Need to just stop passing back to him so much.



Yep lets change our entire way of playing just in case a player gets injured. Van Dijk did his ACL going up for a corner so we should stop that too!In all seriousness though, the day we decide Alisson can't fit into how we want to build up our play is the day he would have to be out of the team. Using the goalkeeper as an outlet is pretty huge for trying to beat a press.