I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.
So is he back for Madrid and City?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
When will he learn?Beard. Or leave this establishment
Valencia are up to their necks in shit so theres no chance hes going anywhere this season.
Do you have any evidence of this or just making shit up?
Page created in 0.076 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.78]