I can't believe that there was no club in the world willing to take a punt on him. He's still only 31 and you don't lose the ability that he has over night.



The Athletic had a piece last summer that nailed his situation. They anonymously interviewed several agents and executives at various clubs and they all said the same thing. In a pandemic-impacted season, you cannot hold out hoping for a better deal in January, because there won't be one. Clubs aren't going to want to deal with the quarantining and the extra time needed to get you match fit, when there is the possibility that a squad could have a COVID outbreak at any point. Additionally, clubs were anticipating that they might not have fans all season, so money would be tight. And they were right. He should have taken up the most suitable offer available to him last summer, even if it was a one-year deal. I'm not sure if he gets a PL return after a year not playing at his age/given his injury history.