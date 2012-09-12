Keep him out vs Palace and Thursday to preserve him for the long run fully fit please. Caoimh and the defense can hold the fort for one more game.
I already assumed that he doesn't play in the EL (right?), so yes.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Worth so many points
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Simply the best.
Crosby Nick never fails.
You nicked my words! But as you say there is no better goalie in the world, he is supreme.
Thoughts? Although Kelleher may have saved the pen.What an absolute stud.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Yeah, but did he score? He didn't have a single touch in the opposition box... Fair enough. I was more concerned about risking him for a longer run. When he's fine, he's everyone first choice.
I know, and didnt mean to make it look like a you know nothing kind of post. Just turned out we did need him!
