Allison could easily have been called the motm. He saved certain 2 goals with truly outstanding saves, and the second one we went down and tied the game up 30 seconds later, delivering a very nice metaphorical slap in the face to the cardigan that walks like a fraud who pulled his goalie in such a cheaty fashion. of course. Hugely important contribution to the cause by Ali in this game.



What was unusual was his kicking was way off, and by way off i mean out by a 16th so he was getting under or over it a bit and it just didn't come out right. This i clearly put down to jet lag like everybody else does, likewise his injury, and it also worth noting that he could have been in a medium-ish mental state in that he was the goalie of record when brazil lost at home, even though it wasn't his fault. also, the miskick that ended up in our net was a result of 3 consecutive players all not putting a challenge in, each leaving it for the other, and it was an utterly ridiculous goal to concede, although ali got a hand on it even at that.



what i take from all this is that even in a tired physical and mental state literally nothing can stop his reflexes from keeping the ball out of the net and the guy is just the best goalie there is. Hopefully his injury is actually non existent because it occurred with 1 min left in extra time and if it was literally anyone else in the league nobody would even ask if it was real, they would just assume it was running down the clock.



