Isn't it great to have a keeper who doesn't go ballistic when a defender makes an error, or even when no actual error has been made but he is forced into a serious save? Watching Pickford over the summer in the Euros was horrifying. Histrionics after every minor mishap (except his own which always render him dumb). But Pickford isn't the only one. The Arsenal goalie likes to lose his rag every time some tiny error is made and likes to throw a party every time he makes a decent save.



But Ally is so calm. The reverse image of Pickford and the others. (Ederson is calm too, I will concede). He simply exudes authority. A quiet word, or even a mere glance, at the wayward defender is enough to make his point. What a goalie.