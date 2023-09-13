« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 13, 2023, 07:59:22 am
Quote from: De La Goal on September  9, 2023, 01:03:24 pm
Shows once again that the "childhood fan" factor usually isn't a factor at all.


Were Liverpool even in for Gvardiol? If not then what is he supposed to do?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 13, 2023, 02:22:49 pm
Issue a "come and get me" plea...  ::)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 14, 2023, 06:32:51 am
Quote from: De La Goal on September 13, 2023, 02:22:49 pm
Issue a "come and get me" plea...  ::)
By virtue of prostitution being legal in Duchlandia?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 17, 2023, 11:45:57 am
What a ball to Darwin for the third goal!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:20:18 pm
Great saves by Alice-Son.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm
Game saver again from Ali! How did he manage to pluck that header out of the corner of the goal...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Best in the World.

That commentator today was doing my head in with his own pronunciation, it's the Guy who does the Scottish games on SKY.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:23:46 pm
that save will go under the radar but... that was pure instinct save...

he is the best GK in the world.. in his own league.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm
Outside of our fanbase, I genuinely think Alisson is the most underrated player in world football.

Hes miles ahead of every goalkeeper, absolutely world class.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:25:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Best in the World.

That commentator today was doing my head in with his own pronunciation, it's the Guy who does the Scottish games on SKY.

AliSON! ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:29:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Best in the World.

That commentator today was doing my head in with his own pronunciation, it's the Guy who does the Scottish games on SKY.

My wife heard him and said since when is he Aleeson?
He was bloody awful. The co-commentator was as well.
Should have a crowd noise only choice. They would all be out of a job.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:34:07 pm
Makes the sublime look ridiculously easy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Best in the World.

That commentator today was doing my head in with his own pronunciation, it's the Guy who does the Scottish games on SKY.
the guy on Fubo was doing that - "Aliss-sohn"

really bloody annoying.  some of them seem to do annoying things like that on purpose.  like a clickbait type of thing, to get ppl talking about them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 09:00:32 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:34:07 pm
Makes the sublime look ridiculously easy.
he's no Onana though is he - making the easy look ridiculous?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 03:13:09 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 04:23:46 pm
that save will go under the radar but... that was pure instinct save...

he is the best GK in the world.. in his own league.

100 per cent he is the best in the world and has been for years. I dont know what Kool Aid that Diniz is imbibing that is causing him to select the inferior Ederson ahead of Becker in the Brazilian national team and yet drag him half way across the world to sit on the bench. Becker is better than Ederson in every goalkeepintg metric except for ball distribution and even in that metric, Becker is not inferior to Ederson.
