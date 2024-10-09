« previous next »
Author Topic: Álisson Ramsés Becker

AndyMuller

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 12:38:33 pm
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.
killer-heels

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 01:17:44 pm
So is he back for Madrid and City?
PhiLFC#1

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's
BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 01:33:50 pm
Let's hope Caoimh stays fit or it'll be time to give Andy Lonergan a call.
stjohns

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 01:34:26 pm
Maybe needs to cut out the sweeper aspect of his play, now.
Having said that, it was a shocker of a backpass by Trent who surely knew Ali was struggling. Deprived us of the best keeper in the league for two months.
GoldenGloves25

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 01:35:01 pm
I was thinking Ali was looking more 'trim' this season, like he was doing a little more gym time, or maybe Slot has the keepers in the gym more than Jurgen did..?
killer-heels

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 01:36:34 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  9, 2024, 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's

Agreed, its all those barbecues.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 01:54:31 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  9, 2024, 12:38:33 pm
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.

Yep lets change our entire way of playing just in case a player gets injured. Van Dijk did his ACL going up for a corner so we should stop that too!

In all seriousness though, the day we decide Alisson can't fit into how we want to build up our play is the day he would have to be out of the team. Using the goalkeeper as an outlet is pretty huge for trying to beat a press.
Agent99

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 02:09:44 pm
Didn't someone say he had a chronic issue which is causing these injuries and that was the reason we brought in Mamardashvili?
SamLad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 02:13:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October  9, 2024, 01:17:44 pm
So is he back for Madrid and City?
in theory I guess so, but nobody knows including him and the medics.  have to wait and see.

we'll be fine with Kell.
FlashGordon

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 02:40:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  9, 2024, 12:38:33 pm
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.

Hello Sam Allardyce, may I introduce you to the football played in this century where all 11 players are included in the build up phase.
Ghost Town

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 04:41:42 pm
When will he learn?

Beard. Or leave this establishment
Ray K

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 05:03:33 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  9, 2024, 04:41:42 pm
When will he learn?

Beard. Or leave this establishment
He's messing with forces beyond his control when he shaves.  It'd be like the boffins at CERN throwing a bunch of marbles into the Large Hadron Collider. It could open up wormholes to parallel universes, or cause him to do his hammy. Equally catastrophic for the human race really.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 05:28:32 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  9, 2024, 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's

Not sure how much you know about how Alisson lives his life, but you feel compelled to post that he doesnt look after himself which in itself would mean he is being unprofessional. What are you basing that on?
masher

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 05:38:01 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  9, 2024, 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's

Do you have any evidence of this or just making shit up?
Nessy76

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 9, 2024, 05:41:56 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  9, 2024, 11:52:52 am
Valencia are up to their necks in shit so theres no chance hes going anywhere this season.

He's not technically a Liverpool player yet, so there's no chance of him coming in before summer. Kelleher is good enough.
farawayred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 10, 2024, 04:05:41 am
Quote from: masher on October  9, 2024, 05:38:01 pm
Do you have any evidence of this or just making shit up?
Did you not notice he shaved his beard? Does that fall under "taking care of himself"?
has gone odd

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 10, 2024, 10:57:00 am
Quote from: SamLad on October  9, 2024, 02:13:45 pm
in theory I guess so, but nobody knows including him and the medics.  have to wait and see.

we'll be fine with Kell.

Exactly this.

In most other points in the club's history, losing our main stopper would be a minor disaster. But Kelleher has helped win trophies and in general, is arguably one of the best keepers in the league, full stop. I think losing our key outfield players, like VVD or Gravenberch, right now, would be a worse situation.
faisfais

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 10, 2024, 05:04:41 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on October 10, 2024, 10:57:00 am
Exactly this.

In most other points in the club's history, losing our main stopper would be a minor disaster. But Kelleher has helped win trophies and in general, is arguably one of the best keepers in the league, full stop. I think losing our key outfield players, like VVD or Gravenberch, right now, would be a worse situation.

Last Season (2023-2024) - ALL Competition
Alisson: P32 - W20 - L4 - D8 - Win% 63 - Clean Sheets 11 AND 31 goals conceded in 2880 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~93 minutes)
Kelleher : P26 - W19 - L4 - D3 - Win% 73 - Clean Sheets 5 AND 33 goals conceded in 2400 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~73 minutes)
Nessy76

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 11, 2024, 02:03:57 pm
Quote from: faisfais on October 10, 2024, 05:04:41 pm
Last Season (2023-2024) - ALL Competition
Alisson: P32 - W20 - L4 - D8 - Win% 63 - Clean Sheets 11 AND 31 goals conceded in 2880 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~93 minutes)
Kelleher : P26 - W19 - L4 - D3 - Win% 73 - Clean Sheets 5 AND 33 goals conceded in 2400 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~73 minutes)

Yeah, I dont think anyone is saying theyre exactly the same, but where does that put Kelleher in terms of the league as a whole? Hes as good as anyone who isnt Alisson. And with the way were playing, hes good enough.
JackWard33

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
October 11, 2024, 02:25:14 pm
Quote from: faisfais on October 10, 2024, 05:04:41 pm
Last Season (2023-2024) - ALL Competition
Alisson: P32 - W20 - L4 - D8 - Win% 63 - Clean Sheets 11 AND 31 goals conceded in 2880 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~93 minutes)
Kelleher : P26 - W19 - L4 - D3 - Win% 73 - Clean Sheets 5 AND 33 goals conceded in 2400 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~73 minutes)

Stat padding in the league cup and vs euro trash smh
Samie

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 03:24:27 pm
duvva 💅

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm
Good to see. Any ideas what the -1 signifies
Samie

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 03:27:37 pm
He's ready...
newterp

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 03:34:44 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm
Good to see. Any ideas what the -1 signifies

fat ass lost a kilo
afc tukrish

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 04:06:50 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm
Good to see. Any ideas what the -1 signifies

Surely not less than 1 week...

Less than a month, maybe?
Asam

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 05:11:47 pm


his beard will give him his super powers back
aussie_ox

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
Worried by Ali's constant soft tissue injuries.   Definitely not the norm for a keeper, even one getting on a bit.     


Personally I reckon we should sell Kelleher in the summer.   Have Mamadashvilli play under Ali until his contract expires or a big offer comes in for Ali summer of 2026. 
TepidT2O

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 11:22:37 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm
Good to see. Any ideas what the -1 signifies
Another day less until he returns
Peabee

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Today at 12:34:13 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm
Good to see. Any ideas what the -1 signifies

He's predicting Utd's GD for the season. Pretty generous really.
kavah

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Today at 12:43:21 am
All might become a once a week player with his injuries, definitely need to retire from Brazil to preserve his career to mid 30s.
Knight

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Today at 06:26:50 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:43:21 am
All might become a once a week player with his injuries, definitely need to retire from Brazil to preserve his career to mid 30s.

This.
