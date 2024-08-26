« previous next »
Álisson Ramsés Becker

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8080 on: August 26, 2024, 11:27:36 pm
Quote from: jckliew on August 25, 2024, 11:21:21 pm
Is he better than Ray?
I think it's unfair to directly compare different eras. Ray did what a keeper of his era had to do, to the highest standard, just like Ali does now. Ray had to endure more physical challenges and poorer pitches, but offside was offside. While Ali has the backpass rule to deal with so has to play the ball with his feet far more, but gets much more protection and better conditions.
philboooo

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8081 on: September 1, 2024, 05:24:41 pm
What a save! Someone make a gif of that!
smutchin

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8082 on: September 1, 2024, 06:09:22 pm
Superb today. In that lovely business as usual kind of way. Still none better.
BobPaisley3

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8083 on: September 1, 2024, 06:11:52 pm
So so good
Dim Glas

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8084 on: September 1, 2024, 07:04:22 pm
Hes insane.

As good as LFC where, Ali still made 3 great saves, while their goalie made none. 

thaddeus

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 03:02:29 pm
He seems to be going long more this season when we're not under that much pressure.  Almost like he gets a bit bored of knocking it around with his defenders so just launches one up (particularly when Darwin is on the pitch).  I can't tell if I'm just reinforcing my own views though and he's always been happy to do that.

His goalkeeping has been impeccable so far though.  Still making everything look very simple.
Yorkykopite

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 05:35:09 pm
Isn't it great to have a keeper who doesn't go ballistic when a defender makes an error, or even when no actual error has been made but he is forced into a serious save? Watching Pickford over the summer in the Euros was horrifying. Histrionics after every minor mishap (except his own which always render him dumb). But Pickford isn't the only one. The Arsenal goalie likes to lose his rag every time some tiny error is made and likes to throw a party every time he makes a decent save.

But Ally is so calm. The reverse image of Pickford and the others. (Ederson is calm too, I will concede). He simply exudes authority. A quiet word, or even a mere glance, at the wayward defender is enough to make his point. What a goalie.
lgvkarlos

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  1, 2024, 07:04:22 pm
Hes insane.

As good as LFC where, Ali still made 3 great saves, while their goalie made none. 


Best LFC goalie I've ever seen, and I'm in my sixties.
stjohns

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 08:07:34 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Best LFC goalie I've ever seen, and I'm in my sixties.

Agree and Im in my 70s.
semit5

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8089 on: Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 08:07:34 pm
Agree and Im in my 70s.

Agree and Im in my 80s
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8090 on: Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm
Agree and Im in my 80s
Agree and I'm dead.
Gus 1855

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8091 on: Yesterday at 08:58:22 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm
Agree and I'm dead.

Agree and Im in my 40s, size 13 feet.
jckliew

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8092 on: Today at 04:19:40 am
Quote from: jckliew on August 25, 2024, 11:21:21 pm
Is he better than Ray?

So i asked.  And i am 8.
