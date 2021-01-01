« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:37:32 pm
this is a trophy for keepers that are not Alisson, clearly.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:36:55 pm
Perhaps they left him out to spare the others' blushes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7481 on: Today at 12:13:54 am
Comical and crooked as fook.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7482 on: Today at 12:24:30 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:42:47 pm
Yashin Trophy nominees
Marc Andre Ter Stegen - Barcelona
Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
Mike Maignan - AC Milan
Yassine Bounou - Sevilla FC and Al-Hilal
Aaron Ramsdale- Arsenal
Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
Andre Onana - Manchester United and Inter Milan
Ederson - Manchester City
Brice Samba- RC Lens
Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce

.... what a joke.

Thats insane.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7483 on: Today at 12:28:19 am
It's a joke when you look at the names there and I wouldn't swap him for any of them.

Nice being so underrated as a team now. Nobody expects anything from us now being in the europa. We shall see how it plays out but I see us being right there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7484 on: Today at 12:44:44 am
Emi Martinez :lmao

Only one reason he is on the list - it's not for being an excellent keeper.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7485 on: Today at 12:51:37 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:44:44 am
Emi Martinez :lmao

Only one reason he is on the list - it's not for being an excellent keeper.

I honestly think Alisson isnt being recognised because hes doing his job so well. He doesnt need to do a Hollywood save as often as other keepers, as his positioning, judgement, strength, to pick a few, are superior to other keepers. He is so good in 1v1 scenarios that he makes the chance look smaller than it actually was too.

Basically, hes too good for the idiots choosing these nominations to even acknowledge. Theyre like ants judging Einsteins theories.
