I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.
So is he back for Madrid and City?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
When will he learn?Beard. Or leave this establishment
Valencia are up to their necks in shit so theres no chance hes going anywhere this season.
Do you have any evidence of this or just making shit up?
in theory I guess so, but nobody knows including him and the medics. have to wait and see.we'll be fine with Kell.
Exactly this.In most other points in the club's history, losing our main stopper would be a minor disaster. But Kelleher has helped win trophies and in general, is arguably one of the best keepers in the league, full stop. I think losing our key outfield players, like VVD or Gravenberch, right now, would be a worse situation.
Last Season (2023-2024) - ALL CompetitionAlisson: P32 - W20 - L4 - D8 - Win% 63 - Clean Sheets 11 AND 31 goals conceded in 2880 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~93 minutes)Kelleher : P26 - W19 - L4 - D3 - Win% 73 - Clean Sheets 5 AND 33 goals conceded in 2400 total minutes (Goal conceded every ~73 minutes)
Good to see. Any ideas what the -1 signifies
