So excited to have him back. Kellaher has done great and thank God we have him given these injuries Alisson has been picking up.



Tbf I've always said Alisson gives me so much confidence on the 1 v 1s but Kellaher is exceptional in that department too, saved our bacon numerous times on them this season. (As well as other great saves too)



But Ali is the man. Our number 1. Just feel like hes always in the right place to make saves look easy.