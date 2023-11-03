That bolded bit alone makes me think he has not seen much of our Ali. What nonsense is that? The man is outrageously reliable, I legit can't remember his error.



There's nothing wrong with anyone saying Alisson makes mistakes. He does.Literally every footballer that's ever played the game has made mistakes and every player from now until the end of time will make mistakes.He has cost us goals in the past. He has made mistakes that have not cost us goals. I'd challenge anyone to name me one single goalkeeper in the history of football that has never made a mistake that has led to a goal. They couldn't, because such a keeper does not exist.In my head now I can already think of errors made by Schmiechel, Seaman, Cech, De Gea, Ederson, Alisson.But the fact is that Alisson is far superior to any other goalkeeper playing the game right now.