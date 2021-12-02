working his way to fitness just doesn't sell as much as refusing to play.thats the clickbait level of gutter journalism nowdays. A certain brad jones is playing for Perth glory as well.
It was nothing to do with gutter journalism. It was a quote from the club owner.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlBf4GgD68/hahaha an actual hero. can't wait until he's on MOTD.
https://twitter.com/DanielSturridge/status/1471764593722605570?s=20
Ha ha that's great
people like big dick nick.
Youd have to be some kind of arsehole to go to court over demanding someone pays you a reward for finding their dog wouldnt you?
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]