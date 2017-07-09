Liverpool winning the league is not a bold prediction for me, we will nail it as we did the year before. AFCON cup may not really play a big role as i believe we should have enough gap built by then.



i think Chelsea might struggle. even City for that matter. i think this will be the last season for Pep in England. he will again make those monstrous blunders in the Champions league and leave these shores. seriously after last year final i am more or less coming to conclusion that he not the coaching genius he is made out to be, he has a massive squad wherever he has gone and that helps in winning the league but again within the battles of the top 6, we have, even last year came on tops. I think he is over hyped and PSG is waiting in the wings to take him. saw him lose his marbles in the community shield and the season has not yet started.



United might come in second, Varane is a good addition and they also a good squad depth, especially in the front.



Everton could be a surprise pack, Rafa will have them play compact and for me he is the technical genius, they will definitely take points of the top six. i think they could crash land into europa league places if the bitter blues let him to be their manager. his teams always have great second half.



