Author Topic: Álisson Ramsés Becker  (Read 875431 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7720 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:21:08 am
He was still 7/10 against city just not his usual 10/10 game. He really is incredible. One the best GK's ever

Remembering of course, his 7/10 is like a 16/10 for most other keepers.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Fromola

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7721 on: Yesterday at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:30:44 am
Thought he had an incredibly rare off game, I won't say bad because I didn't think he was bad but he looked off it, deffo feel like he may not have slept as well or whatever with the jet lag but he deffo would have saved Haaland's on another day.

Hope his injury is nothing serious. We need him.

South American players are always off it if they're thrown on a 12:30 game straight after all that travel after international break.' City just smelt blood with it (knowing Ederson had sat them out). Compare to the last international break we played Everton and he could have had a kip that game to catch up on his sleep.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7722 on: Yesterday at 12:30:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:33:25 am
Would need to watch it back but didn't he just slip when kicking it out to Salah before their goal?

He's done it before vs Man U but still managed to connect properly, this time he didn't.

I've not seen it back but from in the ground that was my view of it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7723 on: Yesterday at 12:33:16 pm »
If anyone had any doubt as to how much media companies are desperate to create controversy, then the whole Alisson/Akanji incident is absolute proof of that. The likes of Carragher would have been told make an issue out of it so we can talk about it.
Offline Raid

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7724 on: Yesterday at 12:50:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:33:16 pm
If anyone had any doubt as to how much media companies are desperate to create controversy, then the whole Alisson/Akanji incident is absolute proof of that. The likes of Carragher would have been told make an issue out of it so we can talk about it.

Crazy how it's even a talking point. Whether you agree with it or not, that's been a foul on a goalkeeper for 20 years or more now. They are well protected, but even so, there was more than enough there for it to qualify as a foul (hand on Alisson's arm for starters).

Abu Dhabi's players didn't even appeal. Sky try to spark some controversy and now it's got Abu Dhabi's social media bots all over it. Nice one dickheads.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7725 on: Yesterday at 01:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 12:50:15 pm
Crazy how it's even a talking point. Whether you agree with it or not, that's been a foul on a goalkeeper for 20 years or more now. They are well protected, but even so, there was more than enough there for it to qualify as a foul (hand on Alisson's arm for starters).

Abu Dhabi's players didn't even appeal. Sky try to spark some controversy and now it's got Abu Dhabi's social media bots all over it. Nice one dickheads.

Its not a talking point. For years these experts have said any sort of leg contact can be a penalty and if a player is running and you clip him slightly then that can knock you off balance. There was nothing wrong with Akanji knocking into Alisson but the second he places any pressure on his arm, it will knock the balance off.

The whole build up and post match was mad.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7726 on: Yesterday at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:14:25 pm
Its not a talking point. For years these experts have said any sort of leg contact can be a penalty and if a player is running and you clip him slightly then that can knock you off balance. There was nothing wrong with Akanji knocking into Alisson but the second he places any pressure on his arm, it will knock the balance off.

The whole build up and post match was mad.

Had this challenge happened on Ederson there would be nothing like the fuss there is now.
Offline LincsRedbob

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7727 on: Yesterday at 02:00:29 pm »
Just not sure why he's started kicking the ball out whilst under pressure using the outside of his foot. Just an observation
Offline SamLad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7728 on: Yesterday at 02:20:34 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:35:55 am

As you said it could have been jet lag. I know that when I return from USA I need a couple of days to recover and I certainly wouldn't want to play an important game as my concentration would be poor. I think MacAllister said that he was nodding off during one of the prematch tactical talks due to jet lag. It's unfair to ask anyone to play a match when they haven't recovered.
the rule of thumb is it takes a day to reset your body clock for every time zone you travel through*. so from South America you'd ideally need 5-6 days to get back to normal.

* personally I think that's too much to be honest but a couple of days is needed for sure for regular work, never mind playing a PL game.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7729 on: Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm »
Any updates on his injury?
Offline Zlen

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7730 on: Yesterday at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Any updates on his injury?

Nope.
Rumours aplenty - but no news yet.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7731 on: Yesterday at 03:46:31 pm »
Just to be that guy....

Allison could easily have been called the motm. He saved certain 2 goals with truly outstanding saves, and the second one we went down and tied the game up 30 seconds later, delivering a very nice metaphorical slap in the face to the cardigan that walks like a fraud who pulled his goalie in such a cheaty fashion. of course.   Hugely important contribution to the cause by Ali in this game. 

What was unusual was his kicking was way off, and by way off i mean out by a 16th so he was getting under or over it a bit and it just didn't come out right. This i clearly put down to jet lag like everybody else does, likewise his injury, and it also worth noting that he could have been in a medium-ish mental state in that he was the goalie of record when brazil lost at home, even though it wasn't his fault. also, the miskick that ended up in our net was a result of 3 consecutive players all not putting a challenge in, each leaving it for the other, and it was an utterly ridiculous goal to concede, although ali got a hand on it even at that.

what i take from all this is that even in a tired physical and mental state literally nothing can stop his reflexes from keeping the ball out of the net and the guy is just the best goalie there is. Hopefully his injury is actually non existent because it occurred with 1 min left in extra time and if it was literally anyone else in the league nobody would even ask if it was real, they would just assume it was running down the clock.

Offline Number 7

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7732 on: Yesterday at 06:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 03:46:31 pm
Just to be that guy....

Allison could easily have been called the motm. He saved certain 2 goals with truly outstanding saves, and the second one we went down and tied the game up 30 seconds later, delivering a very nice metaphorical slap in the face to the cardigan that walks like a fraud who pulled his goalie in such a cheaty fashion. of course.   Hugely important contribution to the cause by Ali in this game. 

What was unusual was his kicking was way off, and by way off i mean out by a 16th so he was getting under or over it a bit and it just didn't come out right. This i clearly put down to jet lag like everybody else does, likewise his injury, and it also worth noting that he could have been in a medium-ish mental state in that he was the goalie of record when brazil lost at home, even though it wasn't his fault. also, the miskick that ended up in our net was a result of 3 consecutive players all not putting a challenge in, each leaving it for the other, and it was an utterly ridiculous goal to concede, although ali got a hand on it even at that.

what i take from all this is that even in a tired physical and mental state literally nothing can stop his reflexes from keeping the ball out of the net and the guy is just the best goalie there is. Hopefully his injury is actually non existent because it occurred with 1 min left in extra time and if it was literally anyone else in the league nobody would even ask if it was real, they would just assume it was running down the clock.



I actually thought he was running down the clock too and taking a leaf out of Emi Martinez' book. We seemed content with the draw and we didn't want to give them time to set up and steal a winner.

Hasn't stopped the usual doom merchants on twitter though claiming "early reports suggest that he's out for 5 weeks." Probably the same 'early reports' that suggested Grav had done his ACL in a few weeks ago.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7733 on: Yesterday at 06:10:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:14:25 pm
The whole build up and post match was mad.
"Mad" as in didn't make any logical sense? Not if you're Abu Dhabi FC and their tiresome and transparent PR narrative.

It's why I refuse to watch either end of matches like this anymore, it's just predictable and infuriating.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7734 on: Yesterday at 06:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 02:23:08 pm
Nope.
Rumours aplenty - but no news yet.
He'll have had a scan today so expect some news tomorrow morning. I doubt it'll be serious but we'll see.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7735 on: Yesterday at 06:23:56 pm »
Well, last time he was out with a hammy injury we won the league.

So its all good ;D
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7736 on: Yesterday at 06:29:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:23:56 pm
Well, last time he was out with a hammy injury we won the league.
Don't remember that. Was that before or after his hammy-stretching assist (and congratulatory sprint) to Mo against United?
Online Fromola

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7737 on: Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:29:04 pm
Don't remember that. Was that before or after his hammy-stretching assist (and congratulatory sprint) to Mo against United?

He pulled a muscle during the opening game of the season against Norwich. Internationals didn't help there either as Brazil won the Copa America so he was back late, didn't get a pre- season and rushed back for the opening game.

Adrian then played the Super Cup final that midweek.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7738 on: Yesterday at 06:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm
He pulled a muscle during the opening game of the season against Norwich. Internationals didn't help there either as Brazil won the Copa America so he was back late, didn't get a pre- season and rushed back for the opening game.

Adrian then played the Super Cup final that midweek.
Ah thanks. So very early in the season, that explains my amnesia.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7739 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm »
I enjoyed the love-in between Ali and Daniel Sturridge before the game. Danny seems to be loved by everyone at the club even now, got a big hug from Klopp as well.  :D
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7740 on: Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:41:36 pm
Ah thanks. So very early in the season, that explains my amnesia.

Alisson didnt return until we played away at United at the end of October. Adrian played about 8 games and we won them all.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7741 on: Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:41:36 pm
Ah thanks. So very early in the season, that explains my amnesia.

Do you not remember Adrian assisting Ings in the second game of the season? Nerve wrecking win after the Super Cup final.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7742 on: Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm
Alisson didnt return until we played away at United at the end of October. Adrian played about 8 games and we won them all.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm
Do you not remember Adrian assisting Ings in the second game of the season? Nerve wrecking win after the Super Cup final.
I remember the Super Cup but not the next couple of months with Adrian in goal at the start of that invincible run, nor a Danny Ings goal.

Specific memories of that end of year are just a bit hazy that's all.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7743 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Any updates on his injury?

Probably find out on Wednesday during Klopp's press conference.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7744 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm »
At least if Kelleher has to come in the circumstances will be a bit different, IE playing a few games this season including Thursday. Also doing what backup keepers rarely seem to do and playing in front of a first choice back four instead of a rotated cup lineup. The coming games shouldn't really be dependent on who we have in goal really, they're games we should just be winning, but hopefully Alisson's alright ASAP.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7745 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
At least if Kelleher has to come in the circumstances will be a bit different, IE playing a few games this season including Thursday. Also doing what backup keepers rarely seem to do and playing in front of a first choice back four instead of a rotated cup lineup. The coming games shouldn't really be dependent on who we have in goal really, they're games we should just be winning, but hopefully Alisson's alright ASAP.

The problem with Kelleher is the sheer lack of experience playing senior football. Yes training with Alisson is great but Kelleher is 25 and he's only managed 26 games for us over 5 seasons, with only 5 of those in the league. We really should have found him a loan or two earlier on his career.

But as you say, at least he's not coming in completely cold and has a few games this year and he'll be less exposed playing with better players in front of him.
Offline johnny74

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7746 on: Yesterday at 10:33:43 pm »
If we have to change the keeper then we'll have to change how we play because I think the high risk strategy that Klopp likes to play depends on those one on ones and allowing for a certain amount of shots on target.

Perhaps we'll play a little more conservatively and be looking for tighter games.

One thing's for certain whoever would replace Alisson would be absolutely savaged by a certain section over even the tiniest of errors so he's going to need some broad shoulders. 
Offline SamLad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7747 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:33:43 pm
If we have to change the keeper then we'll have to change how we play because I think the high risk strategy that Klopp likes to play depends on those one on ones and allowing for a certain amount of shots on target.

Perhaps we'll play a little more conservatively and be looking for tighter games.

One thing's for certain whoever would replace Alisson would be absolutely savaged by a certain section over even the tiniest of errors so he's going to need some broad shoulders.
Kell looks like the coolest guy on the squad.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7748 on: Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm
Do you not remember Adrian assisting Ings in the second game of the season? Nerve wrecking win after the Super Cup final.

Ings didn't play for us that season. He was at Southampton on loan in 18/19 then joined them permanent in the summer of 19.
Offline newterp

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7749 on: Today at 12:02:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm
Kell looks like the coolest guy on the squad.

Not with the Shaggy beard he doesn't.
Offline newterp

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7750 on: Today at 12:03:23 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Ings didn't play for us that season. He was at Southampton on loan in 18/19 then joined them permanent in the summer of 19.

To be fair he said "do you not remember?" So yes - we do not remember that - haha
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7751 on: Today at 12:03:47 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:33:43 pm
If we have to change the keeper then we'll have to change how we play because I think the high risk strategy that Klopp likes to play depends on those one on ones and allowing for a certain amount of shots on target.

Perhaps we'll play a little more conservatively and be looking for tighter games.

One thing's for certain whoever would replace Alisson would be absolutely savaged by a certain section over even the tiniest of errors so he's going to need some broad shoulders. 
Pretty certain we wont change a thing for Kelleher
Offline GazDean

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7752 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Ings didn't play for us that season. He was at Southampton on loan in 18/19 then joined them permanent in the summer of 19.

He means when Adrian's brain fart led to Ings scoring against us for the Saints... we won 2-1 but Ings scored late and made it a nervy last 5 minutes from memory.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7753 on: Today at 02:34:23 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm
Kell looks like the coolest guy on the squad.

I honestly have complete confidence in Kelleher. Hes so cool with the ball, has a cool head and doesnt seem to get bothered by mistakes, and has proven he can give top level performances in the league cup win. With a run in the side he will find his groove.

That being said, hopefully its all moot and Alissons injury is nothing serious.
Online spider-neil

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7754 on: Today at 07:48:41 am »
At least Kelleher isnt coming In completely cold. He has been playing Uefa and cup games.
