I always thought towards the end of his time here, that for a professional athlete, he looked a touch out of shape and carrying extra weight. He's announced on social media he's ready to make a comeback and find a club (looks like he's living in the USA still) so I wonder if he means MLS or back to Europe?
He looks in serious shape again on some of the videos he's posted, and has clearly still got talent on the ball. He could be a good pickup for an MLS club.
One of my favourite Liverpool players of the modern era, he really was so, so naturally gifted.