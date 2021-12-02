« previous next »
The Daniel Sturridge

leroy

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 2, 2021, 05:00:32 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on November 30, 2021, 01:19:23 am
working his way to fitness just doesn't sell as much as refusing to play.

thats the clickbait level of gutter journalism nowdays.

A certain brad jones is playing for Perth glory as well.

It was nothing to do with gutter journalism.  It was a quote from the club owner.
Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 3, 2021, 12:36:43 pm
Quote from: leroy on December  2, 2021, 05:00:32 am
It was nothing to do with gutter journalism.  It was a quote from the club owner.

It's a bit of both. The owner did say it, but it wasn't to be critical of Sturridge really and more pointing out that he isn't fit yet and felt that after a 4hr flight he was cramping up so the decision was made to not give him any minutes.
devilfysh

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 17, 2021, 10:52:47 am
RainbowFlick@xmas

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 17, 2021, 11:15:12 am
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlBf4GgD68/

hahaha an actual hero. can't wait until he's on MOTD.
YNWA.

Brandy Mull of Kintyre

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 17, 2021, 11:24:02 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on December 17, 2021, 11:15:12 am
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlBf4GgD68/

hahaha an actual hero. can't wait until he's on MOTD.

Hahahaha that's my GOAT right there.
Spanish Al

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 17, 2021, 12:33:38 pm
Nice touch with the hat too, paying homage to the last time the ev won a trophy.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 17, 2021, 09:46:55 pm
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

OzBomber

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 17, 2021, 10:26:39 pm
Quote from: devilfysh on December 17, 2021, 10:52:47 am
https://twitter.com/DanielSturridge/status/1471764593722605570?s=20
I'd be shocked if he lasts the season. The lack of consistency between states with regards to isolation rules is nothing short of farcical, especially for professional sports. How can you expect an entire squad to be holed up in hotel rooms for 14 days and then physically be able to play a professional competition at the country's highest level.

If this was AFL (Aussie Rules) there is absolutely no way this would happen.
Kopenhagen

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 17, 2021, 10:43:39 pm
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

ToneLa

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 18, 2021, 04:23:01 pm
Oh man those comments

Good on you Studge!
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 18, 2021, 04:31:26 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on December 17, 2021, 11:15:12 am
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlBf4GgD68/

hahaha an actual hero. can't wait until he's on MOTD.

Ha ha that's great :D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
December 18, 2021, 07:49:58 pm
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on December 18, 2021, 04:31:26 pm
Ha ha that's great :D

I sent it my Mam,she loves him & had me copy and send the audio file,she now has it has her ringtone  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

StL-Dono

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
Today at 06:31:41 pm
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
Today at 06:38:28 pm
Youd have to be some kind of arsehole to go to court over demanding someone pays you a reward for finding their dog wouldnt you?
Classycara

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
Today at 06:48:37 pm
defo

plus, if i was a celeb and posted about a big money reward i'd be fairly convinced the person coming forward was likely to be the original dog thief
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
Today at 07:45:13 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 06:38:28 pm
Youd have to be some kind of arsehole to go to court over demanding someone pays you a reward for finding their dog wouldnt you?

Depends,that money is life changing for him but not so much for Sturridge.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Chakan

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
Today at 07:45:44 pm
Did he offer a reward?
Machae

Re: The Daniel Sturridge
Today at 07:53:51 pm
Is Sturridge even in the US anymore? Tell them to do one, unless he has plans to go back, in which case, he might have no other option other than to pay or appeal?
