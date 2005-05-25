« previous next »
What a save! Someone make a gif of that!
Superb today. In that lovely business as usual kind of way. Still none better.
So so good
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Hes insane.

As good as LFC where, Ali still made 3 great saves, while their goalie made none. 

He seems to be going long more this season when we're not under that much pressure.  Almost like he gets a bit bored of knocking it around with his defenders so just launches one up (particularly when Darwin is on the pitch).  I can't tell if I'm just reinforcing my own views though and he's always been happy to do that.

His goalkeeping has been impeccable so far though.  Still making everything look very simple.
Isn't it great to have a keeper who doesn't go ballistic when a defender makes an error, or even when no actual error has been made but he is forced into a serious save? Watching Pickford over the summer in the Euros was horrifying. Histrionics after every minor mishap (except his own which always render him dumb). But Pickford isn't the only one. The Arsenal goalie likes to lose his rag every time some tiny error is made and likes to throw a party every time he makes a decent save.

But Ally is so calm. The reverse image of Pickford and the others. (Ederson is calm too, I will concede). He simply exudes authority. A quiet word, or even a mere glance, at the wayward defender is enough to make his point. What a goalie.
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  1, 2024, 07:04:22 pm
Hes insane.

As good as LFC where, Ali still made 3 great saves, while their goalie made none. 


Best LFC goalie I've ever seen, and I'm in my sixties.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on September  3, 2024, 07:22:58 pm
Best LFC goalie I've ever seen, and I'm in my sixties.

Agree and Im in my 70s.
Quote from: stjohns on September  3, 2024, 08:07:34 pm
Agree and Im in my 70s.

Agree and Im in my 80s
Quote from: semit5 on September  3, 2024, 08:23:02 pm
Agree and Im in my 80s
Agree and I'm dead.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  3, 2024, 08:24:22 pm
Agree and I'm dead.

Agree and Im in my 40s, size 13 feet.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Quote from: jckliew on August 25, 2024, 11:21:21 pm
Is he better than Ray?

So i asked.  And i am 8.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September  3, 2024, 08:58:22 pm
Agree and Im in my 40s, size 13 feet.

 :wellin
agree, and I'm Benjamin Button
New keeper alert.

He looks younger than the GK that was subbed in for Milan haha
Here we go again, you'd think Alisson of all people would be familiar with the story of Samson...
40+ league games missed in 5 years is frankly ridiculous for a goalkeeper considering he hasn't had a "serious" injury. His physio & gym work surely needs serious amendment.
Even against Brentford and Nottingham, in the ground if you watch him - it's noticeable he spends a lot of time stretching out his hamstring when not involved in the play. A chronic issue maybe.
At 32 he needs to take some responsibility for his own fitness and take break from the next internationals in October.

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:20:59 pm
Even against Brentford and Nottingham, in the ground if you watch him - it's noticeable he spends a lot of time stretching out his hamstring when not involved in the play. A chronic issue maybe.
I've noticed that before but always assumed it was just a fidget mechanism to keep himself focussed.  I'm not a physio or personal trainer but I've always been taught to do dynamic stretches before activity (e.g. walking lunges) to loosen muscles and static stretches (e.g. hamstring stretches) after activity to elongate muscles.  Doing static stretches midway through a match doesn't seem like a very sensible thing to do.

Alisson is one of the more dynamic goalkeepers around so it could just be that he's putting additional strain on his body with the way that he plays.
