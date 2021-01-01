He missed a chunk of the title-winning season, and 5 games or something the year after, but yeah having said that he's maybe not quite as bad as people think.



Equally though, if this is a couple months - which it looks like it could be - this is two seasons in a row we've lost our GK to a significant muscle injury (and this is his second injury this season... 7 games in). For an outfielder it probably wouldn't stand out that much, but GKs really shouldn't be getting injured this much, and rarely ever do. It's not even injuries when he's sprinting out off his line or playing sweeper keeper, it's injuries kicking a ball. It's not great.