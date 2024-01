Remember thinking as Alisson ran towards the kop at start of 2nd half. “We are going to need you here lad to get something”.



Could see exactly how the game was going and Ten Pence would have assured them they were always going to get 1 big chance.



Leaving Anfield, I was genuinely more relieved than pissed off. Thanks to the big man.



There is no other feeling like getting beat by Utd. So thank god for small mercies.