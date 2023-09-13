Shows once again that the "childhood fan" factor usually isn't a factor at all.
Issue a "come and get me" plea...
Best in the World.That commentator today was doing my head in with his own pronunciation, it's the Guy who does the Scottish games on SKY.
AliSON!
Great saves by Alice-Son.
Makes the sublime look ridiculously easy.
that save will go under the radar but... that was pure instinct save...he is the best GK in the world.. in his own league.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.41]