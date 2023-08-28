They're close Rob. Clem was a tad quicker I think. But far more demands are made of Alisson's feet. Both are characterised by their physical bravery and both are great shot stoppers. - Clem more elegant and acrobatic, perhaps, but Ally just exuding a 'thou shall not pass' attitude.



I think it's



1.1 and 1.2 now between Clemence and Alisson.



Alisson is the best keeper I've seen for LFC in my life but Clemence has the longevity and won more than Ali.



I've said this before, but the biggest compliment I can pay both men is that they could each have played in the others era and still been the best keeper.I think Ali just edges it because he has so much more to do than Clem, he spent long period doing his dance routine on the 18yd line while the redmen camped down the other end and Ray also had the option to pick it up as you say. Ali also has to deal with balls that are designed to travel very quickly and move in the air - our kid has a match ball from our away game at West Ham when we won 2-1 and that thing flies like a rocket and moves all over the shop and that's 10 years ago, so it harder for a keeper thse days. Ali also scored more than ClemRobbed of a couple of titles by the sportswashers