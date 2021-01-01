« previous next »
Ali is 32 now and somethnig tells me he ain't going to be one of those keepers playing till 40 the way he plays and the constant injuries he gets.
Feel for the big man. These muscle injuries are getting more frequent.
Think he needs to consider international retirement.
A bit of an overeaction regarding his injuries if you ask me,to call him injury prone, he missed some games in the past season, but previously he played pretty much all the games for 4 seasons straight
Hes not constantly injured.
Ok. I must be hallucinating him missing a large chunk of games almost every season.
A bit of an overeaction regarding his injuries if you ask me,to call him injury prone, he missed some games in the past season, but previoisly he played pretty much all the games for 4 seasons straight
I checked his appearances record after all these comments.

In six PL seasons, he has played 33-38 matches in four seasons, and 28 and 29 matches in the other two seasons. That is not terrible.
I checked his appearances record after all these comments.

In six PL seasons, he has played 33-38 matches in four seasons, and 28 and 29 matches in the other two seasons. That is not terrible.

It's not ideal for a goalkeeper when I'd have thought most would play the full 38 games most seasons, but it is what it is, especially when we have someone as good as Kelleher in reserve.
Grobbelaar went 5 seasons 42 games didn't miss one game no injuries. Strange how Ali gets these injuries
Stop passing back to him so much.

Really poor decision from Trent. How long is that likely to keep him out for? 6 weeks?
Really poor decision from Trent. How long is that likely to keep him out for? 6 weeks?

He was already injured before that.

You can't not pass back to the goalkeeper just because they might get injured. That's just silly and completely against how we want to play.
Completely shocked that he's injured his hamstring again after only spending one week out the last time he injured his hamstring.
I checked his appearances record after all these comments.

In six PL seasons, he has played 33-38 matches in four seasons, and 28 and 29 matches in the other two seasons. That is not terrible.

Those numbers would be great for an outfield player, it's a hell of a lot for a goalkeeper though.
He missed a chunk of the title-winning season, and 5 games or something the year after, but yeah having said that he's maybe not quite as bad as people think.

Equally though, if this is a couple months - which it looks like it could be - this is two seasons in a row we've lost our GK to a significant muscle injury (and this is his second injury this season... 7 games in). For an outfielder it probably wouldn't stand out that much, but GKs really shouldn't be getting injured this much, and rarely ever do. It's not even injuries when he's sprinting out off his line or playing sweeper keeper, it's injuries kicking a ball. It's not great.
Really injury prone for a number 1.

Good save from Sarr to keep us in front.
Really poor decision from Trent. How long is that likely to keep him out for? 6 weeks?

:lmao
:lmao

You think it was a good ball back?
You think it was a good ball back?

Regardless, it wasn't what injured him, he'd felt it before then and is why he took it with his left foot.
Regardless, it wasn't what injured him, he'd felt it before then and is why he took it with his left foot.

So it makes it an even poorer decision to play the ball at the pace and that height whilst under pressure to an already injured goalkeeper then?

Not that it caused the injury but it possibly made it worse than it could have been.
You think it was a good ball back?

Not particularly. I don't see how it's relevant, though.
So it makes it an even poorer decision to play the ball at the pace and that height whilst under pressure to an already injured goalkeeper then?

Not that it caused the injury but it possibly made it worse than it could have been.

He didn't know he was injured, obviously.
I'm not saying he doesn't have a high incidence of injuries for a goalkeeper, but there have been some OTT reactions on some of the match threads.
I checked his appearances record after all these comments.

In six PL seasons, he has played 33-38 matches in four seasons, and 28 and 29 matches in the other two seasons. That is not terrible.

It's not bad and it's not like he's always unavailable but just a little frustrating he does tend to miss a few games a season. Shame it's happened now, just when we're going into the toughest period of the season.
I do suspect Laptop Eddy and Dick will look to cash in next summer if KSA come with another approach.
So it makes it an even poorer decision to play the ball at the pace and that height whilst under pressure to an already injured goalkeeper then?

Not that it caused the injury but it possibly made it worse than it could have been.

Fucking hell.
I do suspect Laptop Eddy and Dick will look to cash in next summer if KSA come with another approach.

He has a contract till 2027.  ;D Saudi would have to go 100 million atleast and they won't.
He has a contract till 2027.  ;D Saudi would have to go 100 million atleast and they won't.

What makes you say they won't? They throw around money on garbage all the time.
Slot saying hes not expected to be back until after the November international break. So mid November at best.
What makes you say they won't? They throw around money on garbage all the time.

They throw around wages not for the signings. They've been repeadtly doing this and clubs are pissed off at them.  Also he'sa keeper the Saudi spend big on frowards.
Perhaps he was rushed back. Last couple of years, the number of times a player has come back from injury only to get a similar injury straight away is ridiculous.

At least he'll miss the next two international breaks.

I've never known a goalkeeper to pick up so many muscle injuries.
Its getting silly.
Hurry back Ali. Hope its not as bad as it looked
At least, we have a very good backup.
That's another lengthy lay off then if he's not back until after the November internationals. You obviously keep him round because he's the very best but it's a huge pain in the arse. Thank god Kelleher is still here, he's going to play 20 odd games this season I reckon.

Feel like I might have bought him this injury though. Was only the other day I was saying he never gets injured during the matches  :-X sorry lads

Always hate when people blame the person who played the ball to someone who gets injured too. Not Trent's fault his hamstring is a piece of shit.
That's another lengthy lay off then if he's not back until after the November internationals. You obviously keep him round because he's the very best but it's a huge pain in the arse. Thank god Kelleher is still here, he's going to play 20 odd games this season I reckon.

Feel like I might have bought him this injury though. Was only the other day I was saying he never gets injured during the matches  :-X sorry lads

Always hate when people blame the person who played the ball to someone who gets injured too. Not Trent's fault his hamstring is a piece of shit.
No, your good wishes are what prevented it from being a more serious injury.
Feel for the big man. These muscle injuries are getting more frequent.
Think he needs to consider international retirement.

Was thinking that I fully support his decision not to travel to south America for the internationals, but concerned that he took it too far. A 95th minute strain would be ideal in the future Ali.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/alisson-becker-and-alexis-mac-allister-injury-update
I thought Slot had said that Dutch people didn't talk about players' injuries because it is a privacy violation?
