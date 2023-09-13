that save will go under the radar but... that was pure instinct save...



he is the best GK in the world.. in his own league.



100 per cent he is the best in the world and has been for years. I dont know what Kool Aid that Diniz is imbibing that is causing him to select the inferior Ederson ahead of Becker in the Brazilian national team and yet drag him half way across the world to sit on the bench. Becker is better than Ederson in every goalkeepintg metric except for ball distribution and even in that metric, Becker is not inferior to Ederson.