman declaring war on City to get more oil.

Or Ronaldo passing to someone when he's through on goal.

Or Pep being gracious in defeat.

Those are bold.....us winning stuff is expected not fucking bold!!!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 02:12:04 pm
Mbappe to finish as our top scorer, 2 ahead of Salah.
Saul to get double figures in assists for us.
Bowen to displace Mane.
Origi to hit 20+ goals now he's moved to Stoke.

 ;)
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 02:32:07 pm
Do think well have a decent crack. Chelsea was a bit of an off day, but still think Top 4 is reasonably clear cut, just depends on the order. Stay relatively injury free and the league is up for grabs.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 02:41:49 pm
I think we will be a serious contender.

We know what we have now, every player knows the loyalty Klopp shows as long as they put the work in and there's a job in hand. We have the experience, some young players...some looking to prove a point.
Fitness/form are my two big worries, but every single team has the same worries...will be a competitive league this season but that's the fun of it
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 02:48:02 pm
Think City win it again, and we end 2nd-4th due to a lack of goalscoring depth/draws. Defence will be amongst the best in the league.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 12:50:17 am
Liverpool premier league and champions league double.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 06:46:43 am
I think the title race will be more open than in a long while, with more teams involved. I don't think city will be abe to maintain there level, look a bit short in attack. We'll back in there, with United and Chelsea.
