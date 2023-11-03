« previous next »
Author Topic: Álisson Ramsés Becker  (Read 865924 times)

Offline rossipersempre

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7640 on: November 3, 2023, 09:34:49 am »
Comparing Ederson to Alisson? It isn't even close. Apart from in the massive ugly neck tattoo category.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7641 on: November 3, 2023, 12:31:06 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on October 27, 2023, 11:22:54 am
That bolded bit alone makes me think he has not seen much of our Ali. What nonsense is that? The man is outrageously reliable, I legit can't remember his error.

There's nothing wrong with anyone saying Alisson makes mistakes. He does.
Literally every footballer that's ever played the game has made mistakes and every player from now until the end of time will make mistakes.
He has cost us goals in the past. He has made mistakes that have not cost us goals. I'd challenge anyone to name me one single goalkeeper in the history of football that has never made a mistake that has led to a goal. They couldn't, because such a keeper does not exist.

In my head now I can already think of errors made by Schmiechel, Seaman, Cech, De Gea, Ederson, Alisson.

But the fact is that Alisson is far superior to any other goalkeeper playing the game right now.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7642 on: November 6, 2023, 03:12:12 pm »
So easy to take Ali for granted as he has been our defensive cornerstone along with Virgil for so long. He saved us yesterday with a magnificent block. He also spoke really well about Luis afterwards as well. A giant of a man in every sense.
Offline farawayred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7643 on: November 6, 2023, 04:34:09 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  6, 2023, 03:12:12 pm
So easy to take Ali for granted as he has been our defensive cornerstone along with Virgil for so long. He saved us yesterday with a magnificent block. He also spoke really well about Luis afterwards as well. A giant of a man in every sense.
We miss him on corners too, Jill, especially yesterday.  ;)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7644 on: November 6, 2023, 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  6, 2023, 03:12:12 pm
So easy to take Ali for granted

Not going to lie, I was dissapointed he didn't save their goal. Just been so accustomed to him bailing us out in those situations that it came as a surprise when one eventually got past him  :D
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7645 on: November 6, 2023, 04:47:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  6, 2023, 04:34:09 pm
We miss him on corners too, Jill, especially yesterday.  ;)

That would have been amazing had he gone down there, Ali and Luis scoring on the same day.  ;D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  6, 2023, 04:43:26 pm
Not going to lie, I was dissapointed he didn't save their goal. Just been so accustomed to him bailing us out in those situations that it came as a surprise when one eventually got past him  :D

It just proves he is human I guess, I mean the block he did earlier on meant we at least came away with a point.
Offline stockdam

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7646 on: November 12, 2023, 04:05:47 pm »
Another solid game today. Makes everything look easy.
Offline Chakan

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7647 on: November 12, 2023, 04:23:37 pm »
He's just brilliant, saves us in the most important moments.
Offline martinsquirtle

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7648 on: November 12, 2023, 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November 12, 2023, 04:23:37 pm
He's just brilliant, saves us in the in the most important moments.
Offline SamLad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7649 on: November 12, 2023, 05:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November 12, 2023, 04:23:37 pm
He's just brilliant, saves us in the in the most important moments.
100%.  best goalie anywhere.
Offline Jordellsu

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7650 on: November 12, 2023, 07:28:36 pm »
He acted like a dick head today having a go at the kop for moaning at him when he nearly got caught clearing the ball away. That's his only weak point, he waits too long releasing the ball sometimes, otherwise he's perfection.
Offline SamLad

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7651 on: November 12, 2023, 09:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Jordellsu on November 12, 2023, 07:28:36 pm
He acted like a dick head today having a go at the kop for moaning at him when he nearly got caught clearing the ball away. That's his only weak point, he waits too long releasing the ball sometimes, otherwise he's perfection.
what?
Offline number 168

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7652 on: November 12, 2023, 09:48:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 12, 2023, 05:45:15 pm
100%.  best goalie anywhere.

Watching Ederson today, simply pushing a shot directly into a Chelsea player's path ,was more confirmation that Brazil have no idea what they are doing. Alisson is without doubt the best keeper anywhere.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7653 on: November 13, 2023, 05:53:27 am »
Quote from: Jordellsu on November 12, 2023, 07:28:36 pm
He acted like a dick head today having a go at the kop for moaning at him when he nearly got caught clearing the ball away. That's his only weak point, he waits too long releasing the ball sometimes, otherwise he's perfection.
Kindly fuck off

Great to see the beard back in all its glory these last few weeks. He always plays better with it. Someone hide his razors.
Offline M7 Heckler

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7654 on: November 13, 2023, 08:24:49 am »
Dont talk like that about him
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7655 on: November 13, 2023, 11:20:28 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November  3, 2023, 09:34:49 am
Comparing Ederson to Alisson? It isn't even close. Apart from in the massive ugly neck tattoo category.

XnT:
Ederson - 1.0
Alisson - 0.0
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7656 on: November 13, 2023, 11:51:33 am »
Alisson is gargantuan.

Give him all the vitamins so he can be number one until he is 40.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7657 on: November 13, 2023, 01:08:51 pm »
Alisson is just plain ace, that's all.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7658 on: November 13, 2023, 01:12:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 12, 2023, 05:45:15 pm
100%.  best goalie anywhere.

I love challenging people who disagree with this, and then watching them squirm as they struggle to name a better keeper. He's been the best for a number of years now, even with his occasional mistakes.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7659 on: November 13, 2023, 01:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 13, 2023, 05:53:27 am
Kindly fuck off

Great to see the beard back in all its glory these last few weeks. He always plays better with it. Someone hide his razors.

Its a nicely trimmed beard not that unruly Giant Haystacks thing hes flaunted in the past.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7660 on: November 13, 2023, 03:17:21 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 13, 2023, 01:16:14 pm
Its a nicely trimmed beard not that unruly Giant Haystacks thing hes flaunted in the past.
whatever the length, he's the Big Daddy of keepers
Offline farawayred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7661 on: November 13, 2023, 05:29:56 pm »
Dunno why is everyone praising him, his goal threat decline has been obvious for a long time
Offline nellyp

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7662 on: Yesterday at 11:00:20 pm »
My man. I would not replace him with any goalie on the planet. I even think he adds to my emotional roller-coaster in games  when he delays getting rid of the f*<>ing ball  ;D
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 05:46:40 am »
Can't believe he's been here 5 and a half years already

Think of the struggles we had with the position for the previous 8 seasons
