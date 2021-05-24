The Reds:



Salah to yet again get 25-30+ goals despite allegedly being "unhappy" and "wanting away" all season just like he allegedly has been since the day we signed him according to Sky and the tabloids

We won't start the season with Van Dijk and Gomez as our CB pairing. It'll be potentially one of those two plus Konate, Matip, Phillips or Fabinho

We'll sign a fairly big name player (not including Konate)

We'll bring in a completely random aging goalkeeper for squad depth again, in the Lonergan/Manninger mould

We'll retain Mane, Firmino and Salah but they won't be the first choice attack

Our full backs will once again become key to our playing style and rack up high numbers of assists



Rest of the League:



Top 4, in no particular order, will be Liverpool - City - Chelsea - United

City will buy Kane for a ludicrous amount and become the new media darlings, after Sir Harold scores a hattrick against late entry Vatican City in the Euros and increases his standing as a national treasure.

United will make a massive big money signing to pacify the fans after their "only when playing Liverpool" protests. They'll be underwhelming

Everton will make a "big name" signing, again on the back of a good showing at the Euros, who'll have the title wrapped up for them in November. They'll then finish no higher than 8th



