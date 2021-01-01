« previous next »
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 12:38:33 pm
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:17:44 pm
So is he back for Madrid and City?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:33:50 pm
Let's hope Caoimh stays fit or it'll be time to give Andy Lonergan a call.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:34:26 pm
Maybe needs to cut out the sweeper aspect of his play, now.
Having said that, it was a shocker of a backpass by Trent who surely knew Ali was struggling. Deprived us of the best keeper in the league for two months.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:35:01 pm
I was thinking Ali was looking more 'trim' this season, like he was doing a little more gym time, or maybe Slot has the keepers in the gym more than Jurgen did..?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:36:34 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's

Agreed, its all those barbecues.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:38:33 pm
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.

Yep lets change our entire way of playing just in case a player gets injured. Van Dijk did his ACL going up for a corner so we should stop that too!

In all seriousness though, the day we decide Alisson can't fit into how we want to build up our play is the day he would have to be out of the team. Using the goalkeeper as an outlet is pretty huge for trying to beat a press.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 02:09:44 pm
Didn't someone say he had a chronic issue which is causing these injuries and that was the reason we brought in Mamardashvili?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 02:13:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:17:44 pm
So is he back for Madrid and City?
in theory I guess so, but nobody knows including him and the medics.  have to wait and see.

we'll be fine with Kell.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 02:40:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:38:33 pm
Need to just stop passing back to him so much.

Hello Sam Allardyce, may I introduce you to the football played in this century where all 11 players are included in the build up phase.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm
When will he learn?

Beard. Or leave this establishment
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 05:03:33 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm
When will he learn?

Beard. Or leave this establishment
He's messing with forces beyond his control when he shaves.  It'd be like the boffins at CERN throwing a bunch of marbles into the Large Hadron Collider. It could open up wormholes to parallel universes, or cause him to do his hammy. Equally catastrophic for the human race really.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 05:28:32 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's

Not sure how much you know about how Alisson lives his life, but you feel compelled to post that he doesnt look after himself which in itself would mean he is being unprofessional. What are you basing that on?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 05:38:01 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 01:18:54 pm
I feel like he doesn't look after himself as well as he should. Might explain why we're bringing in the new guy in case Alisson has issues in his 30's

Do you have any evidence of this or just making shit up?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 05:41:56 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:52:52 am
Valencia are up to their necks in shit so theres no chance hes going anywhere this season.

He's not technically a Liverpool player yet, so there's no chance of him coming in before summer. Kelleher is good enough.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Today at 04:05:41 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 05:38:01 pm
Do you have any evidence of this or just making shit up?
Did you not notice he shaved his beard? Does that fall under "taking care of himself"?
