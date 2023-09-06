Yup. The lack of any connection to Gvardiol seemed odd. Expensive, but the obvious candidate. Was a deal ever floated, never mind explored?



I've seen all the LFC keepers in the flesh from Clemence onwards. Different eras with different rules and expectations, so impossible to say whether Alisson is superior. But I do know he's one of the best I've ever seen, from a shortlist of two.



Clem and Alisson share that knack for unshowy but crucial interventions. The media infuriatingly favoured Shilton over the superior Clem (eventually prompting the latter's international retirement) due to his eye-catching flashy saves "for the cameras" - making a meal out of the mundane. Clem and Ali - both strictly business.



It would have been interesting to see Clem vs Maradona, put it that way. Or Ali.