« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 56826 times)

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #800 on: May 24, 2021, 12:22:24 am »
Just been on GOT for a laugh and read an in depth analysis on how we cycled off the PEDs this season to prevent long term consequences and have been reliably told that we'll be back juicing next season and winning all our games again. So approximately 114 points and a quadruple to boot incoming
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,691
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #801 on: May 24, 2021, 12:27:51 am »
Back on our fucking perch. And then Mbappe!
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #802 on: May 25, 2021, 11:00:52 pm »
i predict man city win the rumbelows cup again ;D
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • Up the Reds
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #803 on: May 26, 2021, 10:51:54 am »
The Reds:

Salah to yet again get 25-30+ goals despite allegedly being "unhappy" and "wanting away" all season just like he allegedly has been since the day we signed him according to Sky and the tabloids
We won't start the season with Van Dijk and Gomez as our CB pairing. It'll be potentially one of those two plus Konate, Matip, Phillips or Fabinho
We'll sign a fairly big name player (not including Konate)
We'll bring in a completely random aging goalkeeper for squad depth again, in the Lonergan/Manninger mould
We'll retain Mane, Firmino and Salah but they won't be the first choice attack
Our full backs will once again become key to our playing style and rack up high numbers of assists

Rest of the League:

Top 4, in no particular order, will be Liverpool - City - Chelsea - United
City will buy Kane for a ludicrous amount and become the new media darlings, after Sir Harold scores a hattrick against late entry Vatican City in the Euros and increases his standing as a national treasure.
United will make a massive big money signing to pacify the fans after their "only when playing Liverpool" protests. They'll be underwhelming
Everton will make a "big name" signing, again on the back of a good showing at the Euros, who'll have the title wrapped up for them in November. They'll then finish no higher than 8th

Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #804 on: May 26, 2021, 11:00:16 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on May 24, 2021, 12:22:24 am
Just been on GOT for a laugh and read an in depth analysis on how we cycled off the PEDs this season to prevent long term consequences and have been reliably told that we'll be back juicing next season and winning all our games again. So approximately 114 points and a quadruple to boot incoming
This!
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,699
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #805 on: May 26, 2021, 11:31:22 am »
Serious fraud squad to open an investigation into Southgate, Sjolskaer and Guardiola.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #806 on: Today at 12:52:57 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/09/premier-league-2021-22-preview-no-11-liverpool

Manchester Guardian predicting 4th for us :lmao

Finished 3rd last season with pretty much everything going wrong. Think we finish top 2 but have a feeling we will walk it again
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,052
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #807 on: Today at 01:34:00 am »
I think we will have a strong season if the players stay fit and also due to the fact that the fans will be back as well...

I fancy us to push for the title and n. 7.
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,833
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #808 on: Today at 01:37:28 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:52:57 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/09/premier-league-2021-22-preview-no-11-liverpool

Manchester Guardian predicting 4th for us :lmao

Finished 3rd last season with pretty much everything going wrong. Think we finish top 2 but have a feeling we will walk it again


Not that absurd from an outsider perspective. We struggled last season and others have strengthened big time, so makes sense. I'm confident we can at least get top two though.
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,833
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #809 on: Today at 01:53:45 am »
For us - Salah to get at least 20 goals and Mané to come close. / One more first teamer in before the deadline. / Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to get a lot more first-team action. / Title challenge and a decent CL run. Not sure we'll win either, maybe, but we'll certainly be involved in both in a serious way.

Rest of the League - same top four in whatever order - United will be leading the way by Xmas but then drop off a fair bit. / Arsenal and Spurs to do slightly better than expected. / Brighton struggle and continue to be way off their expected data - though they will stay up. / Southampton dropping like a stone (unless they make some huge signings in the next few weeks) but Perraud will emerge as a big star. / Rafa gone by Xmas. / Villa will struggle.
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 