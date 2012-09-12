« previous next »
Author Topic: Álisson Ramsés Becker

SamLad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7800 on: Yesterday at 05:32:27 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm
Keep him out vs Palace and Thursday to preserve him for the long run fully fit please. Caoimh and the defense can hold the fort for one more game.
farawayred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7801 on: Yesterday at 05:53:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:32:27 pm

I already assumed that he doesn't play in the EL (right?), so yes.
SamLad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7802 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:53:49 pm
I already assumed that he doesn't play in the EL (right?), so yes.
yeah I'm just being picky  :)
newterp

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7803 on: Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm
Keep him out vs Palace to preserve him for the long run fully fit please. Caoimh and the defense can hold the fort for one more game.

He won't play Thursday in Europa. Kelleher will.

Play him tomorrow.
an fear dearg

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7804 on: Today at 09:34:48 am
If fit enough absolutely play him. The game v Palace is huge so we need our best available team for it.
kloppismydad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7805 on: Today at 02:31:56 pm
FUCKING INCREDIBLE!!!!! MOTM
RedSamba

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7806 on: Today at 02:32:00 pm
Best in the world
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7807 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm
The real MOTM.

Welcome back big guy.
RedSince86

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7808 on: Today at 02:32:32 pm
Best in the World. Not even debatable.
Studgotelli

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7809 on: Today at 02:32:39 pm
I love you
Chakan Stevens

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7810 on: Today at 02:33:16 pm
DelTrotter

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7811 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm
That Messi of goalkeepers was one of the most accurate things I've ever seen, no one in history anywhere near him.
Cruiser

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7812 on: Today at 02:35:04 pm
Best in the world!
ShrewKop

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7813 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm
Hes on another planet to any other keeper.
oxenstierna

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7814 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm
Worth so many points
MonsLibpool

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7815 on: Today at 02:35:28 pm
My God! What a Goalkeeper!

Absolute legend.
stockdam

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7816 on: Today at 02:35:44 pm
Some incredible saves today. No other keeper comes near.
Studgotelli

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7817 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Worth so many points

Wed truly be in the shit without him
AllyouneedisRush

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7818 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm
AB1
Baby Huey

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7819 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm
Simply the best.
dai_bonehead

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7820 on: Today at 02:36:19 pm
Harvey won us the game but our keeper secured it. What a goalie.
RyanBabel19

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7821 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm
Best in the world
naYoRHa2b

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7822 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm
What a man.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7823 on: Today at 02:36:30 pm
What a keeper. Best the PL has ever seen.
TipTopKop

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7824 on: Today at 02:36:37 pm
Simply world class. What a save.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7825 on: Today at 02:36:37 pm
Build this man a statue. All three points today are his. Outrageous goalkeeper.
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7826 on: Today at 02:36:45 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 02:36:09 pm
Simply the best.

You nicked my words! But as you say there is no better goalie in the world, he is supreme.
kavah

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7827 on: Today at 02:37:03 pm
Colossus
Magz50

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7828 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm
What a legend.
AmanShah21

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7829 on: Today at 02:56:02 pm
Giant of a man. His presence just gives me so much comfort. MOTM for me today because its hard to imagine another goalkeeper that makes those 2 massive saves that he made today for us.
Draex Navidad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7830 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm
He'll be the reason we win the league this season, he is worth about 20 points every year.
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #7831 on: Today at 03:00:51 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:31:46
Keep him out vs Palace to preserve him for the long run fully fit please. Caoimh and the defense can hold the fort for one more game.

Thoughts? :D

Although Kelleher may have saved the pen.

What an absolute stud.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7832 on: Today at 03:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:36:45 pm
You nicked my words! But as you say there is no better goalie in the world, he is supreme.
I've seen every keeper from Tommy, on, and I think this lad is the best goalie I've seen play for us.

Online farawayred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7833 on: Today at 03:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 03:00:51 pm
Thoughts? :D

Although Kelleher may have saved the pen.

What an absolute stud.
Yeah, but did he score? He didn't have a single touch in the opposition box...  ;D

Fair enough. I was more concerned about risking him for a longer run. When he's fine, he's everyone first choice.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7834 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm »
Most goals prevented since the start of last season:

Alisson - +11.3
Leno - +8.1
Kaminski - +4.8
Neto - +3.3
Pickford - +2.9
Onana - +2.8
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7835 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm »
Immense yet again.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7836 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm »
Kelleher would have saved that penalty  ;D
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7837 on: Today at 03:08:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:03:43 pm
Yeah, but did he score? He didn't have a single touch in the opposition box...  ;D

Fair enough. I was more concerned about risking him for a longer run. When he's fine, he's everyone first choice.

I know, and didnt mean to make it look like a you know nothing kind of post. Just turned out we did need him!
Online Asam

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7838 on: Today at 03:08:57 pm »

Wrap him up in cotton wool, such a huge player for us
Online farawayred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7839 on: Today at 03:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 03:08:29 pm
I know, and didnt mean to make it look like a you know nothing kind of post. Just turned out we did need him!
No worries, mate, I didn't take it as a snide comment. We did need Ali indeed.
