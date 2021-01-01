Emi Martinez
Only one reason he is on the list - it's not for being an excellent keeper.
I honestly think Alisson isnt being recognised because hes doing his job so well. He doesnt need to do a Hollywood save as often as other keepers, as his positioning, judgement, strength, to pick a few, are superior to other keepers. He is so good in 1v1 scenarios that he makes the chance look smaller than it actually was too.
Basically, hes too good for the idiots choosing these nominations to even acknowledge. Theyre like ants judging Einsteins theories.